HWA completes FIA Formula 3 driver line-up

The Danish driver joins the recently announced Matteo Nannini and Rafael Villagomez to form the German squad’s attack.

Rasmussen will graduate to FIA F3 after impressing in the Formula Regional European Championship last season, recording six wins on his way to third in the standings.

Prior to that campaign, the 20-year-old has competed in ADAC Formula 4 and the Italian Formula 4 Championship in 2019.

Rasmussen has already experienced HWA F3 machinery after taking part in the post-season test at Jerez last October.

“Participating in FIA Formula 3 is a milestone in my career,” said Rasmussen.

“Together with HWA we will do our best to be competitive.

“I hope we grow in strength together and emerge from the coming season as one of the best teams and me as one of the best drivers.”

HWA team principal Thomas Strick is confident Rasmussen’s success last season shows he has the potential to perform in FIA F3.

“Oliver's performance in the 2020 Formula Regional European Championship was impressive. Six wins and 13 podiums speak for themselves,” said Strick.

“It shows that he has the potential to produce top performances at the high level of FIA Formula 3.

“We will support him as well as possible, to allow him to make the most of this huge potential out on the track.

“Our line-up for the FIA Formula 3 season is now complete.

“We are pleased to have once again found a good mix of individual personalities who will complement each other within the team.”

Only a handful of seats remain to be confirmed as the FIA F3 season edges closer to pre-season testing which begins at Jerez on 25-26 February.

The season proper commences at the Spanish Grand Prix on 7-9 May.

FIA F3 Championship 2021 Grid so far

Prema Racing: Arthur Leclerc, Dennis Hauger, Olli Caldwell

Trident: TBA,TBA,TBA

ART Grand Prix: Frederik Vesti, Aleksandr Smolyar, Juan Manuel Correa

Hitech Grand Prix: Jak Crawford, Ayumu Iwasa, Roman Stanek

HWA Racelab: Matteo Nannini, Rafael Villagomez, Oliver Rasmussen

MP Motorsport: TBA,TBA,TBA

Campos Racing: Amaury Cordeel,TBA,TBA

Carlin Buzz Racing: Jonny Edgar, TBA,TBA

Jenzer Motorsport: Calan Williams, Pierre-Louis Chovet, TBA

Charouz Racing System: TBA,TBA,TBA

