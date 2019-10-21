Top events
Previous Next
FIA F3 / Valencia Test / Testing report

Lundgaard stays on top in Valencia F3 test

Lundgaard stays on top in Valencia F3 test
By:
Oct 21, 2019, 3:36 PM

ART Grand Prix's Christian Lundgaard set the fastest time for the second day in a row in the FIA Formula 3 Championship's post-season test at Valencia.

Unlike Sunday's opening day of testing, the morning session proved quicker on Monday and Lundgaard further asserted his authority with a 1m20.860s an hour into the day.

The Renault Formula 1 junior is the only driver to dip below the 1m21s mark in the two days so far.

Lorenzo Colombo continued his impressive form from Sunday, 0.152s off Lundgaard and leading the MP Motorsport contingent.

Yuki Tsunoda continued to bed in with new team Hitech Grand Prix, the Honda protege switching from Jenzer Motorsport for the test and the Macau Grand Prix.

David Beckmann, testing with the Trident Racing squad he was successful with in the GP3 Series in 2018, took fourth ahead of Sebastian Fernandez of ART.

Jack Doohan – son of motorcycle legend Mick – was sixth for Hitech, with German F4 champion Theo Pourchaire in seventh. The latter switched from Carlin to ART for Monday.

BRDC British F3 champion in 2018 Linus Lundqvist was eighth for Campos Racing, ahead of HWA's Jake Hughes and his ex-teammate Bent Viscaal, now at MP Motorsport.

A host of drivers who competed in the Formula Regional European finale on Sunday joined the test, including champion Frederik Vesti, Enzo Fittipaldi – grandson of double F1 champion Emerson – and Ralf Schumacher's son David, who contested the Sochi F3 finale with Campos.

In the afternoon session, Formula Renault Eurocup points leader Oscar Piastri topped the times for Prema, ahead of Tsunoda and Lundgaard.

Billy Monger was not part of day two of the test, but is set to return for the last day on Tuesday.

Read Also:

Monday morning results:

Pos.
Driver
Team
Time
1
Christian Lundgaard
ART Grand Prix
1:20.860
2
Lorenzo Colombo
MP Motorsport
1:21.012
3
Yuki Tsunoda
Hitech Grand Prix
1:21.146
4
David Beckmann
Trident
1:21.167
5
Sebastian Fernandez
ART Grand Prix
1:21.191
6
Jack Doohan
Hitech Grand Prix
1:21.212
7
Theo Pourchaire
ART Grand Prix
1:21.286
8
Linus Lundqvist
Campos Racing
1:21.372
9
Jake Hughes
HWA RACELAB
1:21.429
10
Bent Viscaal
MP Motorsport
1:21.437
11
Jonathan Hoggard
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
1:21.448
12
Fabio Scherer
HWA RACELAB
1:21.448
13
Devlin DeFrancesco
Trident
1:21.453
14
Dan Ticktum
Carlin Buzz Racing
1:21.454
15
Lukas Dunner
MP Motorsport
1:21.454
16
Calan Williams
Jenzer Motorsport
1:21.571
17
Oscar Piastri
PREMA Racing
1:21.650
18
Enaam Ahmed
Campos Racing
1:21.651
19
Simo Laaksonen
HWA RACELAB
1:21.657
20
Federico Malvestiti
Jenzer Motorsport
1:21.748
21
Clement Novalak
Carlin Buzz Racing
1:21.751
22
Yu Kanamaru
Campos Racing
1:21.880
23
Dennis Hauger
Hitech Grand Prix
1:21.887
24
David Schumacher
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
1:21.930
25
Leong Hon Chio
Jenzer Motorsport
1:22.034
26
Enzo Fittipaldi
PREMA Racing
1:22.200
27
Joao Vieira
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
1:22.364
28
Frederik Vesti
PREMA Racing
1:22.419
29
Igor Fraga
Carlin Buzz Racing
1:22.493
30
Oliver Caldwell
Trident
1:23.589
 

Daruvala to miss Macau

Jehan Daruvala has been ruled out of the Macau Grand Prix due to knee injury suffered in training.

The Indian driver, who finished third in this year's FIA F3 championship with Prema Racing, tweeted on Monday that he had undergone knee surgery and was starting his recovery, therefore missing the November 16-17 event.

The Prema team confirmed to Motorsport.com that discussions were underway to find a replacement for Daruvala at Macau.

 

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Valencia Test
Drivers Jehan Daruvala
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F3 Next session

Sochi

Sochi

26 Sep - 29 Sep

Schedule

