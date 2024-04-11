Abt to be powered by Lola/Yamaha's Formula E powertrain

The long-expected confirmation comes only weeks after it was revealed ahead of the Tokyo E-Prix that Lola Cars would be returning to motorsport after more than a decade away, while Yamaha would be venturing into four-wheel racing again for the first time since 1997.

Ahead of this weekend’s Misano E-Prix, Abt has confirmed it will run the newly developed powertrain when its current partnership with Mahindra ends at the end of this season.

“We are delighted to have found two renowned partners for our future in Formula E,” said ABT CEO and team principal, Thomas Biermaier.

“Of course, it will be a big challenge for a new manufacturer to enter and establish itself in a world championship.

“But during our discussions and negotiations over the past few months, we have clearly sensed how skilled, motivated and determined Lola and Yamaha are to make this project a success – just like every member of our team.”

Abt has enjoyed plenty of success in the all-electric championship since its inception in 2014, winning the drivers’ title with Lucas di Grassi in 2016-17 and the teams’ championship the following season, all in partnership with Audi.

After the German manufacturer withdrew from the championship in 2021, Abt also pulled out of the category before returning ahead of the 2023 season in collaboration with Cupra.

Powered by Mahindra since rejoining, the team has struggled to find success and announced at the season-opening Mexico City E-Prix that it would end its collaboration with the Indian manufacturer.

The new Lola/Yamaha power train is currently being tested and is set to hit the track as early as June, before it will be used with the new Gen3.5 machines from next season.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with ABT as we bring the technology we’ve developed with Yamaha Motor Company to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Till Bechtolsheimer, chairman of Lola Cars.

“It’s exciting to be working with a team that has so much history and success in the sport.

“Operating factory-backed programmes is ABT’s bread and butter and their experience in Formula E will give us a critical leg up. We look forward to developing our relationship within and beyond the electric racing series.”