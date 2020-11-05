Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Leclerc, Hauger tipped for Prema F3 seats in 2021

shares
comments
Leclerc, Hauger tipped for Prema F3 seats in 2021
By:

Ferrari protege Arthur Leclerc and Red Bull Junior Dennis Hauger appear to be homing in on seats with double FIA Formula 3 Championship-winning team Prema Racing for 2021. 

Leclerc, the younger brother of Ferrari Formula 1 star Charles, and Hauger have completed all four days of post-season FIA F3 testing with Prema over the past few weeks, and team boss Rene Rosin has told Motorsport.com that both are on his shortlist. 

Leclerc is currently embroiled in a fight with his Prema teammates Gianluca Petecof and Oliver Rasmussen for the Formula Regional European Championship, while Hauger had a tough rookie FIA F3 season with Hitech Grand Prix as the reigning Italian Formula 4 champion. 

Norwegian Hauger was the quickest Prema driver in both tests, at Barcelona and Jerez, and went sixth fastest overall at the Andalusian circuit last week. 

“Dennis did a good job,” said Rosin, “and immediately we got a great feeling together. After a very disappointing season, I expected much more from him, and he showed us our real potential.” 

If Hauger does drive for Prema in 2021, he would be the first Red Bull Junior at the team since Pierre Gasly won the Formula 2 title in 2016. 

Of Leclerc, Rosin added: “Our idea has always been to promote one driver from our Formula Regional team – we think it’s the right business model for our package. He’s a Ferrari junior, and we’ve been working with Ferrari since 2011.” 

Arthur Leclerc, Ferrari Driver Academy Driver

Arthur Leclerc, Ferrari Driver Academy Driver

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Prema also ran current Formula Renault Eurocup runner-up Caio Collet on the first day of the Jerez test, before the Brazilian switched to ART Grand Prix for day two. 

Motorsport.com understands that Renault F1 Junior Collet, who is managed by Nicolas Todt, will go to either one of these teams for an FIA F3 graduation in 2021. 

If Collet lands an ART drive, that would almost certainly line him up alongside current rival Victor Martins – the Renault Eurocup points leader is managed by ART team principal Sebastien Philippe, and completed both days with the team at Barcelona. 

Oliver Rasmussen, currently third in the Formula Regional standings with Prema, took over at the Italian team from Collet for the second day of the Jerez test. 

The Jerez test was topped by Jack Doohan, who raced for HWA Racelab in FIA F3 this season but has been rapid in running with Trident. 

Clement Novalak, who raced with Carlin in FIA F3 this year, completed a Trident 1-2, and Doohan at least looks extremely likely to join the team for 2021. 

Jack Doohan, Trident

Jack Doohan, Trident

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Ricciardo impressed with “good kid” Piastri

Previous article

Ricciardo impressed with “good kid” Piastri
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Drivers Arthur Leclerc , Dennis Hauger
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules

Bottas wants answers over lack of yellow flags after debris hit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas wants answers over lack of yellow flags after debris hit

Latest news

Leclerc, Hauger tipped for Prema F3 seats in 2021
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Leclerc, Hauger tipped for Prema F3 seats in 2021

Ricciardo impressed with “good kid” Piastri
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Ricciardo impressed with “good kid” Piastri

Mugello F3: Piastri crowned champion as Lawson wins final race
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Mugello F3: Piastri crowned champion as Lawson wins final race

Mugello F3: Vesti beats Hughes in race one thriller
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Mugello F3: Vesti beats Hughes in race one thriller

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
MotoGP

Lecuona ruled out of European GP due to quarantine rules

41m
4
Formula 1

Bottas wants answers over lack of yellow flags after debris hit

Latest news

Leclerc, Hauger tipped for Prema F3 seats in 2021
FIA F3

Leclerc, Hauger tipped for Prema F3 seats in 2021

Ricciardo impressed with “good kid” Piastri
FIA F3

Ricciardo impressed with “good kid” Piastri

Mugello F3: Piastri crowned champion as Lawson wins final race
FIA F3

Mugello F3: Piastri crowned champion as Lawson wins final race

Mugello F3: Vesti beats Hughes in race one thriller
FIA F3

Mugello F3: Vesti beats Hughes in race one thriller

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021
F2

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.