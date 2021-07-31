Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Hungaroring Race report
FIA F3 / Hungaroring Race report

Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi

By:

Matteo Nannini took his maiden win in FIA Formula 3 at the Hungaroring after a dramatic battle with Enzo Fittipaldi.

Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi

The HWA Racelab driver passed third-placed Roman Stanek (Hitech Grand Prix) off the line to move into second before finally making it past Fittipaldi (Charouz Racing System) on lap four, with the two almost making contact.

ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar finished in fourth, with Dennis Hauger, who leads the championship standings for Prema Racing, coming in fifth, having started eighth.

David Schumacher came sixth for Trident, with Lorenzo Colombo in seventh after losing his win from this morning’s sprint race.

Nannini’s victory marked the ninth different winner this season in just 11 races.

Further back in the field, ART Grand Prix’s Frederik Vesti finished in 16th having started 28th, after retiring from this morning’s race with a mechanical issue.

Victor Martins stalled from 15th on the grid leaving him at the back of the pack.

Fittipaldi got a good start but the top three went three-wide into the first corner, with Nannini overtaking Stanek to move into second, while putting huge pressure on the leader.

Behind the leading pack, Smolyar moved up to fourth, while Doohan up to fifth.

Olli Caldwell, driving for Prema, and Oliver Rasmussen of HWA Racelab tangled, plunging them to the back of the pack and forcing them both to pit with damage. The incident is being investigated by the stewards.

Amaury Cordeel (Campos Racing) and Carlin’s Ido Cohen were also forced to pit, with the former having to retire.

Nannini took the race lead on lap four, coming close to contact in the battle with Fittipaldi before locking up into turn two.

He had built up a 1.8 second lead from Fittipaldi by lap six, with seven-tenths between him and third-placed Stanek, before increasing his lead to 2.4 seconds by lap 10.

On lap 11, Nannini had a lap time deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 11, as he was cautioned by his engineer over the radio that he is on his second warning for track limits.

Hauger and Schumacher battled on lap 14, with the championship leader making several attempts to pass before holding back to try again.

Schumacher passed Doohan on lap 16 in a team-mate battle, while Hauger almost snuck through amid the melee, though the Australian managed to hold him off despite locking up.

Doohan’s tyres fell off a cliff on lap 20, leaving him to be passed by five cars in as many corners, plummeting to 13th having started fourth.

Hauger made it past Schumacher into fifth on the penultimate lap, moving around the outside to improve yet another place.

Arthur Leclerc starts on pole for Prema in tomorrow’s feature race, with Hauger in second and Doohan in third.

FIA F3 Hungary Race 2 full results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 Italy Matteo Nannini
Germany HWA AG 22
2 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 2.500
3 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
United Kingdom HitechGP 22 3.800
4 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 22 4.300
5 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 22 4.600
6 Germany David Schumacher
Italy Trident 22 5.600
7 Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Spain Campos Racing 22 7.000
8 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 22 8.900
9 United States Logan Sargeant
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 11.800
10 Ayumu Iwasa
United Kingdom HitechGP 22 12.600
11 Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 22 12.900
12 Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 13.700
13 Australia Jack Doohan
Italy Trident 22 17.600
14 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 22 18.000
15 Tijmen van
Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 20.200
16 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 22 22.800
17 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
United Kingdom Carlin 22 25.600
18 Reshad de
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 28.300
19 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 30.000
20 Filip Ugran
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 32.100
21 Jak Crawford
United Kingdom HitechGP 22 33.300
22 Rafael Villagómez
Germany HWA AG 22 35.000
23 László Tóth
Spain Campos Racing 22 35.400
24 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 36.500
25 France Victor Martins
Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 37.300
26 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
United Kingdom Carlin 22 44.200
27 Ido Cohen
United Kingdom Carlin 22 1'19.900
28 Oliver Rasmussen
Germany HWA AG 22 1'25.600
29 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Prema Powerteam 21 1 lap
30 Amaury Cordeel
Spain Campos Racing 21
View full results
Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory

Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory
Reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway is well underway
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway is well underway

Espargaro “angry” that poor qualifying cost him podium shot
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro “angry” that poor qualifying cost him podium shot

