FIA F3
News

Reigning GB3 champion Voisin makes F3 step with Rodin Carlin for 2024

Reigning GB3 champion Callum Voisin will step up to Formula 3 in 2024 with Rodin Carlin, the team with which he clinched his 2023 title.

Megan White
Author Megan White
Updated
Callum Voisin

The 2023 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award finalist clinched the title at Donington Park in October with six pole positions, two wins and 11 podiums.

The 17-year-old, who is also a BRDC Superstar, is the first driver to be announced in the team’s 2024 F3 line-up. He has already tasted F3 machinery, having taken part in post-season testing at Jerez, Barcelona and Imola with the team.

Voisin said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be staying with Rodin Carlin for the 2024 F3 season. It is a dream of mine to race alongside the Formula 1 stage, so I can’t wait to get started with pre-season testing in Bahrain.

“There is plenty for me to learn, not least new tracks and a different car. I am immensely grateful to Rodin Carlin, RDA and Edge management for making this possible.”

Last season was only Voisin’s third in car racing, having started in Ginetta Junior in 2021 with a sixth-place finish in the standings. He moved to GB3 in 2022, finishing fourth with Rodin Carlin.

Callum Voisin, Alex Dunne

Photo by: JEP

Callum Voisin, Alex Dunne

Team manager Sam Waple added: “I’m so pleased that Callum will be joining our FIA F3 team for the upcoming season.

“Callum has been part of the wider Rodin Carlin team for the past two seasons so being able to build on that strong working relationship is something I’m incredibly happy we can continue.

“Despite the learning curve ahead, I have no doubt that Callum with be a huge asset to the team following what was a brilliant GB3 Championship winning campaign.”

Rodin Carlin will be hoping to bounce back after a difficult 2023 season, which saw them finish last in the teams’ standings with two points, scored by Ido Cohen in the team’s home sprint race at Silverstone.

Much of the grid has already been confirmed for 2024, with Prema, Trident, Campos, Hitech and Van Amersfoort Racing having announced all three of their drivers.

The 2024 F3 season will begin in Bahrain from 29 February to 2 March. The 10-round calendar will then see the series visit Melbourne, Imola, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Spielberg, Silverstone, Budapest and Spa, before the season finale at Monza from 30 August to 1 September.

Megan White
