Autosport International to electrify with Formula E

Oct 30, 2019, 10:00 AM

The 30th edition of Autosport International will see the ABB FIA Formula E Championship make its debut at Europe’s largest motor sport show, following the 2019-20 season-opening doubleheader in Saudi Arabia on 22-23 November.

Formula E has quickly established itself as the pinnacle of electric motor racing and the series’ participation at the show will be a first, with Autosport International 2020 marking an opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for the London ePrix in 2020.

Taking place at the NEC Birmingham from 9-12 January and marking the start of Autosport’s 70th year, Autosport International features every level of motor racing and is a must-attend event for both motor sport fans and industry professionals. With exhibitors ranging from specialist race suppliers to major manufacturers showcasing their road and race cars; the show truly brings together the world of motor sport under one roof.

As well as being able to purchase London ePrix tickets, Autosport International attendees will be able to get up close with the stars and cars of the fast-growing all-electric World Championship. Formula E’s combination of exciting racing and a push for a cleaner future has created a global series leading the way in electric development.

2020 will see Autosport celebrate its 70th anniversary with Autosport International visualising the future of motor sport through the #Autosport2090 campaign. Through Autosport.com, Autosport Plus, Autosport International and the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, Motorsport Network is actively investing in and developing the brand to ensure it can not only remain as the ‘bible on motor sport’ but reach new audiences.

James Allen, Motorsport Network President, commented: “Over recent years we’ve seen an increase in the number of and prominence of electric vehicles showcased and we’re looking forward to welcoming Formula E to Autosport International 2020 for the first time.

“The #Autosport2090 campaign is looking ahead to the next 70 years of motor sport and there is an exciting future ahead for Autosport.com, Autosport Plus, Autosport International and the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award. With electric power now seen as key to the future of the automotive industry, this is a fitting way to celebrate the 30th edition of Autosport International and Autosport’s 70 years as the authority on motorsport.”

Jerome Hiquet, Chief Marketing Officer of Formula E, said: “I can’t wait until January to see the ABB FIA Formula E Championship at Autosport International for the very first time, just after we kick-off our busiest and most competitive season to date. The show has long been known to host the world’s most technologically advanced racing cars, so it’s fitting to have Formula E showcasing the future of motorsport.

“After the Birmingham event, the next time Formula E will be in the UK will be part of a British summer of sport on July 25 & 26, 2020. It’ll be a memorable weekend, as not only will we be crowning a champion, but exciting electric racing returns to the capital using a unique indoor/outdoor circuit at ExCeL London. With five British drivers on the grid we could even see a winner on home soil. Autosport International is a fantastic opportunity for tens of thousands of fans to experience Formula E early in the new year.”

