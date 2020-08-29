Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP3 in
00 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
13 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Qualifications in
06 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Qualifying 2 in
15 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Spa-Francorchamps / Race report

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race

shares
comments
Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race
By:
, Journalist

Lirim Zendeli took his maiden FIA Formula 3 race victory with a commanding lights-to-flag win in the first race at Spa-Francorchamps, while engine issues cost Logan Sargeant his championship lead.

Trident’s Zendeli, who was denied a first F3 win on the final lap of the second sprint race at Silverstone earlier in the season, led every lap from pole position to secure his maiden victory in the series.

The opening lap proved to be unusually uneventful for the front runners, with the top eight drivers on the grid remaining in their grid positions by the time the field had passed through Les Combes for the first time.

Just as second-place starter Theo Pourchaire posted the fastest lap of the race to reduce Zendeli’s race lead, the virtual safety car was required on the third lap to recover Alessio Deledda’s beached Campos Racing machine.

Zendeli resisted the pressure from Sauber junior Pourchaire as the race restarted and the 20-year-old was able to build a small advantage at the front of the field.

2018 German Formula 4 champion Zendeli maintained that lead all the way until the chequered flag to hand Trident its third successive race one win at Spa in the championship in as many years.

17-year-old Pourchaire earned his fourth podium of the year in second place with David Beckmann, who passed Prema’s Sargeant and ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar early in the race, completing a double-podium finish for Trident.

A fourth-place finish marked SMP Racing-backed driver Smolyar’s best result of his FIA F3 rookie season.

Sargeant was running in fifth place when he encountered suspected engine issues that dropped him into the clutches of his teammates, including his main title rival, Renault junior Oscar Piastri.

Piastri passed the ailing Sargeant on the run to Eau Rouge for fifth place with just three laps to go, and then the third Prema of Frederik Vesti demoted Sargeant to seventh place on the next lap.

18-year-old British racer Olli Caldwell eased past Sargeant on the run to Les Combes on the final lap of the race, leaving Sargeant in eighth place at the chequered flag.

Piastri banged wheels with Red Bull junior Liam Lawson and ran off the track at Les Combes whilst attempting to overtake earlier in the race, before Piastri decided to hand the position back to Lawson.

Piastri re-passed Lawson a couple of laps later and finished in fifth place following Sargeant’s engine woes, which was enough for Piastri to vault ahead of his team-mate into the lead of the drivers’ championship with just five races to go.

Lawson struggled for pace and fell down the order to finish in ninth place ahead of ex-Red Bull junior Richard Verschoor, who will start Sunday’s race two from reverse-grid pole position.

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying

Previous article

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Author Josh Suttill

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Hendrick Motorsports to change car numbers for 2018 season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick Motorsports to change car numbers for 2018 season

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine

New Doc Watson race team
ARCA ARCA / News

New Doc Watson race team

Latest news

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Qualifying report

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

3
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports to change car numbers for 2018 season

4
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton’s tyre dream a ‘physical impossibility'

1h
5
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari's Spa woes not just down to engine

1h

Latest news

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race
FIA F3

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying
FIA F3

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season
FIA F3

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad
FIA F3

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut
ELMS

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.