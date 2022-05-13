Andretti signs Porsche Formula E powertrain deal for 2022-23

Listen to this article

Andretti had been on the hunt for a new supplier for its powertrain components following the departure of previous partner BMW, in which the German giant scaled back its involvement of the team for the current season while still providing the motor hardware to the team.

But with the new Gen3 regulations, Andretti had to look outside for another supply deal among the seven manufacturers committed to the new rules cycle.

The deal will include a Porsche support team working within the Andretti ranks, as the German manufacturer becomes a supplier for the first time in Formula E since its arrival in 2019.

“Our Formula E journey began with Season 1 and we’re very proud to now be looking ahead to the next generation of the sport,” said Andretti team CEO Michael Andretti.

“Avalanche Andretti FE has an ambition to win, and with the support of Porsche, we have full confidence in our performance and growth.

“The agreement is an important step in our future and commitment to our sport, partners, and fans.

“Our history with Porsche as two historic racing teams means this collaboration was a natural fit, and we look forward to a new chapter starting in 2023.”

The Andretti family has history with Porsche, as both Mario and Michael raced its 956 Group C car at Le Mans in 1983, finishing third.

Roger Griffiths and Thomas Laudenbach shake hands on the deal that will result in Andretti becoming a Porsche customer in FE's Gen3 era Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

The father and son pair were then joined by the late John Andretti – Mario's nephew – for the 1988 edition of the 24-hour race, driving a Porsche 962C to sixth position.

Team principal Roger Griffiths added: “It was vital that we made a strong choice in our powertrain provider in preparation for this new chapter and exciting generation of car – and we have that in Porsche.

“We are looking forward to starting Gen3 as a formidable competitor.

“We remain focused on the rest of this season, we continue our powertrain relationship with BMW, who have been a valued partner to our team and will support us until the end of this season.

“We’ve had many successes together through the years and thank them for both their partnership and friendship.”

The deal will last at least two years, as Porsche continues to mull over remaining in Formula E beyond the 2023-24 season to which it is currently contracted with its works outfit.

“It’s important for us to support a customer team that demonstrates the same passion and professionalism in Formula E as we do,” said Porsche Motorsport vice president Thomas Laudenbach.

“Avalanche Andretti has raced in Formula E since the inaugural 2014 season. For us, it’s a huge vote of confidence that one of the most experienced teams has chosen to work alongside Porsche from Season 9 onwards and wants to field two Porsche 99X Electric racers.

Andretti will get identical hardware and software to Porsche after its BMW deal concludes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“Porsche and Andretti are united by a long tradition, and it all started when Mario and Michael made their Le Mans debuts in a Porsche 956 in 1983.

“We’re delighted that the tradition is continuing in Formula E, and we hope our partnership will be just as successful.”

Porsche stated that it had no plans to supply any further teams with powertrains, as next year’s grid begins to take shape. Envision has tied up its supply deal with Jaguar, while DS is expected to link up with Dragon next season.

It is currently unknown which powertrain manufacturers will supply the returning Abt squad, the Techeetah team if it is to lose its DS partnership, or the continuation of the Mercedes outfit beyond the withdrawal of the Stuttgart manufacturer's backing.