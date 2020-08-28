Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Practice in
07 Hours
:
09 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Practice 1 in
10 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Spa-Francorchamps / Qualifying report

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying

shares
comments
Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying
By:
, Journalist

Lirim Zendeli earned his maiden FIA Formula 3 pole position after topping a qualifying session at Spa-Francorchamps that was effectively prematurely ended by a mid-session rain shower.

The session was red-flagged after just eight minutes when FIA F3 debutant Michael Belov spun his Charouz Racing System machine backwards into the barriers at Pouhon. 

Only nine of the 30 drivers had posted a representative lap time at that stage, with Trident’s Zendeli the fastest of them on a 2m05.393s.  

ART Grand Prix duo Theo Pourchaire and Alexander Smolyar completed the top three, with championship protagonists Logan Sargeant and Oscar Piastri without a proper lap time and well outside the top 15.   

When the session resumed it was Prema’s Sargeant who was able to get closest to the top three with the fourth quickest time of the session, albeit six-tenths slower than Zendeli’s benchmark.  

The top three remained unchallenged as the cars returned to the pits to prepare for their final runs but a rain shower left little chance of improvements despite the majority of drivers attempting to set a lap in the damp conditions.  

This ensured 20-year-old Zendeli, who was denied a maiden FIA F3 win at Silverstone by less than two tenths, claimed his first pole in the series.  

ART Grand Prix’s Pourchaire and Smolyar complete the top three on the grid, ahead of championship leader Sargeant – his worst qualifying position since the season-opener at the Red Bull Ring.  

Zendeli’s teammate David Beckmann qualified in fifth place ahead of 2019 Macau Grand Prix winner Richard Verschoor (MP Motorsport) and Red Bull junior Liam Lawson.  

Renault junior Oscar Piastri, who sits just one point behind his Prema teammate Sargeant in the drivers’ championship, was forced to settle for eighth place ahead of the third Prema-run entry of Frederik Vesti.  

Campos Racing’s Alexander Peroni rounded out the top 10 fastest drivers in the session.  

HWA’s Jake Hughes was frustrated to only qualify in 12th place after his teammate Jack Doohan - who qualified 13th on the grid - had topped practice on Friday morning.  

“Where the hell has my pace gone?” Hughes fumed on the radio after his opening run. 

David Schumacher qualified in 22nd for this first weekend with Carlin following his switch from Charouz.  

FIA F3 debutant Pierre-Louis Chovet endured a tricky maiden F3 qualifying session, recording the slowest representative lap time in 27th for Hitech Grand Prix.  

Spa F3 - Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli
Italy Trident 2'05.393
2 7 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 2'05.596 0.203
3 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar
France ART Grand Prix 2'05.807 0.414
4 3 United States Logan Sargeant
Italy Prema Powerteam 2'06.079 0.686
5 11 Germany David Beckmann
Italy Trident 2'06.112 0.719
6 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Netherlands MP Motorsport 2'06.144 0.751
7 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom HitechGP 2'06.172 0.779
8 1 Australia Oscar Piastri
Italy Prema Powerteam 2'06.206 0.813
9 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti
Italy Prema Powerteam 2'06.315 0.922
10 29 Australia Alexander Peroni
Spain Campos Racing 2'06.413 1.020
11 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Italy Trident 2'06.444 1.051
12 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Germany HWA AG 2'06.468 1.075
13 16 Australia Jack Doohan
Germany HWA AG 2'06.505 1.112
14 22 Italy Matteo Nannini
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 2'06.588 1.195
15 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Germany HWA AG 2'06.758 1.365
16 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
France ART Grand Prix 2'06.867 1.474
17 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 2'06.999 1.606
18 24 Brazil Igor Fraga
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2'07.245 1.852
19 19 Austria Lukas Dunner
Netherlands MP Motorsport 2'07.504 2.111
20 31 Germany Andreas Estner
Spain Campos Racing 2'07.510 2.117
21 20 Australia Calan Williams
Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 2'07.530 2.137
22 27 Germany David Schumacher
United Kingdom Carlin 2'07.698 2.305
23 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak
United Kingdom Carlin 2'07.972 2.579
24 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2'08.358 2.965
25 28 United States Cameron Das
United Kingdom Carlin 2'08.553 3.160
26 30 Italy Alessio Deledda
Spain Campos Racing 2'08.767 3.374
27 4 Pierre-Louis Chovet
United Kingdom HitechGP 2'08.981 3.588
28 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Netherlands MP Motorsport 2'20.969 15.576
29 6 Norway Dennis Hauger
United Kingdom HitechGP
30 25 Michael Belov
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System
View full results
Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season

Previous article

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Lirim Zendeli
Author Josh Suttill

Trending Today

Belgian GP: Bottas pips Hamilton, Verstappen in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Belgian GP: Bottas pips Hamilton, Verstappen in FP1

Edwards "respectfully disagrees" with Rossi’s Indy 500 penalty
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Edwards "respectfully disagrees" with Rossi’s Indy 500 penalty

Mike Hailwood feature film in the works
General General / Breaking news

Mike Hailwood feature film in the works

Horner: F1 not seeing the "real" Vettel in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: F1 not seeing the "real" Vettel in 2020

Haas F1 stay "almost impossible" without cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas F1 stay "almost impossible" without cost cap

How Sakhir GP will smash a 46-year-old record
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Sakhir GP will smash a 46-year-old record

Marko reveals Albon is as quick as Verstappen in fast corners
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko reveals Albon is as quick as Verstappen in fast corners

Latest news

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Qualifying report

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut
ELMS European Le Mans / Breaking news

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

29m
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR XFINITY

Briscoe's crew chief, car chief and engineer suspended

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Honda "quite happy" with 2020 F1 engine progress

Latest news

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying
FIA F3

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season
FIA F3

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad
FIA F3

Schumacher parts ways with Charouz F3 squad

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut
ELMS

Floersch to skip Spa F3 round to make LMP2 debut

Barcelona F3: Prema's Piastri wins second race
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Prema's Piastri wins second race

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.