Sargeant quickest on final day of post-season F3 test

Both sessions were hit by rain, and Sargeant’s best lap of the day - set in the morning - was far adrift of the 1m21s delivered on the second day of the test on Monday.

Sargeant’s lap times denied ART Grand Prix’s Renault Formula 1 junior Christian Lundgaard a clean sweep as he had been fastest on Sunday and Monday.

Lundgaard set the second-quickest time of the day, ahead of HWA’s Jake Hughes and Lundgaard’s ex-ART teammate Max Fewtrell, now at Hitech Grand Prix for the test.

Trident’s Devlin DeFrancesco and Prema’s Enaam Ahmed completed the top six from the morning session, ahead of Hitech's Dennis Hauger.

Dan Ticktum was eighth-fastest for Carlin ahead of Formula Regional European champion Frederik Vesti in the third Prema Racing car and MP Motorsport's Bent Viscaal.

Sargeant’s afternoon lap would have put him seventh overall, and put him ahead of Vesti, Viscaal, Fewtrell and Hughes.

Sophia Floersch joined the test for the third day with HWA, the outing marking her first experience of the new FIA F3 car. She set the 20th quickest time in the morning and 27th in the afternoon.

HWA has a TBA entry for Macau, but it has not yet confirmed who that driver will be. Floersch had crashed heavily at Macau last year, but has confirmed she wants to race there in the future.

Morning results:

Pos. # Driver Team Time Gap 1 27 Logan Sargeant Prema Racing 1'33.705 2 3 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1'34.130 0.425 3 11 Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1'34.322 0.617 4 22 Max Fewtrell Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.415 0.710 5 17 Devlin DeFrancesco Trident 1'34.578 0.873 6 23 Enaam Ahmed Campos Racing 1'34.584 0.879 7 21 Dennis Hauger Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.672 0.967 8 29 Dan Ticktum Carlin Buzz Racing 1'34.715 1.010 9 28 Frederik Vesti Prema Racing 1'34.719 1.014 10 4 Bent Viscaal MP Motorsport 1'34.861 1.156 11 5 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1'34.874 1.169 12 26 Enzo Fittipaldi Prema Racing 1'34.875 1.170 13 20 Jack Doohan Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.889 1.184 14 9 Igor Fraga Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'34.899 1.194 15 18 Olli Caldwell Trident 1'34.940 1.235 16 31 Clement Novalak Carlin Buzz Racing 1'34.983 1.278 17 12 Simo Laaksonen HWA Racelab 1'35.016 1.311 18 19 Lirim Zendeli Trident 1'35.025 1.320 19 2 Ferdinand Habsburg ART Grand Prix 1'35.084 1.379 20 10 Sophia Floersch HWA Racelab 1'35.127 1.422 21 30 Billy Monger Carlin Buzz Racing 1'35.304 1.599 22 1 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1'35.342 1.637 23 16 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.395 1.690 24 6 Lukas Dunner MP Motorsport 1'35.537 1.832 25 25 David Vidales Campos Racing 1'35.666 1.961 26 14 Andreas Estner Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.806 2.101 27 8 Joao Vieira Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'35.809 2.104 28 7 David Schumacher Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'35.825 2.120 29 15 Charles Leong Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.831 2.126 30 24 Alessio Deledda Campos Racing 1'36.285 2.580

Afternoon results: