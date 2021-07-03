Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win
FIA F3 / Spielberg News

Austria F3: Injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

By:
, News editor

Kaylen Frederick has been ruled out of Sunday’s FIA Formula 3 Championship race at the Red Bull Ring after sustaining a hand injury that has required hospital treatment.

Austria F3: Injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

The reigning BRDC British F3 champion was transferred to Universitatsklinikum Graz Hospital following an incident during Saturday’s second race at the Austrian venue.

FIA F3 Championship organisers have since confirmed the American has suffered a fracture and dislocation of his left thumb, which has forced him out of the remaining race of the weekend.

It is unclear how the injury occurred although Frederick did tangle with Juan Manuel Correa while fighting over sixth place in race two held this afternoon. He would retire from the race with only 12 of the 24 laps completed.

“The FIA advises that, following an incident during the FIA Formula 3 Race 2 today, 03/07/21, in Austria, the driver of car #24, Kaylen Frederick, has been taken to Universitatsklinikum Graz Hospital for investigation and treatment of a hand injury,” read a statement from FIA F3.

“He was found to have a fracture dislocation of his left thumb. He is otherwise well but will take no further part in racing this weekend.”

The 19-year-old had enjoyed a strong start to the weekend, having climbed from 16th on the grid to finish ninth in the opening race, claiming his first F3 championship points in the process.

Frederick was fighting for yet more points before an incident halfway through the race ended his weekend prematurely.

The second race of the F3 weekend was won by David Schumacher, the 19-year-old son for former six-time F1 race winner Ralf Schumacher.

Frederik Vesti finished second while championship leader Dennis Hauger extended his points lead after clinching his fifth podium of the season.

The 18-year-old Norwegian will start Sunday’s race from pole position after topping the times in Friday’s qualifying session.

The final F3 race of the weekend is scheduled for Sunday at 1005 BST.

shares
comments
F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win

Previous article

F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

1 h
2
Formula 1

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP

1 h
3
Vintage

Lincoln honors Daryl Gohn/Glenn Gohn Sr.

4
Stock car

NASCAR veteran Mike Skinner to tackle Short Track US Nationals

5
NASCAR

Larry Pearson injured in Bristol Legends race

Latest news
Austria F3: Injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw
FIA F3

Austria F3: Injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

14m
F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win
FIA F3

F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win

4 h
Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties
FIA F3

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties

5 h
Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide
Video Inside
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide

11 h
Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted
Video Inside
FIA F3

Austria F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted

Jul 2, 2021
Latest videos
Formula 3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide 00:36
FIA F3
4 h

Formula 3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide

Formula 3: Hauger on pole after Collet's laptime deleted 00:35
FIA F3
Jul 2, 2021

Formula 3: Hauger on pole after Collet's laptime deleted

F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins 00:37
FIA F3
Jun 19, 2021

F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins

F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole at Paul Ricard 00:39
FIA F3
Jun 18, 2021

F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole at Paul Ricard

F3: Doohan tops first day of in-season test 00:34
FIA F3
May 13, 2021

F3: Doohan tops first day of in-season test

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Toyota president left “shaking” after breakthrough Katsuta podium Rally Kenya
WRC

Toyota president left “shaking” after breakthrough Katsuta podium

Vatanen to be reunited with WRC title-winning Ford after 40 years
Video Inside
WRC

Vatanen to be reunited with WRC title-winning Ford after 40 years

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Rally Kenya Prime
WRC

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel handed three-place F1 grid penalty for Austrian GP

Lincoln honors Daryl Gohn/Glenn Gohn Sr.
Vintage Vintage

Lincoln honors Daryl Gohn/Glenn Gohn Sr.

NASCAR veteran Mike Skinner to tackle Short Track US Nationals
Stock car Stock car

NASCAR veteran Mike Skinner to tackle Short Track US Nationals

Larry Pearson injured in Bristol Legends race
NASCAR NASCAR

Larry Pearson injured in Bristol Legends race

NASCAR invades Road America this weekend and Trans-Am
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR invades Road America this weekend and Trans-Am

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Latest news

Austria F3: Injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: Injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties
FIA F3 FIA F3

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide
Video Inside
FIA F3 FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger wins after Novalak, Nannini collide

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.