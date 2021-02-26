Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
51 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Practice 2 in
00 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Trident signs Red Bull junior Doohan to F3 squad
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Jenzer locks in FIA Formula 3 line-up

By:
, News editor

Jenzer Motorsport has locked in its driver line-up for the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship with the signing of Filip Ugran.

shares
comments
Jenzer locks in FIA Formula 3 line-up

The 18-year-old Romanian will make the step up to FIA F3 having impressed in the Italian Formula 4 Championship, where he scored a victory amongst three more podium visits on his way to eighth in the standings.

Ugran will join Australian Calan Williams and Frenchman Pierre-Louis Chovet for his rookie season in F3 at the Swiss operation.

He has already experienced Jenzer Motorsport F3 machinery having taken part in post-season tests last year.

"I am extremely pleased to announce that I will be competing for Jenzer Motorsport in the FIA F3 season," said Ugran.

"I have been competing for this amazing team in the 2020 season and I am very glad about the achieved results. I cannot wait to be back on a circuit soon!"

Team Principal Andreas Jenzer added; "We are very motivated that Filip, a driver with whom we have already worked successfully for one season, is entering the FIA F3 championship with us.

"Filip won't have it easy as a rookie, so it's definitely an advantage that we already get along very well. Filip has prepared seriously and we will work hard together.

"We look forward to an exciting season."

As preparations for the 2021 F3 campaign continue to ramp up, only Campos Racing, Carlin Buzz Racing and Charouz Racing are yet to reveal their full driver line-ups.

FIA F3 teams were initially set to kick off their pre-season testing campaign this week at Jerez before the Spanish Health Ministry elected to extend its ban on UK travellers until 2 March, which forced organisers to postpone the test.

The championship is yet to announce when that test will be rescheduled.

F3 does still have two further pre-season tests scheduled at Spain's Barcelona circuit on 16-17 March, and another two-day outing at Austria's Red Bull Ring on 3-4 April.

FIA F3 2021 grid so far:
 
Prema Racing Arthur Leclerc Dennis Hauger Olli Caldwell
Trident David Schumacher Clement Novalak Jack Doohan
ART Grand Prix Frederik Vesti Aleksandr Smolyar Juan Manuel Correa
Hitech Grand Prix Jak Crawford Ayumu Iwasa Roman Stanek
HWA Racelab Matteo Nannini Rafael Villagomez Oliver Rasmussen
MP Motorsport Victor Martins Caio Colet Tijmen van der Helm
Campos Racing Amaury Cordeel Lorenzo Colombo TBA
Carlin Buzz Racing Jonny Edgar Ido Cohen TBA
Jenzer Motorsport Calan Williams Pierre-Louis Chovet Filip Ugran
Charouz Racing System TBA TBA TBA
Trident signs Red Bull junior Doohan to F3 squad

Previous article

Trident signs Red Bull junior Doohan to F3 squad
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Teams Jenzer Motorsport
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen "focused on myself" amid Mercedes F1 2022 links

1h
2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
MotoGP

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

4
Le Mans

Top Ford GT disqualified from Le Mans results

5
Formula 1

Racing Point reports £116m loss in first F1 year

Latest news
Jenzer locks in FIA Formula 3 line-up
FIA F3

Jenzer locks in FIA Formula 3 line-up

30m
Trident signs Red Bull junior Doohan to F3 squad
FIA F3

Trident signs Red Bull junior Doohan to F3 squad

Feb 16, 2021
Novalak switches to Trident for 2021 FIA F3 season
FIA F3

Novalak switches to Trident for 2021 FIA F3 season

Feb 12, 2021
MP Motorsport completes FIA F3 roster
FIA F3

MP Motorsport completes FIA F3 roster

Feb 12, 2021
UK travel ban forces F3 to postpone pre-season Jerez test
FIA F3

UK travel ban forces F3 to postpone pre-season Jerez test

Feb 11, 2021
Latest videos
Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 2 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 2

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 1 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 1

Live: Round 4 - Dubai Autodrome - Race 3 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 11, 2021

Live: Round 4 - Dubai Autodrome - Race 3

Live: Round 4 - Dubai Autodrome - Race 2 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 11, 2021

Live: Round 4 - Dubai Autodrome - Race 2

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Parfitt Jr completes Excelr8 Hyundai BTCC squad
BTCC / Breaking news

Parfitt Jr completes Excelr8 Hyundai BTCC squad

Charouz reveals all-new line-up for 2021 F2 season
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Charouz reveals all-new line-up for 2021 F2 season

F2 drivers predict "stressful" weekends with new format
FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 drivers predict "stressful" weekends with new format

More from
Jenzer Motorsport
French teenager secures FIA F3 Jenzer drive
FIA F3 / Breaking news

French teenager secures FIA F3 Jenzer drive

Jenzer re-signs young Aussie for FIA F3 campaign
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Jenzer re-signs young Aussie for FIA F3 campaign

Nannini's nephew steps up to FIA F3 with Jenzer
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Nannini's nephew steps up to FIA F3 with Jenzer

Trending Today

Engine-related grid penalties return to IndyCar for 2020
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Engine-related grid penalties return to IndyCar for 2020

Red Bull's missing RB16B fuels tech secret intrigue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Red Bull's missing RB16B fuels tech secret intrigue

Latest news

Jenzer locks in FIA Formula 3 line-up
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Jenzer locks in FIA Formula 3 line-up

Trident signs Red Bull junior Doohan to F3 squad
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Trident signs Red Bull junior Doohan to F3 squad

Novalak switches to Trident for 2021 FIA F3 season
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Novalak switches to Trident for 2021 FIA F3 season

MP Motorsport completes FIA F3 roster
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

MP Motorsport completes FIA F3 roster

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.