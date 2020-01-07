Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya E-prix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Lynn returns to Jaguar as reserve driver

shares
comments
Lynn returns to Jaguar as reserve driver
By:
Jan 7, 2020, 12:33 PM

Alex Lynn has returned to the Jaguar Formula E team where he completed seven races in the 2018-19 season to work as the squad’s reserve and test driver.

Lynn, who raced with the Envision Virgin Racing squad in FE’s 2017-18 campaign after making a one-off debut at the New York round the previous year, took a best finish of seventh at Bern during his time with Jaguar last season after joining mid-way through the year as a replacement for Nelson Piquet Jr.

Jaguar will need a replacement driver for this season’s Sanya FE round as James Calado will miss the event to race for Ferrari in the clashing FIA World Endurance Championship round at Sebring.

But it is unclear if Lynn will automatically replace Calado due to his own WEC GTE Pro deal with Aston Martin.

A Jaguar statement says he will “dovetail his commitments with Jaguar Racing this year by competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship”.

Autosport/Motorsport.com understands that Jaguar will take a decision on who will race alongside Mitch Evans at Sanya closer to the event.

Aston Martin has been approached for comment regarding Lynn’s priorities in the Sanya/Sebring clash.

“I am excited to be re-joining the Jaguar Racing team and returning to Formula E,” said Lynn.

“I am familiar with the championship, the team, their goals and how they work. I look forward to playing my part in helping the team achieve their objectives."

Jaguar team principal James Barclay, added: “Mitch Evans and James Calado are an exciting combination and they will be strongly supported by Alex throughout the season.

“Alex is not only a very talented and accomplished driver, he also has valuable experience in Formula E and a great relationship with our team.

“That experience and relationship will be highly beneficial to our ongoing development.

“Winning races can only be achieved if you have a hard working, talented team around you. Bringing Alex back into the fold helps us achieve that.”

Next article
DS Techeetah suspends staff member over social media post

Previous article

DS Techeetah suspends staff member over social media post
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Alex Lynn
Teams Jaguar Racing Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Santiago E-prix

Santiago E-prix

17 Jan - 18 Jan
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
IMSA

Full 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

3
Formula 1

Verstappen extends Red Bull contract to 2023

2h
4
Vintage

Wine Country Classic at Sears Point Raceway

5
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

Latest videos

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 2 highlights

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights 01:00
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Race 1 highlights

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed 00:55
Formula E

Oliver Rowland gets quizzed

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season 03:52
Formula E

Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland motivated ahead of 2019/2020 season

Formula E: Season 6 Preview 01:20
Formula E

Formula E: Season 6 Preview

Latest news

Lynn returns to Jaguar as reserve driver
FE

Lynn returns to Jaguar as reserve driver

DS Techeetah suspends staff member over social media post
FE

DS Techeetah suspends staff member over social media post

The most exciting motorsport signings of 2020
F1

The most exciting motorsport signings of 2020

Vergne says FE can avoid manufacturer boom and bust
FE

Vergne says FE can avoid manufacturer boom and bust

Podcast: Current Affairs Formula E Christmas Special
FE

Podcast: Current Affairs Formula E Christmas Special

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.