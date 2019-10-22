Top events
FIA F3 / Valencia Test / Testing report

Sargeant quickest on final day of post-season F3 test

shares
comments
Sargeant quickest on final day of post-season F3 test
By:
Oct 22, 2019, 2:28 PM

American driver Logan Sargeant topped both sessions of the final day of FIA Formula 3 post-season testing at Valencia for 2019 teams’ champions Prema Racing.

Both sessions were hit by rain, and Sargeant’s best lap of the day - set in the morning - was far adrift of the 1m21s delivered on the second day of the test on Monday.

Sargeant’s lap times denied ART Grand Prix’s Renault Formula 1 junior Christian Lundgaard a clean sweep as he had been fastest on Sunday and Monday.

Lundgaard set the second-quickest time of the day, ahead of HWA’s Jake Hughes and Lundgaard’s ex-ART teammate Max Fewtrell, now at Hitech Grand Prix for the test.

Trident’s Devlin DeFrancesco and Prema’s Enaam Ahmed completed the top six from the morning session, ahead of Hitech's Dennis Hauger.

Dan Ticktum was eighth-fastest for Carlin ahead of Formula Regional European champion Frederik Vesti in the third Prema Racing car and MP Motorsport's Bent Viscaal.

Sargeant’s afternoon lap would have put him seventh overall, and put him ahead of Vesti, Viscaal, Fewtrell and Hughes.

Sophia Floersch joined the test for the third day with HWA, the outing marking her first experience of the new FIA F3 car. She set the 20th quickest time in the morning and 27th in the afternoon.

HWA has a TBA entry for Macau, but it has not yet confirmed who that driver will be. Floersch had crashed heavily at Macau last year, but has confirmed she wants to race there in the future.

Read Also:

Morning results:

Pos. # Driver Team Time  Gap
1 27 Logan Sargeant Prema Racing 1'33.705  
2 3 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1'34.130 0.425
3 11 Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1'34.322 0.617
4 22 Max Fewtrell Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.415 0.710
5 17 Devlin DeFrancesco Trident 1'34.578 0.873
6 23 Enaam Ahmed Campos Racing 1'34.584 0.879
7 21 Dennis Hauger Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.672 0.967
8 29 Dan Ticktum Carlin Buzz Racing 1'34.715 1.010
9 28 Frederik Vesti Prema Racing 1'34.719 1.014
10 4 Bent Viscaal MP Motorsport 1'34.861 1.156
11 5 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1'34.874 1.169
12 26 Enzo Fittipaldi Prema Racing 1'34.875 1.170
13 20 Jack Doohan Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.889 1.184
14 9 Igor Fraga Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'34.899 1.194
15 18 Olli Caldwell Trident 1'34.940 1.235
16 31 Clement Novalak Carlin Buzz Racing 1'34.983 1.278
17 12 Simo Laaksonen HWA Racelab 1'35.016 1.311
18 19 Lirim Zendeli Trident 1'35.025 1.320
19 2 Ferdinand Habsburg ART Grand Prix 1'35.084 1.379
20 10 Sophia Floersch HWA Racelab 1'35.127 1.422
21 30 Billy Monger Carlin Buzz Racing 1'35.304 1.599
22 1 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1'35.342 1.637
23 16 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.395 1.690
24 6 Lukas Dunner MP Motorsport 1'35.537 1.832
25 25 David Vidales Campos Racing 1'35.666 1.961
26 14 Andreas Estner Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.806 2.101
27 8 Joao Vieira Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'35.809 2.104
28 7 David Schumacher Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'35.825 2.120
29 15 Charles Leong Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.831 2.126
30 24 Alessio Deledda Campos Racing 1'36.285 2.580

Afternoon results:

Pos. # Driver Team Time  Gap
1 27 Logan Sargeant Prema Racing 1'34.645  
2 28 Frederik Vesti Prema Racing 1'34.977 0.332
3 4 Bent Viscaal MP Motorsport 1'34.981 0.336
4 22 Max Fewtrell Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.995 0.350
5 11 Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1'35.074 0.429
6 29 Dan Ticktum Carlin Buzz Racing 1'35.196 0.551
7 1 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1'35.299 0.654
8 20 Jack Doohan Hitech Grand Prix 1'35.326 0.681
9 3 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1'35.363 0.718
10 21 Dennis Hauger Hitech Grand Prix 1'35.528 0.883
11 26 Enzo Fittipaldi Prema Racing 1'35.555 0.910
12 12 Simo Laaksonen HWA Racelab 1'35.583 0.938
13 9 Igor Fraga Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'35.614 0.969
14 19 Lirim Zendeli Trident 1'35.621 0.976
15 2 Ferdinand Habsburg ART Grand Prix 1'35.625 0.980
16 7 David Schumacher Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'35.651 1.006
17 5 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1'35.709 1.064
18 31 Clement Novalak Carlin Buzz Racing 1'35.750 1.105
19 23 Roberto Merhi Campos Racing 1'35.773 1.128
20 17 Devlin DeFrancesco Trident 1'35.803 1.158
21 14 Andreas Estner Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.880 1.235
22 16 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.903 1.258
23 8 Joao Vieira Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'36.032 1.387
24 15 Charles Leong Jenzer Motorsport 1'36.153 1.508
25 6 Lukas Dunner MP Motorsport 1'36.180 1.535
26 30 Billy Monger Carlin Buzz Racing 1'36.282 1.637
27 10 Sophia Floersch HWA Racelab 1'36.285 1.640
28 18 Olli Caldwell Trident 1'36.464 1.819
29 25 David Vidales Campos Racing 1'36.792 2.147
30 24 Alessio Deledda Campos Racing 1'37.861 3.216
About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Valencia Test
Sub-event Tuesday
Drivers Logan Sargeant
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jack Benyon

