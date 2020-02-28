Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Macau winner Verschoor stays in F3 with MP Motorsport

shares
comments
Macau winner Verschoor stays in F3 with MP Motorsport
By:
Feb 28, 2020, 9:01 AM

Macau Grand Prix winner Richard Verschoor will stay with MP Motorsport for a second season in the FIA Formula 3 series this year, it has been announced.

Verschoor first drove for MP Motorsport in Formula 4 in 2016, taking twin successes in SMP F4 and Spanish F4 championship.

He stepped up to Formula Renault Eurocup with MP the following year and, after a season in the same category with Josef Kaufmann, he returned to the Dutch squad for his move to F3 in 2019.

The 19-year-old failed to score points in the first three races of the F3 campaign, but scored a breakthrough fourth place result in the sprint race at Paul Ricard.

Verschoor then hit a difficult patch in the middle part of the season, but bounced back to end the campaign with four points finishes, including back-to-back fourth-place results at Monza.

He then secured a shock victory in the feature race at Macau, beating pre-race favourite Juri Vips in a close duel till the chequered flag.

"I am happy to continue in FIA Formula 3 together with MP Motorsport and TeamNL", said Verschoor. 

"Last year we had an upward trend in the second half of the season, with that great victory in Macau at the end, where everything clicked. I want to continue that line for 2020. I'm confident that I can compete in the front."

Verschoor joins Lukas Dunner and fellow Dutchman Bent Viscaal in MP Motorsport’s line-up for the 2020 season. The announcement also completes the F3 grid for the second season of the series' new era.

“It is good news that we will continue working together with Richard,” said Sander Dorsman, MP Motorsport’s team manager. “Last year, we showed lots of promise in FIA F3 but now we aim for podiums and more victories.”

2020 FIA F3 grid:

Team Drivers
Prema Racing

United States Logan Sargeant

Denmark Frederik Vesti

Australia Oscar Piastri
Hitech

United Kingdom Max Fewtrell

New Zealand Liam Lawson

Norway Dennis Hauger
ART Grand Prix

Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar

France Theo Pourchaire

Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
Trident

Germany Lirim Zendeli

Canada Devlin DeFrancesco

United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
HWA

United Kingdom Jake Hughes

Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi

Australia Jack Doohan
MP Motorsport

Netherlands Bent Viscaal

Netherlands Richard Verschoor

Austria Lukas Dunner
Jenzer Motorsport

Australia Calan Williams

Italy Matteo Nannini

Italy Federico Malvestiti
Charouz

Germany David Schumacher

Brazil Igor Fraga

Finland Niko Kari
Carlin

United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed

France Clement Novalak 

United States Cameron Das 
Campos

Australia Alex Peroni

Italy Alessio Deledda

Germany Sophia Floersch

Related video

Next article
Floersch to contest 2020 FIA F3 season with Campos

Previous article

Floersch to contest 2020 FIA F3 season with Campos

Next article

Webber to manage new Renault junior Piastri

Webber to manage new Renault junior Piastri
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Drivers Richard Verschoor
Teams MP Motorsport
Author Rachit Thukral

FIA F3 Next session

Zandvoort

Zandvoort

1 May - 3 May

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: David Green is "Mr. Mom" of the 90s

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
Formula 1

How Mercedes made DAS the perfect front-end fit

4
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

5
Formula 1

F1 teams push to postpone 2021 rules package

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Latest news

Red Bull adds F3 driver Fraga to junior programme
F3

Red Bull adds F3 driver Fraga to junior programme

Peroni leads Hughes in Bahrain F3 testing
F3

Peroni leads Hughes in Bahrain F3 testing

Webber to manage new Renault junior Piastri
F3

Webber to manage new Renault junior Piastri

Macau winner Verschoor stays in F3 with MP Motorsport
F3

Macau winner Verschoor stays in F3 with MP Motorsport

Floersch to contest 2020 FIA F3 season with Campos
F3

Floersch to contest 2020 FIA F3 season with Campos

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.