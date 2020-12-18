Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Nannini switches to HWA for sophomore F3 season

shares
comments
Nannini switches to HWA for sophomore F3 season
By:

Matteo Nannini will switch to the race-winning HWA squad for his sophomore season in FIA Formula 3 in 2021.

Nannini, the nephew of former Formula 1 driver Alessandro, stepped up to F3 this year with Jenzer, with a podium finish in the Barcelona sprint race being the highlight of his season.

The 17-year-old previously won the Formula 4 UAE championship during a busy 2019 season in which he also completed more than half the races in Formula Regional Europe.

Nannini has already worked with HWA, having driven for the team during the post-season Formula 2 test in Bahrain last week alongside ex-grand prix driver Roberto Merhi.

“I am really pleased to be part of the HWA RACELAB talent programme in 2021,” said Nannini. “I am sure that we will work well together. I will give it everything to get the best results possible. I am very happy with my first year in Formula 3. 

“I worked very hard and improved from race to race. I am now looking to build on this experience in the coming Formula 3 season. I would like to thank everyone who believes in me and supports me, particularly Infinity Sports Management, for their support. I will not disappoint them.” 

HWA enjoyed a strong second season at F3 level this year, with Jake Hughes scoring a pair of wins to propel it to fifth in the teams’ championship.

“We are pleased to have another very talented youngster on board, in Matteo,” said team principal Thomas Strick. “He fits perfectly into our concept of talent factory for Formula 1. He showed great willingness to learn during the tests in Bahrain. If he will keep this up in the upcoming season, we will have a lot of fun with him.

Nannini is only the second driver to be confirmed on the 2021 F3 grid so far following the news earlier this week that Charles Leclerc’s younger brother Arthur will race for Prema.

The 2021 F3 season - the first not to be held alongside the F2 category - will get underway at Barcelona on May 8-9. Three two-day tests are scheduled across Jerez, Barcelona and Spielberg prior to the new season.

Leclerc's brother Arthur steps up to F3 with Prema

Previous article

Leclerc's brother Arthur steps up to F3 with Prema
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Drivers Matteo Nannini
Teams HWA AG
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Sensor trick could give Mercedes edge in F1 tyre test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sensor trick could give Mercedes edge in F1 tyre test

INEOS becomes Mercedes shareholder as Wolff extends deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

INEOS becomes Mercedes shareholder as Wolff extends deal

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

Perez set for 2021 Red Bull F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez set for 2021 Red Bull F1 deal

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

KTM: We'll never win if we ditch steel frames like Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM: We'll never win if we ditch steel frames like Ducati

Corvette Racing’s Doug Fehan steps down after 25 years
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette Racing’s Doug Fehan steps down after 25 years

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Nannini switches to HWA for sophomore F3 season
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Nannini switches to HWA for sophomore F3 season

Leclerc's brother Arthur steps up to F3 with Prema
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Leclerc's brother Arthur steps up to F3 with Prema

Peroni wins Peter Brock Medal
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Peroni wins Peter Brock Medal

New F2/F3 race weekend format unveiled
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

New F2/F3 race weekend format unveiled

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sensor trick could give Mercedes edge in F1 tyre test

2
Formula 1

INEOS becomes Mercedes shareholder as Wolff extends deal

1h
3
Supercars

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

4
Formula 1

Perez set for 2021 Red Bull F1 deal

12h
5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Nannini switches to HWA for sophomore F3 season
FIA F3

Nannini switches to HWA for sophomore F3 season

Leclerc's brother Arthur steps up to F3 with Prema
FIA F3

Leclerc's brother Arthur steps up to F3 with Prema

Peroni wins Peter Brock Medal
FIA F3

Peroni wins Peter Brock Medal

New F2/F3 race weekend format unveiled
F2

New F2/F3 race weekend format unveiled

F2 and F3 announce 2021 calendars, new venues added
F2

F2 and F3 announce 2021 calendars, new venues added

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3
Nov 14, 2019

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3
Nov 14, 2019

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3
Nov 14, 2019

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3
Nov 14, 2019

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3
Sep 26, 2019

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.