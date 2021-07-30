Hungaroring F3: Smolyar tops practice ahead of Hauger

The ART Grand Prix driver, who took pole here last year, set a 1m33.112s in the only practice session of the weekend, with the Prema Racing driver, who leads the championship standings, in second setting a 1m33.294s.

David Schumacher, who took his maiden win at the Red Bull Ring, was in third for Trident, three tenths off the pace, with his teammate Clement Novalak in fourth. The third Trident car, driven by Jack Doohan, finished in 17th.

Olli Caldwell (Prema) finished in fifth after taking two podium finishes during the last round at the Red Bull Ring, with the ART of Frederik Vesti in sixth after taking victory at the feature race last time out.

Jake Hughes, who finished seventh in last year’s drivers’ standings, is driving for Carlin in place of Kaylen Frederick this weekend after the American driver injured his thumb in an incident at the Red Bull Ring, and finished seventh.

15 minutes into the session, Vesti was the driver to beat, having set a 1m35.723s to lead the running.

Hauger quickly went top with a 1m35.270s before he was beaten to the top spot by MP Motorsport’s Caio Collet, with a 1m35.001s.

Caldwell was first to break into the 1m34s with 20 minutes left of the session with a 1m34.958s.

With less than five minutes to go, Vesti went fastest, before he was beaten by Caldwell and Smolyar, who eventually took the top spot in Hungary.

Campos Racing's Amaury Cordeel was shown the black and white flag for exceeding track limits at Turn 4, with several other drivers including Calan Williams (Jenzer Motorsport) and Juan Manuel Correa of ART also running wide at the same spot.

Qualifying will take place on Friday afternoon to set the grid for Sunday’s feature race, with the top ten reversed to decide the starting positions for Saturday morning’s first sprint race.

Hungaroring F3 - Practice results: