Previous
FIA F3 / Spa-Francorchamps / Race report

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead

shares
comments
Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead
By:
, Journalist

Logan Sargeant reclaimed the points lead of the FIA Formula 3 Championship with victory in the second race of the Spa-Francorchamps weekend.

Sargeant started Sunday’s reverse-grid race from third place after falling to eighth place in the first race with engine issues that handed the points lead to his Prema teammate Oscar Piastri.  

19-year-old Sargeant immediately vaulted into second place on the run to Turn 1 when Red Bull junior Liam Lawson made a slow getaway from the front row and dropped down to fifth place.  

He then challenged reverse-grid polesitter Richard Verschoor (MP Motorsport) into Les Combes on the opening lap, but Sargeant was forced to run off the track and begrudgingly slotted in behind the 2019 Macau Grand Prix winner. 

On the third lap, Sargeant eased past Verschoor on the exit of Raidillon and the Prema driver was almost already ahead by the time of the DRS activation line such was his speed advantage. 

Sargeant’s teammate Frederik Vesti followed him through with an overtake at the same place on the next lap to make it a 1-2 for the Italian junior single-seater behemoth. 

Vesti closed the gap to Sargeant from over two seconds to under one second of his teammate but couldn’t get close enough to make an overtaking attempt.  

Sargeant held it together to pick up his second win of the season and the lead of the drivers’ championship, while Vesti was forced to settle for second place to earn his first podium finish since claiming his maiden FIA F3 victory in Austria.   

Hitech Grand Prix’s Lawson recovered from his slow getaway to finish in third place after passing Theo Pourchaire with six laps to go.  

Lawson passed Pourchaire into Les Combes, and Pourchaire’s ART Grand Prix teammate Alexander Smolyar was able to swoop around the outside of the Frenchman at the Rivage right-hander for fourth place just a few corners later.  

Piastri also passed Pourchaire to take the chequered flag in fifth place, but dropped to sixth after the stewards handed him a five-second penalty for an illegal overtake on Verschoor earlier in the race.  

Piastri still finished ahead of Verschoor in sixth place with Saturday’s first-time FIA F3 race winner Lirim Zendeli rounding out the top eight positions behind Verschoor. 

Ninth place went the way of Zendeli’s Trident teammate David Beckmann, who maintains his record as the only driver to score points in every race of the season.  

The final point was earned by ART GP’s Sebastian Fernandez, who ended a six-race pointless streak.

Spa-Francorchamps F3: Sprint race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam
2 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 0.800
3 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 8.700
4 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 9.400
5 7 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 13.400
6 1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 16.100
7 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 17.100
8 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 23.400
9 11 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 24.800
10 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 25.500
11 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 27.600
12 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 31.400
13 19 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport 32.400
14 27 Germany David Schumacher
United Kingdom Carlin 37.800
15 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin 38.900
16 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 41.000
17 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 43.700
18 6 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP 45.800
19 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 47.000
20 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 51.400
21 31 Germany Andreas Estner
Spain Campos Racing 51.600
22 29 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 51.800
23 28 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin 56.500
24 30 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 57.400
25 20 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'16.300
26 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'24.400
27 24 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System
25 Michael Belov
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System
4 Pierre-Louis Chovet
United Kingdom HitechGP
16 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG
View full results
Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race

Previous article

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Logan Sargeant
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Josh Suttill

