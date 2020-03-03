Peroni leads Hughes in Bahrain F3 testing

The three quickest times from the test all came on the final day of testing on Tuesday, pushing Red Bull junior Liam Lawson’s Monday benchmark of 1m46.365s down to fourth in the combined classification.

Peroni, whose maiden F3 campaign in 2019 was cut short by a horrific crash at Monza, edged out Hughes by just 0.027s with a time of 1m16.173s.

Hughes didn’t turn his first laps until the afternoon session on Monday due to Formula E testing commitments with Mercedes the previous day.

Jack Doohan, Hughes’ teammate and son of grand prix motorcycle legend Mick, finished another tenth adrift in third ahead of his F3 debut at the same venue later this month.

Lawson (Hitech) couldn’t improve on his Monday benchmark and ended up fourth, ahead of the lead Prema car of Logan Sargeant.

Macau Grand Prix winner Richard Verschoor (MP Motorsport) set his quickest time of the test in the last session, finishing 0.417s off the pace in sixth.

Niko Kari was seventh for Charouz, ahead of Sebastian Fernandez in the best of the ART cars and Frederik Vesti (Prema). The top 10 was completed by Alexander Smolyar (ART).

Sophia Floersch (Campos) was classified 24th with a best time of 1m47.504s, set during the morning session on Tuesday.

The field was propped up by Carlin driver Enaam Ahmed, who is making a return to Europe after a season away in Japanese F3.

The three-day test saw some disruptions, with Theo Pourchaire (ART) stopping on track on Monday and Matteo Nannini (Jenzer) likewise bringing out red flags on Tuesday.

Testing results (combined) :

Pos. Driver/Team Day 1 am Day 1 pm Day 2 am Day 2 pm Day 3 am Day 3 pm 1 Alex Peroni

Campos Racing 1'48.231



1'46.860 1'49.838



1'46.902



1'50.674



1'46.173



2 Jake Hughes

HWA Racelab



1'47.200



1'46.861



1'46.200



3 Jack Doohan

HWA Racelab 1'48.100



1'48.073



1'49.135



1'47.781



1'47.224



1'46.324



4 Liam Lawson

Hitech Grand Prix 1'47.653



1'47.709



1'48.021



1'46.365



1'46.654



1'50.720



5 Logan Sargeant

Prema Racing 1'47.859



1'48.015



1'47.793



1'46.936



1'46.786



1'46.522



6 Richard Verschoor

MP Motorsport 1'47.499



1'46.919



1'47.933



1'51.204



1'47.216



1'46.590



7 Niko Kari

Charouz Racing System 1'47.814



1'47.530



1'47.630



1'50.866



1'46.606



1'46.854



8 Sebastian Fernandez

ART Grand Prix 1'48.248



1'47.036



1'47.482



1'47.261



1'46.945



1'46.686



9 Frederik Vesti

Prema Racing 1'47.694 1'50.879



1'48.133



1'47.798



1'47.573



1'46.734



10 Alexander Smolyar

ART Grand Prix 1'47.794



1'47.273



1'48.155



1'51.120



1'47.320



1'46.744



11 Clément Novalak

Carlin Buzz Racing 1'48.513



1'47.954



1'47.689



1'46.884



1'46.987



1'46.751



12 Dennis Hauger

Hitech Grand Prix 1'48.194



1'47.975



1'48.669



1'47.068



1'46.820



1'47.954



13 Devlin Defrancesco

Trident 1'48.820



1'46.844



1'48.007



1'47.264



1'47.227



1'51.158



14 Enzo Fittipaldi

HWA Racelab 1'48.469



1'48.065



1'48.461



1'47.538



1'46.877



1'46.884



15 Oscar Piastri

Prema Racing 1'48.270



1'52.136



1'47.838



1'47.090



1'47.441



1'47.020



16 Max Fewtrell

Hitech Grand Prix 1'47.562



1'47.919



1'48.184



1'47.339



1'47.028



1'48.228



17 David Schumacher

Charouz Racing System 1'49.003



1'48.769



1'47.461



1'51.076



1'47.296



1'47.030



18 Lirim Zendeli

Trident 1'47.908



1'47.473



1'47.659



1'51.070



1'47.038



1'47.525



19 Theo Pourchaire

ART Grand Prix 1'48.043



1'47.093



1'47.790



1'47.201



1'47.456



1'47.327



20 Igor Fraga

Charouz Racing System 1'48.864



1'47.498



1'48.170



1'51.134



1'47.118



1'48.042



21 Bent Viscaal

MP Motorsport 1'47.146



1'47.124



1'48.602



1'51.721



1'47.552



1'50.604



22 Federico Malvestiti

Jenzer Motorsport 1'48.376



1'47.600



1'48.593



1'47.763



1'47.310



1'47.249



23 Olli Caldwell

Trident 1'48.268



1'48.200



1'48.358



1'47.690



1'47.354



1'47.978



24 Sophia Floersch

Campos Racing 1'49.488



1'47.899



1'48.065



1'47.436



1'47.504



1'47.547



25 Matteo Nannini

Jenzer Motorsport 1'48.248



1'50.521



1'49.415



1'47.533



1'47.493



1'47.659



26 Calan Williams

Jenzer Motorsport 1'48.769



1'48.263



1'48.599



1'47.908



1'47.534



1'47.520



27 Cameron Das

Carlin Buzz Racing 1'49.121



1'48.435



1'48.568



1'47.996



1'47.671



1'47.525



28 Lukas Dunner

MP Motorsport 1'47.873



1'48.219



1'48.929



1'51.304



1'47.678



1'47.545



29 Alessio Deledda

Campos Racing 1'50.404



1'48.662



1'48.915



1'48.983



1'48.313



1'47.712



30 Enaam Ahmed

Carlin Buzz Racing 1'48.772



1'48.004



1'48.253



1'48.324



1'47.801



1'47.837





