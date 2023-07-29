Spa F3 sprint race to award points after FIA U-turn
Saturday’s Formula 3 sprint race at Spa will now be awarded points, despite the FIA having previously said it would not.
The governing body initially said no points would be given out after the incident-strewn race on a damp track saw the safety car run for much of its 12 laps and finished under caution.
Caio Collet took victory for Van Amersfoort Racing, with Taylor Barnard second for Jenzer Motorsport in his maiden series podium and Prema driver Paul Aron in third.
The series said in a press release after the race: "As the minimum of two racing laps were not completed without the intervention of the Safety Car, no points are awarded for the race as per the Sporting Regulations."
But the governing body backtracked several hours later, deciding to award full points.
It said the two-lap rule didn't apply because the race ran to full distance, having been shortened from 15 to 12 laps on Thursday in a pre-event race director's note due to concerns over tyre safety.
The U-turn has an impact on the championship fight, with Aron boosted to joint second with Campos driver Pepe Marti on 102 points.
Standings leader Gabriel Bortoleto, who failed to finish Saturday's race after contact with Dino Beganovic (Prema) holds the lead on 144 points.
Marti also failed to finish after coming together with Gabriele Mini (Hitech) in the fight for 10th at Pouhon, the Alpine Academy member tagging the Spaniard and sending him into a spin, with Mini's race ending.
Zak O'Sullivan, Prema Racing
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
Marti then attempted to rejoin but crashed into the side of Rodin Carlin driver Ido Cohen, ending both of their races in an incident which was investigated by the stewards - with no further action taken on Marti.
Zak O'Sullivan, who finished the race fourth from Prema, was dropped out the points by a five-second post-race penalty.
He was found to have gone off-track and gained an advantage in his battle with poleman Hugh Barter (Campos) at Turns 3 and 4.
The FIA stewards said: "Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that Car 3 entered Turn 3 behind Car 25.
"Both cars misjudged their exit speed at Turn 3 and subsequently went off track at Turn 4.
"However, Car 3 was carrying more speed, off track, and as such was able to overtake Car 25 easily at the exit of Turn 4.
"The excess speed and advantage were verified by the driver of Car 3 and via race telemetry.
"Car 3 did not give back the position and thereby gained a lasting advantage."
The points being awarded benefit his team-mate Aron, dropping the Briton to fourth in the standings.
No points to be awarded for crash-strewn Spa F3 sprint race
F3 Spa: Barnard wins feature race as title battle goes to the wire
Latest news
Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP
Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP Verstappen split over seriousness of "pitstop training" comment during F1 Belgian GP
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid
Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP
Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP Norris 'doesn't know' how he finished seventh in F1 Belgian GP
Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again
Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again Hamilton: Mercedes suffering with F1 car bouncing again
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.