Trident names first F3 signing for 2020

German driver Zendeli, 20, drove for the Sauber Junior Team (now Charouz Racing) last year, and finished in 18th place in the championship. He was one place behind his highest-placed teammate, the DTM-bound Fabio Scherer.

Zendeli took a best finish of seventh at the Red Bull Ring last season.

Now signing with the Trident team that took Pedro Piquet to fifth in the standings and scored fourth in the teams’ championship, Zendeli is confident of success.

“I am super delighted to announce that I will go racing in FIA Formula 3 with Trident in 2020,” said Zendeli.

“After testing with the team in Valencia it was totally clear to me that I really would like to take my career on to another level with this traditional and experienced team.

“I am convinced that we can achieve many very good results and I’ll give everything to bring some trophies to the teams headquarter in Milano.”

Trident team owner Maurizio Salvadori added: “Last year we watched Zendeli with great attention in the Formula 3 championship and even though he didn’t get particularly important results, his skills impressed us.

“I am delighted of having him in the 2020 Team Trident line-up. I am sure he will be among the leading drivers, and that he will become one of the stars of the season.

“He has already driven a Team Trident car in last October’s post-season test at Valencia. Even if he was with us for only one day, we appreciated his driving talent, his sensible attitude and his absolute professionalism.”

2020 FIA F3 grid so far: