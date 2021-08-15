Tickets Subscribe
Berlin E-Prix II News

Berlin E-Prix: De Vries tops opening practice for Mercedes
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix II News

Berlin E-Prix: De Vries tops opening practice for Mercedes

By:

Formula E points leader Nyck de Vries beat defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa to lead the first Sunday practice session ahead of the 2021 Berlin E-Prix title decider.

Berlin E-Prix: De Vries tops opening practice for Mercedes

The Mercedes driver, who holds a three-point advantage over Edoardo Mortara, ran to the top of the times with his full power 1m06.688s benchmark on the Tempelhof Airport circuit, which had been reversed overnight to now run in a clockwise direction.

That gave de Vries, who endured a torrid Saturday when he was classified 22nd after sustaining a puncture following contact with Alex Lynn, a 0.125-second cushion to DS Techeetah driver da Costa and his 1m06.813s effort.

It was Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland, contesting his final race for the team, that kept featuring at the top of the leaderboard in the opening 30-minute practice session in the German capital.

The Briton posted a 1m08.818s yardstick in the lower 200kW power mode to hold a 0.3s margin over the Envision Virgin Racing machine of rookie Nick Cassidy and another 0.065s over his 2015-16 champion teammate Sebastien Buemi.

Rowland’s first flying lap also put him a full eight tenths clear of the two Dragon Penske Autosport cars that bolted immediately for the 235kW attack mode activations.

Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans, who finished third on Saturday to remain as one of the 14 drivers in title contention, then ran fastest with his 1m08.688s lap after nine minutes of the half-hour run.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

But in the final efforts before the full-blown switch to attack mode, again de Vries looked imperious as he clocked a 1m08.485s to find 0.23s over his Kiwi rival Evans.

De Vries built that gap up by another four tenths with his first attack mode flier before being quickly deposed by his Silver Arrows teammate Stoffel Vandoorne.

Vandoorne, the first driver to break under the 1m08s threshold, was then again knocked aside by Rowland and his 1m07.143s attack mode lap and was initially joined by Buemi in second.

But the 235kW laps would end with Mercedes customer team Venturi Racing running to second place courtesy of Norman Nato, who headed da Costa, Evans and Saturday polesitter Jean-Eric Vergne.

That preceded a switch to full 250kW power for the final eight minutes when Vandoorne returned to the top courtesy of a 1m07.056s quick lap before de Vries set the fastest time of the session to head da Costa, Rowland, Vergne and BMW Andretti rookie Jake Dennis in fifth.

Saturday race victor Lucas di Grassi clocked sixth in the dying moments to demote Evans and Vandoorne as Mahindra Racing driver Alexander Sims and Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein completed the top 10.

Practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'06.688
2 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'06.813 0.125
3 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'06.854 0.166
4 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'06.890 0.202
5 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.938 0.250
6 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'06.968 0.280
7 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'07.041 0.353
8 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'07.056 0.368
9 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'07.141 0.453
10 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.144 0.456
11 71 France Norman Nato
Monaco Venturi 1'07.176 0.488
12 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'07.183 0.495
13 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 1'07.199 0.511
14 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.254 0.566
15 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'07.294 0.606
16 6 Sweden Joel Eriksson
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.330 0.642
17 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.362 0.674
18 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'07.401 0.713
19 33 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 1'07.474 0.786
20 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.601 0.913
21 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.640 0.952
22 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.645 0.957
23 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.705 1.017
24 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.717 1.029
