Juan Manuel Correa returns to Sauber young driver academy

Correa first linked up with Sauber’s junior programme at the start of 2019, serving as the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team’s development driver alongside his Formula 2 racing duties.

But Correa’s career was put on hold after sustaining severe injuries in the second-lap accident at Spa that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert.

After completing extensive rehabilitation, Correa made his racing comeback in Formula 3 this year with ART Grand Prix, and has now linked back up with Sauber’s academy programme.

“His progression through the junior series was halted by a horrific injury in a crash at the tragic Belgian Grand Prix later that season but, having made a recovery that is nothing short of miraculous, Juan Manuel is back on track and ready to resume his journey, with the Sauber Academy by his side,” a statement from Sauber reads.

Correa enjoyed his maiden F1 test outing with Sauber’s support back in 2019, and said he felt grateful to be back working with the Swiss company in 2021.

“It’s very special to be back with the Sauber Academy,” Correa said ahead of his second F3 round of the year at Paul Ricard this weekend.

“They’re the junior programme of the team I was with in 2019, when I had my first and only F1 test, and it’s a great feeling to be working with them again.

“I am very excited to show the academy’s branding on my car and my helmet already from this weekend in France and I am looking forward to helping the team whenever needed, be it in the sim or elsewhere.

“I am very grateful to ART and Sébastien Philippe, and of course to Fred Vasseur, for all the support he has given me, and to everyone else at Sauber, from Beat Zehnder to all those who have been absolutely amazing and so supportive since my accident and throughout my recovery. It’s an honour to be back with this team.”

“Juan Manuel always displayed skill and determination, but his remarkable comeback from injury is an inspiring story that shows all his strength and will power,” said Sauber sporting director Zehnder.

“We have nothing but sheer admiration for his tenacity and we are happy to help him, through the Sauber Academy programme, as he resumes his motorsport career.”

Correa joins Theo Pourchaire, Emerson Fittipaldi Jr, Petr Ptacek and Dexter Patterson in the Sauber Academy.

