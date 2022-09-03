Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Zandvoort Race report

F3 Zandvoort: Collet takes second win as Correa secures maiden podium

Caio Collet took his second FIA Formula 3 sprint race victory of the season at Zandvoort, with Juan Manuel Correa finishing second for his first series podium.

Megan White
By:
F3 Zandvoort: Collet takes second win as Correa secures maiden podium
Listen to this article

Starting in fourth, Collet moved up to third off the line before snatching second from Zak O’Sullivan around the outside of Turn 1.

A battle for the lead with Correa ensued, with the MP Motorsport driver taking the lead with DRS at Turn 3 on lap five.

From there, he opened up a four second lead to cross the line for his first win since Hungary.

Correa, driving for ART, finally took his maiden series podium having had victory snatched from his hands in Austria courtesy of a broken gearbox screw.

Zak O’Sullivan took third for Carlin, his second podium of the year after finishing second in his home race at Silverstone.

With a great start off the line, Collet immediately moved up into third as second-place starter Gregoire Saucy fell back to fifth.

The Alpine Academy driver then swept past O’Sullivan as Correa held the lead out of Turn 2.

Collet took the fastest lap on lap two, with just 0.4s ahead of him to the ART driver, before an attempt to take the lead was thwarted as he ran onto the gravel, while O’Sullivan closed in behind.

But he managed to make it past Correa courtesy of DRS on lap five, moving around Turn 3 for the lead before opening up a 1.4s lead two laps later.

Further back, title contenders Roman Stanek and Ollie Bearman were embroiled in a battle for the final points paying position, with a mistake from the Prema driver allowing his Trident rival through at Turn 4 on lap 16.

Arthur Leclerc charged through the field, a difficult qualifying leaving him to start 20th. He moved up into 15th, before he took 14th place from Kaylen Frederick on lap 13.

He then passed Alexander Smolyar and Franco Colapinto in the last two laps, finishing 12th behind Bearman.

Jonny Edgar finished fourth for Trident, with Saucy settling for fifth after his poor start.

Championship leader Isack Hadjar finished in sixth ahead of title rival Victor Martins (ART), while Sebastian Montoya was eighth in his F3 debut for Campos, having held off Jak Crawford with some great defensive driving, with Stanek rounding off the top 10.

FIA Formula 3 Zandvoort Sprint race result:

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Brazil Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport
2 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 4.000
3 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan
United Kingdom Carlin 4.900
4 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
Italy Trident 5.800
5 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy
France ART Grand Prix 6.600
6 France Isack Hadjar
United Kingdom HitechGP 7.500
7 France Victor Martins
France ART Grand Prix 8.100
8 Colombia Sebastian Montoya
Spain Campos Racing 9.900
9 United States Jak Crawford
Italy Prema Powerteam 10.500
10 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Italy Trident 11.000
11 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman
Italy Prema Powerteam 12.300
12 Monaco Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 15.600
13 Argentina Franco Colapinto
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 17.200
14 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
Netherlands MP Motorsport 17.900
15 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom HitechGP 19.900
16 Italy Francesco Pizzi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 20.600
17 Barbados Zane Maloney
Italy Trident 21.100
18 India Kush Maini
Netherlands MP Motorsport 23.800
19 Spain Josep Maria Martí
Spain Campos Racing 23.900
20 Germany David Schumacher
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24.100
21 Spain David Vidales
Spain Campos Racing 24.500
22 Japan Reece Ushijima
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 27.100
23 Italy Enzo Trulli
United Kingdom Carlin 30.700
24 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 31.200
25 Malaysia Nazim Azman
United Kingdom HitechGP 34.600
26 United States Brad Benavides
United Kingdom Carlin 44.100
27 Hungary László Tóth
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'03.600
28 Mexico Rafael Villagomez
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'05.500
29 Israel Ido Cohen
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport
30 Finland William Alatalo
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport
View full results
