Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP3 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Silverstone / Race report

Silverstone F3: Lawson fends off Piastri for victory

shares
comments
Silverstone F3: Lawson fends off Piastri for victory
By:
Aug 1, 2020, 9:13 AM

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson fended off a strong challenge from Oscar Piastri to score his second victory of the FIA Formula 3 season in the opening race at Silverstone.

Hitech driver Lawson shared the front row with first-time poleman Logan Sargeant, but passed the American driver with a gutsy move around the outside of Stowe on the first lap of 25 to grab an early advantage.

After a brief virtual safety car period, caused by Matteo Nannini coming to a stop at Luffield, Lawson managed to escape from Sargeant to the tune of one second by the sixth lap.

Piastri then passed Prema stablemate Sargeant to take over as Lawson’s main challenger by passing at Stowe with the help of DRS, and had reduced the gap to half a second by lap 9.

After a failed attack the following lap, Piastri nearly made an outside move at Stowe stick on lap 11 as he and Lawson ran side-by-side through Vale and Club, with Lawson hanging on.

At the end of the next lap, the safety car was deployed when Jack Doohan clattered into the side of Bent Viscaal’s car, the pair coming to rest against the barriers on the entrance to the national pits at Woodcote.

MP Motorsport’s Viscaal had spun after making contact with Carlin stand-in Ben Barnicoat at Luffield, leaving HWA driver Doohan with nowhere else to go.

The race resumed on lap 16, with Lawson making a strong restart to stave off Piastri, but the safety car was called again after a three-car incident at Club.

Max Fewtrell – who started fourth but dropped down the order after being forced on to the grass while battling Frederik Vesti on the opening lap – made contact with Oli Caldwell coming through Vale, pitching the Trident driver into a spin.

Lukas Dunner (MP) then collected the stricken Caldwell, tearing the rear end from the Briton’s car and leaving a considerable amount of debris on the track.

It meant the race would ultimately finish under the safety car, with Lawson claiming his first feature race win of 2020 and Renault junior Piastri stretching his points advantage with his third consecutive second-place finish.

Sargeant completed the podium in third, while Jake Hughes (HWA) took his best finish of the year so far in fourth having passed Vesti (Prema) around half-distance.

Alexander Peroni was sixth for Campos having started in the same position, the result of having a laptime in qualifying that was originally deleted reinstated.

Completing the scorers were Sebastian Fernandez (ART), Clement Novalak (Carlin) and David Beckmann (Trident) and Alexander Smolyar (ART), who grabbed 10th from Richard Verschoor (MP) on the final green-flag lap to take reverse-grid pole for Sunday’s sprint race.

After being nudged into the Luffield gravel by Viscaal, Barnicoat completed his first single-seater race since 2016 in 20th place, two spots ahead of Sophia Floersch (Campos), who was tipped into a spin by Red Bull junior Dennis Hauger on the opening lap.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 20
2 1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 20 1.060
3 3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 20 2.698
4 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 20 5.127
5 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 20 9.087
6 29 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 20 11.298
7 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 20 13.542
8 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin 20 15.461
9 11 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 20 17.847
10 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 20 21.295
11 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 20 24.424
12 7 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 20 30.609
13 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 20 34.001
14 20 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 35.534
15 24 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 20 36.587
16 6 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 20 43.637
17 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 20 45.157
18 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 20 46.350
19 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 47.149
20 27 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
United Kingdom Carlin 20 49.118
21 28 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin 20 50.073
22 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch
Spain Campos Racing 20 51.724
23 30 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 20 55.015
24 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 1'03.739
25 25 Germany David Schumacher
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 19 1 Lap
12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 15
4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell
United Kingdom HitechGP 15
19 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport 15
18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 11
16 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG 11
View full results
Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole

Previous article

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Silverstone
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Supercars team staff leave new Brisbane hot spot
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars team staff leave new Brisbane hot spot

Indianapolis 500 veteran David "Salt" Walther dies At 65
IndyCar IndyCar / Obituary

Indianapolis 500 veteran David "Salt" Walther dies At 65

Silverstone F3: Lawson fends off Piastri for victory
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report
1h

Silverstone F3: Lawson fends off Piastri for victory

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Why the Racing Point is less a Mercedes copy than you may think
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
24m

Why the Racing Point is less a Mercedes copy than you may think

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Ferrari warns leaks of technical info a "serious matter"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari warns leaks of technical info a "serious matter"

British Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

British Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Latest news

Silverstone F3: Lawson fends off Piastri for victory
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report
1h

Silverstone F3: Lawson fends off Piastri for victory

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Qualifying report

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole

Ahmed parts ways with Carlin F3 team
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Ahmed parts ways with Carlin F3 team

Hungaroring F3: Beckmann wins wet race two after Viscaal penalty
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Hungaroring F3: Beckmann wins wet race two after Viscaal penalty

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars team staff leave new Brisbane hot spot

2
IndyCar

Indianapolis 500 veteran David "Salt" Walther dies At 65

3
FIA F3

Silverstone F3: Lawson fends off Piastri for victory

1h
4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Why the Racing Point is less a Mercedes copy than you may think

24m

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Latest news

Silverstone F3: Lawson fends off Piastri for victory
FIA F3

Silverstone F3: Lawson fends off Piastri for victory

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole
FIA F3

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole

Ahmed parts ways with Carlin F3 team
FIA F3

Ahmed parts ways with Carlin F3 team

Hungaroring F3: Beckmann wins wet race two after Viscaal penalty
FIA F3

Hungaroring F3: Beckmann wins wet race two after Viscaal penalty

Hungaroring F3: Prodigal Pourchaire scores back-to-back wins
FIA F3

Hungaroring F3: Prodigal Pourchaire scores back-to-back wins

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.