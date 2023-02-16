Saucy tops FIA F3 Bahrain pre-season test

Listen to this article

The ART Grand Prix driver, who returns for his second year in the series, topped three of the five sessions at the Sakhir International Circuit, finishing second and third where he wasn't quickest.

His fastest time came during the morning session on day two, with a 1m46.642s the quickest time overall as the only driver to dip below 1m47s.

Saucy finished 15th in F3 last year, scoring 30 points after winning the Formula Regional European Championship in 2021.

Dino Beganovic finished second overall, with the reigning FRECA champion setting a 1m47.121s during Wednesday's morning session.

Gabriele Mini, driving for Hitech Pulse-Eight in his rookie season, rounded off the top three, 0.04s behind Ferrari Academy driver Beganovic.

Saucy topped both sessions on day one, setting a 1m47.563s in the afternoon session to lead from Paul Aron and Pepe Marti.

Taylor Barnard of Jenzer Motorsport and Prema Racing's Zak O'Sullivan finished second and third in the morning session.

Luke Browning was the busiest driver of the opening session, logging 29 laps in the #16 Hitech Pulse-Eight.

The reigning GB3 champion is taking part in the test with the team he won his 2022 title with, but is unsure what his plans are for this season.

Saucy also topped day two, with a 1m46.642s in the morning's running to better his opening day time, with Dino Beganovic in second.

Gabriele Mini was third quickest, having also topped the afternoon session ahead of Saucy and Sebastian Montoya, taking part in his rookie F3 campaign this season for Hitech Pulse-Eight.

Gabriel Bortoleto topped the third and final day of testing for Trident, setting a 1m47.417s to head the field from Mini and Saucy in the final four-hour session.

The final session saw the field take advantage of their last testing stint, with most of the field putting in at least 50 laps.

Van Amersfoort Racing's Caio Collet led the way, with the most laps of the session at 61.

Formula 3 returns to Sakhir for Round 1 of the 2023 season from 3-5 March.