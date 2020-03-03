Top events
FIA F3 / Bahrain March testing / Testing report

Peroni leads Hughes in Bahrain F3 testing

shares
comments
Peroni leads Hughes in Bahrain F3 testing
By:
Mar 3, 2020, 2:49 PM

Campos Racing driver Alex Peroni set the quickest time across three days of Formula 3 pre-season testing in Bahrain, leading HWA driver Jake Hughes.

The three quickest times from the test all came on the final day of testing on Tuesday, pushing Red Bull junior Liam Lawson’s Monday benchmark of 1m46.365s down to fourth in the combined classification.

Peroni, whose maiden F3 campaign in 2019 was cut short by a horrific crash at Monza, edged out Hughes by just 0.027s with a time of 1m16.173s.

Hughes didn’t turn his first laps until the afternoon session on Monday due to Formula E testing commitments with Mercedes the previous day.

Jack Doohan, Hughes’ teammate and son of grand prix motorcycle legend Mick, finished another tenth adrift in third ahead of his F3 debut at the same venue later this month.

Lawson (Hitech) couldn’t improve on his Monday benchmark and ended up fourth, ahead of the lead Prema car of Logan Sargeant.

Macau Grand Prix winner Richard Verschoor (MP Motorsport) set his quickest time of the test in the last session, finishing 0.417s off the pace in sixth.

Niko Kari was seventh for Charouz, ahead of Sebastian Fernandez in the best of the ART cars and Frederik Vesti (Prema). The top 10 was completed by Alexander Smolyar (ART).

Sophia Floersch (Campos) was classified 24th with a best time of 1m47.504s, set during the morning session on Tuesday.

The field was propped up by Carlin driver Enaam Ahmed, who is making a return to Europe after a season away in Japanese F3.

The three-day test saw some disruptions, with Theo Pourchaire (ART) stopping on track on Monday and Matteo Nannini (Jenzer) likewise bringing out red flags on Tuesday.

Testing results (combined):

 Pos. Driver/Team   Day 1 am  Day 1 pm  Day 2 am   Day 2 pm  Day 3 am  Day 3 pm
1 Alex Peroni
Campos Racing		 1'48.231

 1'46.860 1'49.838

 1'46.902

 1'50.674

 1'46.173
2 Jake Hughes
HWA Racelab

    1'47.200

 1'46.861

 1'46.200
3 Jack Doohan
HWA Racelab		 1'48.100

 1'48.073

 1'49.135

 1'47.781

 1'47.224

 1'46.324
4 Liam Lawson
Hitech Grand Prix		 1'47.653

 1'47.709

 1'48.021

 1'46.365

 1'46.654

 1'50.720
5 Logan Sargeant
Prema Racing		 1'47.859

 1'48.015

 1'47.793

 1'46.936

 1'46.786

 1'46.522
6 Richard Verschoor
MP Motorsport		 1'47.499

 1'46.919

 1'47.933

 1'51.204

 1'47.216

 1'46.590
7 Niko Kari
Charouz Racing System		 1'47.814

 1'47.530

 1'47.630

 1'50.866

 1'46.606

 1'46.854
8 Sebastian Fernandez
ART Grand Prix		 1'48.248

 1'47.036

 1'47.482

 1'47.261

 1'46.945

 1'46.686
9 Frederik Vesti
Prema Racing		 1'47.694 1'50.879

 1'48.133

 1'47.798

 1'47.573

 1'46.734
10 Alexander Smolyar
ART Grand Prix		 1'47.794

 1'47.273

 1'48.155

 1'51.120

 1'47.320

 1'46.744
11 Clément Novalak
Carlin Buzz Racing		 1'48.513

 1'47.954

 1'47.689

 1'46.884

 1'46.987

 1'46.751
12 Dennis Hauger
Hitech Grand Prix		 1'48.194

 1'47.975

 1'48.669

 1'47.068

 1'46.820

 1'47.954
13 Devlin Defrancesco
Trident		 1'48.820

 1'46.844

 1'48.007

 1'47.264

 1'47.227

 1'51.158
14 Enzo Fittipaldi
HWA Racelab		 1'48.469

 1'48.065

 1'48.461

 1'47.538

 1'46.877

 1'46.884
15 Oscar Piastri
Prema Racing		 1'48.270

 1'52.136

 1'47.838

 1'47.090

 1'47.441

 1'47.020
16 Max Fewtrell
Hitech Grand Prix		 1'47.562

 1'47.919

 1'48.184

 1'47.339

 1'47.028

 1'48.228
17 David Schumacher
Charouz Racing System		 1'49.003

 1'48.769

 1'47.461

 1'51.076

 1'47.296

 1'47.030
18 Lirim Zendeli
Trident		 1'47.908

 1'47.473

 1'47.659

 1'51.070

 1'47.038

 1'47.525
19 Theo Pourchaire
ART Grand Prix		 1'48.043

 1'47.093

 1'47.790

 1'47.201

 1'47.456

 1'47.327
20 Igor Fraga
Charouz Racing System		 1'48.864

 1'47.498

 1'48.170

 1'51.134

 1'47.118

 1'48.042
21 Bent Viscaal
MP Motorsport		 1'47.146

 1'47.124

 1'48.602

 1'51.721

 1'47.552

 1'50.604
22 Federico Malvestiti
Jenzer Motorsport		 1'48.376

 1'47.600

 1'48.593

 1'47.763

 1'47.310

 1'47.249
23 Olli Caldwell
Trident		 1'48.268

 1'48.200

 1'48.358

 1'47.690

 1'47.354

 1'47.978
24 Sophia Floersch
Campos Racing		 1'49.488

 1'47.899

 1'48.065

 1'47.436

 1'47.504

 1'47.547
25 Matteo Nannini
Jenzer Motorsport		 1'48.248

 1'50.521

 1'49.415

 1'47.533

 1'47.493

 1'47.659
26 Calan Williams
Jenzer Motorsport		 1'48.769

 1'48.263

 1'48.599

 1'47.908

 1'47.534

 1'47.520
27 Cameron Das
Carlin Buzz Racing		 1'49.121

 1'48.435

 1'48.568

 1'47.996

 1'47.671

 1'47.525
28 Lukas Dunner
MP Motorsport		 1'47.873

 1'48.219

 1'48.929

 1'51.304

 1'47.678

 1'47.545
29 Alessio Deledda
Campos Racing		 1'50.404

 1'48.662

 1'48.915

 1'48.983

 1'48.313

 1'47.712
30 Enaam Ahmed
Carlin Buzz Racing		 1'48.772

 1'48.004

 1'48.253

 1'48.324

 1'47.801

 1'47.837

 

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Bahrain March testing
Drivers Alexander Peroni
Teams Campos Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

FIA F3 Next session

Zandvoort

Zandvoort

1 May - 3 May

