Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sochi F2 sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled
FIA F3 / Sochi Race report

Sochi F3: Doohan outduels teammate Novalak to win finale

By:

Jack Doohan took victory in the final FIA Formula 3 race of the season in Sochi, securing Trident the teams’ championship title. 

Sochi F3: Doohan outduels teammate Novalak to win finale

The Australian ensued a tight battle with teammate Clement Novalak for his fourth win of the season – his third in a feature race – and secured the runner-up spot in the drivers’ standings. 

Having finished second and third respectively in the drivers’ standings, the pair’s performance secured the Italian outfit the teams’ title, holding off Prema. 

Novalak had run in second for much of the race but finished in third, with Frederik Vesti splitting the two to take second place for ART. 

Logan Sargeant finished in fourth for Charouz Racing System, having started 11th, and marking a brilliant weekend for the team after his win on Friday. 

Hitech’s Jak Crawford took fifth, with Johnathan Hoggard in sixth for Jenzer Motorsport, his best finish of the season. 

Ayrton Simmons’ stricken Charouz car had to be pushed off the grid into the pitlane before the formation lap, leaving him at the back of the pack for the race. 

Doohan got a great start off the line, consigning Novalak to hold off Hoggard for second. 

Vesti battled with Lorenzo Colombo (Campos) to regain the sixth place he lost at the start, while champion Dennis Hauger made up two places into P7, having started ninth. 

The inevitable Turn 2 melee left MP Motorsport’s Caio Collet with a damaged nose after contact with Alexander Smolyar, forcing the Brazilian to retire from the race, while the ART driver suffered damage to his floor. 

By the following lap, the ART duo of Juan Manuel Correa and Vesti sat in fourth and fifth respectively, while further back the Prema pair of Arthur Leclerc and Olli Caldwell were switching spots in P14 and P15, before the latter dropped down to 18th. 

Crawford passed Martins on Lap 3, but the Frenchman fought back for ninth, while Hauger fought side-by-side with Correa. But the champion’s tussle allowed Sargeant to split the two and take sixth, before Crawford also got past and knocked Hauger back into seventh. 

With 15 laps to go, Martins and Hauger battled for eighth, with the MP Motorsport driver emerging in front. 

Hauger was sent spinning round on Lap 7 after being hit from the rear by HWA Racelab’s Oliver Rasmussen at Turn 7, plummeting down the order to the back of the pack and damaging Prema’s teams’ championship hopes. Rasmussen was handed a 10-second penalty for causing the collision. 

Leclerc was up to P7 by the eighth lap, with the Monegasque driver passing Correa on the inside down to Turn 2. 

Novalak passed Doohan at Turn 5, with his teammate forced wide down the escape road, but had to give back the space after failing to go round the bollards. They were warned not to fight by the team shortly after. 

Despite being asked to let his teammate past, Doohan kept the lead at the halfway point, with a third-placed Vesti biding his time in third. 

Hauger pitted on lap 11, taking another set of hard tyres in a bid to take the two points for fastest lap from Trident. 

Two laps later, Doohan was once again asked over the radio to let Novalak past, but gave no response and held his position. 

With five laps to go, Smolyar pitted for a new nose, while back on track Martins passed both Correa and Iwasa up into P8. 

Vesti dropped back from the leading pair after running wide at the last turn into Lap 16, falling out of the DRS zone, while the Tridents continued their battle out front. 

Racing wheel-to-wheel, the teammates continued to trade places, with Novalak passing on the start-finish straight before the spot was recaptured by Doohan. 

Increasingly desperate messages from both the team and Novalak ensued, with the Russian forced to defend from a rapidly approaching Vesti with two laps to go. 

Vesti swept past Novalak down the inside of Turn 12, taking the position in the braking zone of Turn 13. 

