Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
07 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
11 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Peroni to auction helmet that saved him in horror crash

shares
comments
Slider
List

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing, crashes

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing, crashes
1/8

Photo by: Andre Vor / Sutton Images

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing, crashes

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing, crashes
2/8

Photo by: Andre Vor / Sutton Images

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing, crashes

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing, crashes
3/8

Photo by: Andre Vor / Sutton Images

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing, crashes

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing, crashes
4/8

Photo by: Andre Vor / Sutton Images

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing, crashes

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing, crashes
5/8

Photo by: Andre Vor / Sutton Images

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing, crashes

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing, crashes
6/8

Photo by: Andre Vor / Sutton Images

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing after the crash

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing after the crash
7/8

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing after the crash

Alexander Peroni, Campos Racing after the crash
8/8

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

By:
Nov 11, 2019, 10:33 PM

Alex Peroni will auction the helmet he wore in his terrifying Formula 3 crash during the Italian Grand Prix weekend to raise funds for his career.

The 19-year-old Australian sustained a back injury when he was launched into a series of flips and into the fencing atop the tyre barrier having run wide at the Parabolica during the opening Monza race, ruling him out of the rest of the season.

He will hold an auction at Wrest Point in Hobart on Friday night in which he will sell off the helmet and gloves he wore in the crash along with parts of the wreckage of his Campos Racing car.

“Naturally I’d love to keep the helmet, because together with the halo on the car it helped save my life and also because it’s the helmet I wore when I won at Monaco last year [in the Formula Renault Eurocup],” Peroni said. “But if I’m going to get back racing in 2020, then we need the funds. It’s as simple as that.”

Read Also:

Peroni is still wearing a back brace as a result of the crash and hopes to get the all-clear to remove it and resume physical training in December.

“I’m confident I can get back to a good level of fitness before pre-season testing early next year, but it’s going to take a lot of time in the gym, running and cycling,” he said.

“It’ll be hard work, but honestly I’m looking forward to it. The last few months have given me time to reflect on the future, and I’m more determined than ever to pursue my dream of becoming a professional racing driver.”

Next article
Sargeant quickest on final day of post-season F3 test

Previous article

Sargeant quickest on final day of post-season F3 test
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Drivers Alex Peroni
Author Matt Beer

FIA F3 Next session

Sochi

Sochi

26 Sep - 29 Sep

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

3h
3
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

Justin Haley earns shock Cup win in rain-shortened Daytona race

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Latest news

Peroni to auction helmet that saved him in horror crash
F3

Peroni to auction helmet that saved him in horror crash

Sargeant quickest on final day of post-season F3 test
F3

Sargeant quickest on final day of post-season F3 test

Lundgaard stays on top in Valencia F3 test
F3

Lundgaard stays on top in Valencia F3 test

Lundgaard leads ART 1-2 on first day of F3 testing
F3

Lundgaard leads ART 1-2 on first day of F3 testing

Monger, Ticktum on FIA F3 test entry list
F3

Monger, Ticktum on FIA F3 test entry list

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.