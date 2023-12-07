Macau winner Browning remains with Hitech in F3 for 2024
Macau Grand Prix winner Luke Browning has re-signed with Hitech GP and will remain in the Formula 3 Championship next season.
The 21-year-old Briton, a member of the Williams Driver Academy, will return to the junior single-seater championship for a second season in 2024.
Browning, the 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner, finished 15th overall in the standings this term after taking six points finishes, with his best result coming in the Barcelona sprint race after he finished second.
Having driven Aston Martin’s AMR21 at Silverstone in October, his first time experiencing a Formula 1 car and reward for winning AMABA, Browning took victory in the coveted Macau Grand Prix last month having won both the qualifying and main races as well as leading every lap of both.
“I am super excited to announce I’ll be joining the grid with Hitech Pulse-Eight for the 2024 Formula 3 season,” said Browning.
“I have an abundance of faith in the team around me, with the things we learned throughout the season last year I believe we will be able to build on our skills and ability to execute which we showed a glimmer of most recently in Macau.
“This championship will never be easy with the standard of drivers but also with just the nature of the championship.
“However, having visited all of the tracks we’re going to next year once before, I believe puts us in a great position to score points in every race weekend going forward.
“I’m super grateful to Williams Racing and Hitech Pulse-Eight for their support going into the new season.
“Consistently delivering is the goal, and one I look forward to achieving next year.”
Photo by: Jake Grant
Luke Browning, Aston Martin
“We are delighted to have Luke racing with the team again in his second season of FIA Formula 3,” added Hitech’s F3 team manager, Paul Bellringer.
“We are confident in his ability to fight for wins and come away with a consistent set of results.
“Following our win in Macau together last month, we are eager to be fighting upfront from the get-go when the 2024 season commences in February.”
Other drivers so far confirmed for the 2024 Formula 3 season include Oliver Goethe, who returns for his sophomore season with Campos, as well as Leonardo Fornaroli who remains with Trident.
