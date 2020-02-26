Top events
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Floersch to contest 2020 FIA F3 season with Campos

shares
comments
Floersch to contest 2020 FIA F3 season with Campos
By:
Feb 26, 2020, 1:21 PM

Sophia Floersch will make her full-time FIA Formula 3 debut in 2020, having completed Campos Racing's line-up.

The 19-year-old German racer, who had a breakthrough race-winning Ginetta Junior campaign in 2015 and has three podiums to her name from a subsequent two-year stint in ADAC Formula 4, has spent the past season representing Van Amersfoort racing in the new Formula Regional European Championship - where she finished seventh.

Also in 2019, she drove FIA F3-spec machinery in the Macau Grand Prix - a year on from her huge high-speed accident in the same event - for HWA, and targeted joining the outfit's full-season roster in 2020.

But while HWA ultimately filled its three F3 seats with the returning Jake Hughes, Ferrari protege Enzo Fittipaldi and Red Bull junior Jack Doohan, Floersch will now join Alex Peroni and Alessio Deledda at Campos.

"I am very happy to be competing in the FIA F3 Championship together with Campos Racing," Floersch said. "It is going to be my first season in the actual Formula 3 car with Pirelli tyres, DRS and the Mecachrome engine.

"Without any [prior] test days I have to learn a lot but I am looking forward to competing against the best drivers. For me it’s important to get better each race weekend, work together with the team and have fun."

Floersch had been previously named as part of the Richard Mille Racing Europeans Le Mans Series crew, alongside Katherine Legge and Tatiana Calderon.There are three clashes between the six-round ELMS calendar and the nine-round FIA F3 schedule in 2020.

"It is a great privilege to have Sophia in our ranks," team owner Adrian Campos said.

"She is one of the most talented drivers and a true example of perseverance. Sophia will keep fighting to continue making progress in one of the toughest championships on the international scene."

2020 FIA F3 grid so far:

Team Drivers
Prema Racing

United States Logan Sargeant

Denmark Frederik Vesti

Australia Oscar Piastri
Hitech

United Kingdom Max Fewtrell

New Zealand Liam Lawson

Norway Dennis Hauger
ART Grand Prix

Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar

France Theo Pourchaire

Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
Trident

Germany Lirim Zendeli

Canada Devlin DeFrancesco

United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
HWA

United Kingdom Jake Hughes

Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi

Australia Jack Doohan
MP Motorsport

Netherlands Bent Viscaal

TBA

TBA
Jenzer Motorsport

Australia Calan Williams

Italy Matteo Nannini

Italy Federico Malvestiti
Charouz

Germany David Schumacher

Brazil Igor Fraga

Finland Niko Kari
Carlin

United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed

France Clement Novalak 

United States Cameron Das 
Campos

Australia Alex Peroni

Italy Alessio Deledda

Germany Sophia Floersch

Series FIA F3
Drivers Sophia Flörsch
Teams Campos Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

FIA F3 Next session

Zandvoort

Zandvoort

1 May - 3 May

