Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP3 in
00 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP4 in
01 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Final practice in
09 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Qualifying 2 in
14 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Hungaroring / Race report

Hungaroring F3: Prodigal Pourchaire scores back-to-back wins

shares
comments
Hungaroring F3: Prodigal Pourchaire scores back-to-back wins
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 9:46 AM

ART Grand Prix's Theo Pourchaire scored his second win in FIA Formula 3 after a dominant display in Saturday's first race in Hungary.

Last week Pourchaire became FIA F3's youngest-ever winner in Austria, and the 16-year-old Frenchman backed that up with a stellar drive on a damp Hungaroring.

Pourchaire beat Prema duo Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant by over ten seconds after an incident-filled race that was interrupted by a red flag.

Read Also:

At the start, second-starting Sargeant attempted to pass polesitter Alexander Smolyar on the inside of turn one, but on a damp track the American Prema driver lost control of his car and knocked the Russian out.

Sargeant’s spin triggered havoc behind him as several drivers made contact, with his Prema teammate Frederik Vesti and Jenzer's Calan Williams two of the main victims. Smolyar, who had taken a superb pole in the wet on Friday, was forced to retire on the spot, while the safety car was brought out to bunch up the field.

At the restart Pourchaire successfully defended the lead he inherited against the third Prema car of Piastri.

Behind the duo, Sargeant continued to struggle keeping his Prema on track and was hounded by Red Bull junior Liam Lawson.

However, Lawson’s challenge soon faded when the Kiwi's engine expired in spectacular fashion, which brought out a second safety car.

Several cars behind Lawson went off on his oil, which left a perilous trail from pit exit all the way through turns one and two. The race was soon red flagged to clean up the spill.

The lengthy stoppage allowed the Hungaroring marshals to clean up the oil, and also gave the track the opportunity to dry up.

After several laps behind the safety car, the green flag flew with 14 of 22 laps remaining. Pourchaire led the restart ahead of Piastri, Sargeant, Sebastian Fernandez, Bent Viscaal, Richard Verschoor, Max Fewtrell and Enzo Fittipaldi.

At the front Pourchaire quickly pulled a gap to Piastri, while Sargeant was leading a train with Fernandez, Verschoor and Viscaal.

Fewtrell quickly fell through the order due to steering issues, while Fittipaldi - who had gained 12 places in the opening melee - lost a potential points finish after being handed a drive-through penalty for a pitlane infringement during the red flag.

As Pourchaire checked out, a mistake by Piastri allowed Sargeant to get in DRS range of his Prema mate, but the Australian soon restored a safe margin.

Verschoor was the man on the move in the leading pack, the Dutchman quickly passing his MP Motorsport teammate Viscaal and also overhauling a struggling Fernandez for fourth.

Viscaal soon followed his fellow countryman through to fifth in a strong showing for the Dutch outfit.

On the final lap of the race, Viscaal made a daring move to take fourth place back from Verschoor.

Fernandez came home sixth ahead of Peroni, Dennis Hauger and Clement Novalak. David Beckmann rounded out the top-ten and inherits the pole for Sunday’s second race.

Piastri strengthens his lead in the championship, while Sargeant jumps over Vesti to second place.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Points
1 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 22 -
2 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 22 11.900
3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 22 14.700
4 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 17.300
5 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 18.000
6 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 22 19.600
7 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 22 21.400
8 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 22 21.600
9 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin 22 22.200
10 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 22 22.900
View full results
Next article
Hungaroring F3: Smolyar takes superb wet pole

Previous article

Hungaroring F3: Smolyar takes superb wet pole

Trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
MotoGP / MotoGP
3h

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Espargaro: Honda chassis 'not much better' than Aprilia's
MotoGP / MotoGP
30m

Espargaro: Honda chassis 'not much better' than Aprilia's

IndyCar Iowa: Pagenaud goes from last to first, wins Race 1
IndyCar / IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Pagenaud goes from last to first, wins Race 1

Bottas: Verstappen pass easier than I expected
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Bottas: Verstappen pass easier than I expected

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Hamilton expects a "lot closer" Hungarian GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton expects a "lot closer" Hungarian GP qualifying

Formula 1 announces first COVID-19 positives
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Formula 1 announces first COVID-19 positives

Latest news

Hungaroring F3: Prodigal Pourchaire scores back-to-back wins
FIA F3 / FIA F3
13m

Hungaroring F3: Prodigal Pourchaire scores back-to-back wins

Hungaroring F3: Smolyar takes superb wet pole
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Hungaroring F3: Smolyar takes superb wet pole

Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race
FIA F3 / FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Hungaroring
Sub-event Race 1
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

3h
3
MotoGP

Espargaro: Honda chassis 'not much better' than Aprilia's

30m
4
IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Pagenaud goes from last to first, wins Race 1

5
Formula 1

Bottas: Verstappen pass easier than I expected

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Latest news

Hungaroring F3: Prodigal Pourchaire scores back-to-back wins
FIA F3

Hungaroring F3: Prodigal Pourchaire scores back-to-back wins

Hungaroring F3: Smolyar takes superb wet pole
FIA F3

Hungaroring F3: Smolyar takes superb wet pole

Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Pourchaire gifted win as leaders collide

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti wins truncated feature race

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Vesti grabs pole after Sargeant issues

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.