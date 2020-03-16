Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Red Bull adds F3 driver Fraga to junior programme

shares
comments
Red Bull adds F3 driver Fraga to junior programme
By:
Mar 16, 2020, 10:10 AM

Red Bull has signed Igor Fraga to its junior driver scheme ahead of his maiden campaign in the FIA Formula 3 series with Charouz Racing.

The appointment comes a month after Fraga defeated another Red Bull protege Liam Lawson to the 2020 Toyota Racing Series crown in New Zealand.

The Brazilian driver enjoyed a race-winning campaign in the F3 Regional European Series last year, finishing as the top non-Prema runner in third.

The 21-year-old also has prior experience in esports, with victories in the inaugural FIA Gran Turismo Nations Cup and McLaren Shadow in 2018 being the highlights of his gaming career.

He had already been signed on to drive alongside Niko Kari and David Schumacher at Charouz in the second season of the new FIA F3 series in 2020.

Red Bull officially revealed its young driver roster in January, but has since added FIA F3 contender - and now Carlin F2 racer - Jehan Daruvala to the programme and also recruited Sergio Sette Camara as the official reserve driver of its two Formula 1 teams.

Fraga joins an expanded Red Bull junior roster that includes Super Formula driver Juri Vips, Yuki Tsunoda, 14-year-old American driver Jak Crawford as well as his TRS title rival Lawson.

Next article
Peroni leads Hughes in Bahrain F3 testing

Previous article

Peroni leads Hughes in Bahrain F3 testing
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Author Rachit Thukral

FIA F3 Next session

Spielberg

Spielberg

3 Jul - 5 Jul

Trending

1
Super GT

Nissan GT-R has improved in "every area" - Mardenborough

2
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

3
Formula 1

Latest tech updates from F1 test as new Ferrari wing appears

4
Formula 1

F1 launches Esports series featuring current drivers

5
Formula 1

Dutch GP might not run in 2020, admits race chief

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Latest news

Red Bull adds F3 driver Fraga to junior programme
F3

Red Bull adds F3 driver Fraga to junior programme

Peroni leads Hughes in Bahrain F3 testing
F3

Peroni leads Hughes in Bahrain F3 testing

Webber to manage new Renault junior Piastri
F3

Webber to manage new Renault junior Piastri

Macau winner Verschoor stays in F3 with MP Motorsport
F3

Macau winner Verschoor stays in F3 with MP Motorsport

Floersch to contest 2020 FIA F3 season with Campos
F3

Floersch to contest 2020 FIA F3 season with Campos

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.