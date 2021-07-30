Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Hungaroring Practice report

Hungaroring F3: Smolyar tops practice ahead of Hauger

By:

Alexander Smolyar topped practice in FIA Formula 3 at the Hungaroring, pipping Dennis Hauger to the top spot by almost two tenths.

Hungaroring F3: Smolyar tops practice ahead of Hauger

The ART Grand Prix driver, who took pole here last year, set a 1m33.112s in the only practice session of the weekend, with the Prema Racing driver, who leads the championship standings, in second setting a 1m33.294s.

David Schumacher, who took his maiden win at the Red Bull Ring, was in third for Trident, three tenths off the pace, with his teammate Clement Novalak in fourth. The third Trident car, driven by Jack Doohan, finished in 17th.

Olli Caldwell (Prema) finished in fifth after taking two podium finishes during the last round at the Red Bull Ring, with the ART of Frederik Vesti in sixth after taking victory at the feature race last time out.

Jake Hughes, who finished seventh in last year’s drivers’ standings, is driving for Carlin in place of Kaylen Frederick this weekend after the American driver injured his thumb in an incident at the Red Bull Ring, and finished seventh.

15 minutes into the session, Vesti was the driver to beat, having set a 1m35.723s to lead the running.

Hauger quickly went top with a 1m35.270s before he was beaten to the top spot by MP Motorsport’s Caio Collet, with a 1m35.001s.

Caldwell was first to break into the 1m34s with 20 minutes left of the session with a 1m34.958s.

With less than five minutes to go, Vesti went fastest, before he was beaten by Caldwell and Smolyar, who eventually took the top spot in Hungary.

Campos Racing's Amaury Cordeel was shown the black and white flag for exceeding track limits at Turn 4, with several other drivers including Calan Williams (Jenzer Motorsport) and Juan Manuel Correa of ART also running wide at the same spot.

Qualifying will take place on Friday afternoon to set the grid for Sunday’s feature race, with the top ten reversed to decide the starting positions for Saturday morning’s first sprint race.

Hungaroring F3 - Practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 1'33.112
2 1 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.294 0.182
3 6 Germany David Schumacher
Italy Trident 1'33.426 0.314
4 5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 1'33.449 0.337
5 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.609 0.497
6 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 1'33.615 0.503
7 24 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
United Kingdom Carlin 1'33.691 0.579
8 21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Spain Campos Racing 1'33.721 0.609
9 11 Ayumu Iwasa
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'33.743 0.631
10 14 Italy Matteo Nannini
Germany HWA AG 1'33.752 0.640
11 2 Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.814 0.702
12 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
United Kingdom Carlin 1'33.831 0.719
13 15 Oliver Rasmussen
Germany HWA AG 1'34.009 0.897
14 27 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'34.015 0.903
15 30 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'34.257 1.145
16 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 1'34.418 1.306
17 4 Australia Jack Doohan
Italy Trident 1'34.512 1.400
18 23 Ido Cohen
United Kingdom Carlin 1'34.533 1.421
19 10 Jak Crawford
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'34.608 1.496
20 12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'34.696 1.584
21 22 Amaury Cordeel
Spain Campos Racing 1'34.778 1.666
22 18 Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'34.848 1.736
23 16 Rafael Villagómez
Germany HWA AG 1'34.896 1.784
24 31 Reshad de
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'35.076 1.964
25 20 László Tóth
Spain Campos Racing 1'35.118 2.006
26 28 Filip Ugran
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.318 2.206
27 26 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.355 2.243
28 17 France Victor Martins
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'35.470 2.358
29 29 United States Logan Sargeant
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'35.636 2.524
30 19 Tijmen van
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'36.372 3.260
FIA F3

Hungaroring F3: Smolyar tops practice ahead of Hauger

1 h
F2

F2, F3 evaluating calendar and format changes for 2022

Jul 27, 2021
F2

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam

Jul 7, 2021
FIA F3

Austria F3: Mercedes junior Vesti passes Hauger to win Race 3

Jul 4, 2021
FIA F3

Austria F3: Injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

Jul 3, 2021
FIA F2

Silverstone F2: Zhou scores feature race win ahead of Ticktum

Formula 1

Sainz: Russell F1 collision “pretty obvious mistake from George”

FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

