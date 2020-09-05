Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP3 in
00 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
13 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Monza / Race report

Monza F3: Vesti beats Pourchaire in first race thriller

shares
comments
Monza F3: Vesti beats Pourchaire in first race thriller
By:
, Journalist

Prema's Frederik Vesti emerged victorious from a thrilling first FIA Formula 3 race at Monza with a late-race overtake on Theo Pourchaire after charging from ninth on the grid.

A five-place grid penalty for impeding in qualifying cost Pourchaire – one of nine drivers to be penalised - his maiden pole position and dropped him to sixth place on the grid.

He made a quick getaway to move into third place at the end of the opening lap and that became second place when he passed Jenzer Motorsport’s Matteo Nannini into the first chicane on the second lap.

Nannini – nephew of 1989 Japanese Grand Prix winner Alessandro - attempted to pass polesitter Liam Lawson at Turn 1 on the opening lap but the Red Bull junior hopped over the kerbs and held onto the lead.

Pourchaire then passed Lawson on lap four to claim the lead, and HWA Racelab’s Jake Hughes further demoted Lawson to third place a couple of laps later.

Lawson then made contact with Nannini at the first chicane with the latter retiring with damage. Lawson’s pace dropped and reigning Formula Regional European champion Vesti passed him for third place.

Vesti was running into a distant third place but the gap to the leaders Pourchaire and Hughes was reduced when the safety car was required to cover Pourchaire’s ART Grand Prix team-mate Sebastian Fernandez on the exit of the Ascari chicane.

26-year-old Hughes was passed by Vesti on the restart and the Prema driver wrestled the lead from long-time race leader Pourchaire into Turn 1 with just three laps to go.

Vesti took the chequered flag to earn his second victory of the season, eight-tenths ahead of 17-year-old Frenchman Pourchaire.

The Dane's teammate Oscar Piastri capitulated his way from 15th on the grid to take the final place on the podium and the championship lead after a woeful race for ex-points leader Logan Sargeant.

Sargeant dropped from fifth on the grid into the battle for ninth place with Piastri before a tap from Carlin’s Clement Novalak dropped him to 26th position.

Trident’s David Beckmann maintained his points-finishing streak in fourth place with Hughes and Lawson completing the top six.

His teammate Lirim Zendeli – the winner of the first race at Spa – took seventh place ahead of Bent Viscaal (MP Motorsport) and Enzo Fittipaldi (HWA Racelab).

Charouz Racing System’s Michael Belov nicked the final point and reverse-grid pole position in only his second weekend racing in FIA F3.

Read Also:

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying

Previous article

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Monza
Author Josh Suttill

Trending Today

Red Bull denies Renault's claim it “missed a trick” in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull denies Renault's claim it “missed a trick” in F1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General General / Special feature

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Qualifying report

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying

Italian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Italian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Binotto 'questioned' his role amid Ferrari struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto 'questioned' his role amid Ferrari struggles

Latest news

Monza F3: Vesti beats Pourchaire in first race thriller
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Monza F3: Vesti beats Pourchaire in first race thriller

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Qualifying report

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race

Trending

1
General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

Red Bull denies Renault's claim it “missed a trick” in F1

2h
4
Formula 1

Italian GP: Monza F1 technical developments

5
Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Latest news

Monza F3: Vesti beats Pourchaire in first race thriller
FIA F3

Monza F3: Vesti beats Pourchaire in first race thriller

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying
FIA F3

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead
FIA F3

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race
FIA F3

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying
FIA F3

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.