Novalak almost attempted a pass on Vesti on the last lap, but opted not to risk the team’s points and held his position.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 4 Australia Jack Doohan
Italy Trident -
2 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 3.100 3.100
3 5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
Italy Trident 3.700 3.700
4 29 United States Logan Sargeant
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 7.400 7.400
5 10 Jak Crawford
United Kingdom HitechGP 9.600 9.600
6 27 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 10.300 10.300
7 2 Arthur Leclerc
Italy Prema Powerteam 15.200 15.200
8 17 France Victor Martins
Netherlands MP Motorsport 18.800 18.800
9 11 Ayumu Iwasa
United Kingdom HitechGP 23.600 23.600
10 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Prema Powerteam 25.700 25.700
11 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa
France ART Grand Prix 26.800 26.800
12 26 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 27.300 27.300
13 24 United States Kaylen Frederick
United Kingdom Carlin 36.200 36.200
14 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar
United Kingdom Carlin 36.700 36.700
15 6 Germany David Schumacher
Italy Trident 37.200 37.200
16 22 Amaury Cordeel
Spain Campos Racing 37.500 37.500
17 14 Italy Matteo Nannini
Germany HWA AG 38.900 38.900
18 19 Tijmen van
Netherlands MP Motorsport 43.100 43.100
19 28 Filip Ugran
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 52.900 52.900
20 31 Zdenek Chovanec
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 58.200 58.200
21 30 Ayrton Simmons
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 58.600 58.600
22 20 László Tóth
Spain Campos Racing 1'02.100 1'02.100
23 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 1'08.700 1'08.700
24 1 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'38.800 1'38.800
15 Oliver Rasmussen
Germany HWA AG 2 laps
12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
United Kingdom HitechGP 2 laps
21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Spain Campos Racing 3 laps
23 Ido Cohen
United Kingdom Carlin 4 laps
16 Rafael Villagómez
Germany HWA AG 11 laps
18 Caio Collet
Netherlands MP Motorsport
View full results
shares
comments
Sochi F2 sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled

Previous article

Sochi F2 sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

16 h
3
NASCAR

Portland Speedway Results

4
Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

5
Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

Latest news
Sochi F3: Doohan outduels teammate Novalak to win finale
FIA F3

Sochi F3: Doohan outduels teammate Novalak to win finale

27m
Sochi F2 sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled
F2

Sochi F2 sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled

21 h
Hauger: F3 title win "unreal" after disappointing 2020
FIA F3

Hauger: F3 title win "unreal" after disappointing 2020

Sep 24, 2021
Sochi F3: Hauger seals title as Sargeant wins Race 1
FIA F3

Sochi F3: Hauger seals title as Sargeant wins Race 1

Sep 24, 2021
F2 and F3 to run on same F1 weekends again in 2022
F2

F2 and F3 to run on same F1 weekends again in 2022

Sep 24, 2021
Latest videos
FIA F3: Hauger takes fourth season win to boost points lead 00:45
FIA F3
Sep 5, 2021

FIA F3: Hauger takes fourth season win to boost points lead

FIA F3: Doohan scores first ever series pole in wet conditions 00:49
FIA F3
Aug 27, 2021

FIA F3: Doohan scores first ever series pole in wet conditions

FIA F3: Double driver change for Charouz Racing System 00:41
FIA F3
Aug 25, 2021

FIA F3: Double driver change for Charouz Racing System

Macau Formula 3 and GT World Cup races cancelled again 00:27
FIA F3
Aug 19, 2021

Macau Formula 3 and GT World Cup races cancelled again

Formula 3: Colombo scores maiden win in Hungary 00:49
FIA F3
Jul 31, 2021

Formula 3: Colombo scores maiden win in Hungary

More from
Megan White
Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat Russian GP
Formula 1

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat

Hauger: F3 title win "unreal" after disappointing 2020 Sochi
FIA F3

Hauger: F3 title win "unreal" after disappointing 2020

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime
FIA F2

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Trending Today

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

Portland Speedway Results
NASCAR NASCAR

Portland Speedway Results

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather
Formula 1 Formula 1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Prime

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau.

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feel-good story racing needed Prime

Why Correa's return is the feel-good story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Prime

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top.

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The young driver Red Bull couldn't ignore Prime

The young driver Red Bull couldn't ignore

Igor Fraga has a more colourful career behind him than any other driver on the FIA Formula 3 grid, and now he's beginning to become as recognised for his talents in real racing as in the virtual world.

FIA F3
Jun 21, 2020
The junior formula champions on a collision course in F3 Prime

The junior formula champions on a collision course in F3

Prema teammates Frederik Vesti and Oscar Piastri may be rookies in this season's FIA Formula 3 Championship, but all eyes are on them as they step up as the 2019 kings of Formula Regional and Formula Renault. Peter Allen writes.

FIA F3
Mar 30, 2020

Latest news

Sochi F3: Doohan outduels teammate Novalak to win finale
FIA F3 FIA F3

Sochi F3: Doohan outduels teammate Novalak to win finale

Sochi F2 sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled
FIA F2 FIA F2

Sochi F2 sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled

Hauger: F3 title win "unreal" after disappointing 2020
FIA F3 FIA F3

Hauger: F3 title win "unreal" after disappointing 2020

Sochi F3: Hauger seals title as Sargeant wins Race 1
FIA F3 FIA F3

Sochi F3: Hauger seals title as Sargeant wins Race 1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.