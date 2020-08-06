Formula E
Formula E / Berlin ePrix II / Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Lotterer in practice by 0.009s

Berlin E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Lotterer in practice by 0.009s
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 10:36 AM

Lucas di Grassi fired his Audi to the top of the times in final Formula E practice on the reversed Berlin circuit as only 0.9s covered the top six.

The 2017-18 champion botched his qualifying lap for the first E-Prix at the Tempelhof Airport to line up only 20th but recovered to eighth after a late crash with the DS Techeetah of Jean-Eric Vergne. 

His late 250kW full power practice run aboard the E-tron FE06 propelled him to the top of the times on a 1m06.732s, which left him fractionally clear of Andre Lotterer by 0.009s. 

For much of the 45-minute session, Berlin race one victor Antonio da Costa sat comfortably fastest after a higher-power 235kW run combined with fanboost. 

Then quickest in all three sectors, the DS Techeetah driver posted a 1m06.821s to eclipse his group one qualifying time from the day before, which left him more than 1s ahead of next best Serge Sette Camara. 

A late flurry of full power runs, however, relegated the points leader down to an eventual sixth after he spurned his final run with a Turn 6 lock up, which sent him wide for Turn 7. 

Porsche driver Lotterer would remain in second, then, ahead of the BMW Andretti of Maximilian Gunther, only a further 0.008 in arrears. 

A quiet session for Jaguar driver Mitch Evans - who impressed in Mexico City and Marrakesh qualifying, prior to a team error - was saved by a run to fourth. 

Alexander Sims, in the second BMW iFE 20, ran in fifth ahead of da Costa in a session where five teams were covered by only 0.089s.  

A strong run out for Dragon Racing’s new signing Sette Camara - who will miss his first Formula 1 grand prix of 2020 in his role as Red Bull reserve - gave him a competitive seventh. 

Contesting his debut FE weekend, his Thursday morning practice run was 2s quicker than any lap he managed throughout all of Wednesday. 

Vergne, who spent much of the first-half of third practice focusing on energy saving runs after his late decline in the opening E-Prix, was eighth as Oliver Rowland in his Nissan e.dams car edged Stoffel Vandoorne [Mercedes] in the battle for a top 10 spot.  

Di Grassi’s new teammate Rene Rast was only 0.4s off the pace, but enough to drag him down to 14th ahead of Envision Virgin Racing duo Robin Frijns and Sam Bird.  

Felipe Massa complained of a “really bad” front end that “didn’t work”, and he was a lowly 23rd. 

NIO 333 stand-in Daniel Abt was last of the runners, reporting he had “no trust” in the car and so will revert to the preceding day’s set-up.  

Berlin E-Prix: Practice 3 results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'06.732
2 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.741 0.009
3 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.749 0.017
4 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.772 0.040
5 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.789 0.057
6 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'06.821 0.089
7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'06.857 0.125
8 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'06.861 0.129
9 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'06.914 0.182
10 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'06.969 0.237
11 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.012 0.280
12 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 1'07.106 0.374
13 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'07.131 0.399
14 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 1'07.149 0.417
15 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.197 0.465
16 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.245 0.513
17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'07.267 0.535
18 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.298 0.566
19 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'07.362 0.630
20 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 1'07.370 0.638
21 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.407 0.675
22 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'07.553 0.821
23 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 1'07.821 1.089
24 Germany Daniel Abt
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'08.199 1.467
View full results
