Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

"High risk" of lockdown violation without live sport - Agag

shares
comments
"High risk" of lockdown violation without live sport - Agag
By:
Apr 21, 2020, 11:47 AM

Formula E chairman and Extreme E boss Alejandro Agag says motorsport must return “as soon as possible” to lower the risk of people breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.

The all-new XE electric SUV off-road racing series is still set for a January 2021 start in Senegal, and Agag said the COVID-19 crisis had not delayed the inaugural season.

FE, meanwhile, suspended its 2019-20 calendar initially for two months amid the pandemic before extending the pause through until the end of June.

But Agag stated that the return of sporting events would encourage people to remain at home and in turn follow the lockdown restrictions imposed by many countries.

Speaking during an online XE press conference, Agag said: “I think sport needs to be put back on as soon as possible.

“Even if it’s behind closed doors, and I think we’ll have to be behind closed doors, people need entertainment while they’re at home.

“If you give them football, if you give them motorsport, if you give them reasons to stay at home, they will stay more happier at home.

“If you don’t give them anything, if you don’t give them entertainment, the risk of people breaking the confinement is higher. Sport has a big role to play.”

Agag added that, although events taking place without spectators was not a long-term solution, sports could play a “social function” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “I think sports behind closed doors hopefully is not the future because that will be a sad future. But for the short term, it’s the only way.

“I defend sports behind closed doors because at least you give something to entertain the fans - they need it.

“Sports will play a social function in this time of COVID. We need to get back behind closed doors as soon as possible.”

Read Also:

Agag also said that the concept for XE, which will transport its freight and key staff to event locations aboard the refitted RHS St Helena, is 'almost virus-proof'.

He said: “When we designed Extreme E we didn’t know there was going to be a pandemic, we didn’t know there was going to be a virus.

“But if you think about it, Extreme E is almost a virus-proof sport. It is the only sport that I know that is designed to be competed without spectators.

“We have no public at our events. We are contained on a ship, we can test everyone that goes on that ship. We can make sure the ship is COVID free.”

Related video

Next article
No decision about Formula E's Gen3 car until summer

Previous article

No decision about Formula E's Gen3 car until summer
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E , Extreme E
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

New York City E-prix

New York City E-prix

10 Jul - 11 Jul
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

North Carolina governor holds brake on NASCAR racing resumption

2
NASCAR Cup

Logano Foundation creates $1 million COVID-19 relief fund

3
NASCAR Cup

Is Chastain the obvious choice to replace Larson? Maybe...

4
Esports

Power confirmed for Bathurst Supercars Eseries round

5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest videos

Race at Home Challenge: Full Race Highlights 01:57
Formula E

Race at Home Challenge: Full Race Highlights

Race at Home Challenge: Podium interviews 03:07
Formula E

Race at Home Challenge: Podium interviews

Race at Home Challenge: Lotterer, JEV and Cassidy battle for the podium 00:15
Formula E

Race at Home Challenge: Lotterer, JEV and Cassidy battle for the podium

Race at Home Challenge: Pre-season race start 00:28
Formula E

Race at Home Challenge: Pre-season race start

Will More Race Series Have To Merge? 24:23
Formula E

Will More Race Series Have To Merge?

Latest news

"High risk" of lockdown violation without live sport - Agag
FE

"High risk" of lockdown violation without live sport - Agag

No decision about Formula E's Gen3 car until summer
FE

No decision about Formula E's Gen3 car until summer

Gunther beats Vandoorne in FE Esports test race at Monaco
eSpt

Gunther beats Vandoorne in FE Esports test race at Monaco

Formula E extends its series suspension through June
FE

Formula E extends its series suspension through June

Formula E plans 5-6 more races in current season
FE

Formula E plans 5-6 more races in current season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.