Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
FIA F3 Testing report

Maloney tops first day of FIA F3 pre-season testing in Bahrain

Zane Maloney topped the timesheets for Trident in the first day of FIA Formula 3 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Maloney tops first day of FIA F3 pre-season testing in Bahrain
Megan White
By:
Listen to this article

The Barbadian rookie set a 1m47.614s during the afternoon session at the Bahrain International Circuit as the series geared up for its season opener in two weeks time.

Fellow rookie William Alatalo finished second for Jenzer Motorsport, a tenth behind the leader, with Jak Crawford in third for 2021 drivers champions Prema.

Roman Stanek, who joins 2021 teams champions Trident from Hitech Grand Prix this season, finished in fourth with a 1m47.854s, with Van Amersfoort Racing's Franco Colapinto in fifth.

The Dutch outfit makes its debut in both F3 and FIA Formula 2 this season, replacing HWA Racelab on the grid.

Victor Martins, who finished fifth in the drivers standings last year and is the highest placed returning driver, finished in sixth, having joined ART Grand Prix from MP Motorsport.

Prema driver Arthur Leclerc came in seventh place overall, having led the morning's running, with rookie Reece Ushijima (Van Amersfoort Racing), in eighth and fellow newcomer Ollie Bearman (Prema) in ninth.

The afternoon session was red-flagged with just a minute to go, ending running prematurely, while the morning session also ended early after a red flag shown when both Ushijima and Vidales came to a standstill on-track.

The times had hovered just above the 1m48s mark until 10 minutes before the end of the afternoon session, when Victor Martins set a 1m47.992s lap.

He was followed in quick succession by a slew of rookies, with William Alatalo next to pass the 1m48s barrier before four more drivers joined them.

Leclerc was quickest during the morning session, with the Monegasque driver, brother of Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles, setting a 1m48.005s.

Maloney finished just over one hundredth behind Leclerc earlier in the day, with a 1m48.018s, with Ushijima in third.

Juan Manuel Correa, who stays with ART Grand Prix for the 2022 season, was forced to miss the first day's running due to an inconclusive COVID test.

F3's pre-season testing continues until Friday.

shares
comments
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
Previous article

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
Load comments
Megan White More from
Megan White
Daruvala tops first day of 2022 F2 testing in Bahrain
FIA F2

Daruvala tops first day of 2022 F2 testing in Bahrain

Chadwick explains W Series return, responds to criticism
W Series

Chadwick explains W Series return, responds to criticism

Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series Prime
W Series

Chadwick's U-turn poses big questions for W Series

Latest news

Maloney tops first day of FIA F3 pre-season testing in Bahrain
FIA F3 FIA F3

Maloney tops first day of FIA F3 pre-season testing in Bahrain

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Van Amersfoort signs LMP2 race-winner Colapinto for FIA F3 team
FIA F3 FIA F3

Van Amersfoort signs LMP2 race-winner Colapinto for FIA F3 team

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime
FIA F3 FIA F3

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Prime

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau.

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feel-good story racing needed Prime

Why Correa's return is the feel-good story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.