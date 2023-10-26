Battery fire prevents de Vries Formula E pre-season running with Mahindra
Mahindra Formula E driver Nyck de Vries will miss this afternoon’s pre-season test session after the team’s trackside infrastructure was damaged by a battery fire in an adjacent garage.
Track action at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain has been curtailed since Tuesday afternoon when a battery exploded in the garage of battery supplier WAE (formerly known as Williams Advanced Engineering).
While most of the damage was confined to that pitbox, the neighbouring Mahindra squad were also impacted by the blaze.
As well as having to move garages, the team confirmed that damage occurred to its IT infrastructure, engineering stations and to both race cars.
It has meant that the team will run only one car in this afternoon’s session, which is scheduled to take place between 2:00pm and 6:30pm local time on Thursday following an investigation by the FIA and WAE as to the cause of the incident.
It means that Edoardo Mortara will be the team’s only runner this afternoon, with a decision set to be made overnight on who will conduct driving duties during Friday’s session when again only one will run.
Photo by: Stefan Mackley
Fire in the paddock
Mahindra Racing CEO Frederic Bertrand said: “First of all, I would like to extend my thanks to the Incident Response Team. Although we have sustained extensive damage to our trackside operations, without a doubt their quick actions helped to avoid a much larger incident.
“I would also like to express my gratitude to the FIA, Formula E and to each and every single one of our competitors. The support for Mahindra Racing at this difficult time has been unanimous and is a clear indication to me that we exist and compete as one family within the paddock.
“I am extremely proud of everyone at the Mahindra Racing team. It has taken a huge amount of time, effort, and dedication to get us to a position where we can resume testing with a single car in Valencia this week. Although this comes with some obvious sporting disadvantages, we are all looking forward to resuming our programme.”
Ex-AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver de Vries is making his return to Formula E having won the all-electric championship in 2020-21 with Mercedes.
His first on-track drive with Mahindra came on Tuesday morning prior to the fire, when he finished last in the opening three-hour session, nearly two seconds behind pacesetter Mitch Evans.
How Mahindra rose from the ashes after Formula E’s Valencia battery fire
How Mahindra rose from the ashes after Formula E’s Valencia battery fire How Mahindra rose from the ashes after Formula E’s Valencia battery fire
Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision
Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision Why de Vries has bought into Mahindra’s Formula E vision
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Merhi hopes to impress Mahindra enough for 2023/24 seat
Merhi hopes to impress Mahindra enough for 2023/24 seat Merhi hopes to impress Mahindra enough for 2023/24 seat
Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again
Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again
Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split
Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split
Latest news
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home
How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.