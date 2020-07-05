Top events
FIA F3 / Spielberg / Race report

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win

Red Bull Ring F3: Red Bull junior Lawson scores first win
By:
Jul 5, 2020, 8:34 AM

Red Bull Junior Liam Lawson put in an exquisite performance from fifth at the start to take victory in the reversed-grid FIA Formula 3 Championship race at the Red Bull Ring.

The New Zealander got up to fourth at the start, as front-row man Alexander Smolyar was slow away, and then demoted Richard Verschoor on the straight to Turn 3 to go third.

Lawson therefore ran third in the early stages, with poleman Clement Novalak leading from David Beckmann, and the top nine all together in a jostling DRS train.

Beckmann then got into Novalak’s slipstream on the run to Turn 4 on the fourth lap, and made a superb dive to take the lead from the reigning British F3 champion.

Novalak retaliated on the following lap, but his lunge down the inside of the Turn 3 hairpin was too ambitious and the Carlin driver ran wide, allowing Beckmann’s Trident machine back in front and Lawson’s Hitech GP weapon up to second.

Lawson immediately started probing Beckmann’s defences, and a beautifully judged move under braking on the outside line into Turn 4 put him in front on the seventh lap.

Three laps later, Novalak repeated his earlier Turn 3 effort on Beckmann and this time did a much better job of it, putting himself into second.

Then, at half-distance, there was a virtual safety car period. Alex Peroni, running eighth, suddenly lost power and parked on the grass verge – Theo Pourchaire, running 10th, was caught out by the slowing Australian, hitting the back of the Campos Racing car and forcing him to the pits.

The race restarted with Lawson two seconds in front of Novalak, who now had a gap from Beckmann.

Verschoor, who had been lurking in fourth, now found Beckmann – without DRS – easy prey and inserted his MP Motorsport car into third at Turn 4.

Verschoor, last year’s Macau Grand Prix winner, then passed Novalak for second, before the safety car appeared with four laps remaining.

Roman Stanek had run wide at the final turn, smashing through a DRS board and leaving shards of polystyrene all over the track.

It took some time for the marshals to clean it all up, leaving two laps of racing and the unfortunate Lawson – who had enjoyed a 1.5s advantage – now with Verschoor on his tail.

But with no DRS deployment on the final two laps, Verschoor was unable to find an opening, and Lawson was able to hang on to win by 0.4s.

Novalak completed the podium ahead of Trident pair Beckmann and Lirim Zendeli, while Frederik Vesti led the Prema Racing charge in sixth.

Smolyar (ART Grand Prix) managed to fend off Prema’s Saturday winner Oscar Piastri for seventh.

Ferrari junior Enzo Fittipaldi made tremendous progress over the two races after qualifying on the back row on Friday, and the HWA Racelab driver was able to pass Max Fewtrell (Hitech) after the late restart to finish ninth.

Logan Sargeant, second on Saturday, was caught up in a ferocious early battle with Peroni, Piastri and Bent Viscaal, and suffered a punctured right-rear tyre on lap two from contact with Viscaal’s front wing.

F3 sprint race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP
2 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 0.400
3 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin 1.300
4 11 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 1.600
5 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 2.200
6 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 2.800
7 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 3.000
8 1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 3.400
9 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 4.000
10 4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell
United Kingdom HitechGP 4.500
11 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 4.900
12 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 5.400
13 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 6.200
14 19 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport 7.100
15 25 Germany David Schumacher
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 8.400
16 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Spain Campos Racing 9.100
17 20 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 9.400
18 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 9.800
19 7 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 10.200
20 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 10.900
21 30 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 11.300
22 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 12.000
23 6 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 12.400
24 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 13.100
25 27 United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed
United Kingdom Carlin 18.100
26 24 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 30.800
27 3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam
28 16 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG
29 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing
28 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Spielberg
Author Marcus Simmons

