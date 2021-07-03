Austria F3: Injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

The reigning BRDC British F3 champion was transferred to Universitatsklinikum Graz Hospital following an incident during Saturday’s second race at the Austrian venue.

FIA F3 Championship organisers have since confirmed the American has suffered a fracture and dislocation of his left thumb, which has forced him out of the remaining race of the weekend.

It is unclear how the injury occurred although Frederick did tangle with Juan Manuel Correa while fighting over sixth place in race two held this afternoon. He would retire from the race with only 12 of the 24 laps completed.

“The FIA advises that, following an incident during the FIA Formula 3 Race 2 today, 03/07/21, in Austria, the driver of car #24, Kaylen Frederick, has been taken to Universitatsklinikum Graz Hospital for investigation and treatment of a hand injury,” read a statement from FIA F3.

“He was found to have a fracture dislocation of his left thumb. He is otherwise well but will take no further part in racing this weekend.”

The 19-year-old had enjoyed a strong start to the weekend, having climbed from 16th on the grid to finish ninth in the opening race, claiming his first F3 championship points in the process.

Frederick was fighting for yet more points before an incident halfway through the race ended his weekend prematurely.

The second race of the F3 weekend was won by David Schumacher, the 19-year-old son for former six-time F1 race winner Ralf Schumacher.

Frederik Vesti finished second while championship leader Dennis Hauger extended his points lead after clinching his fifth podium of the season.

The 18-year-old Norwegian will start Sunday’s race from pole position after topping the times in Friday’s qualifying session.

The final F3 race of the weekend is scheduled for Sunday at 1005 BST.