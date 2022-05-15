Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / Berlin ePrix II Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Venturi 1-2 in Sunday FE practice

Lucas di Grassi set the fastest time in practice for Berlin's second E-Prix, beating race one winner and Venturi Formula E teammate Edoardo Mortara on the reversed layout by 0.153s.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Berlin E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Venturi 1-2 in Sunday FE practice
Listen to this article

Di Grassi, who retired from Saturday's race with a slow puncture after contact with Oliver Rowland, swept to the top with a 1m06.133s lap, logging the best first and third sectors of the morning as fine margins split the field - the top 21 all within 0.8s of di Grassi's time.

He was followed into second by Mortara, who had headed a tightly contested FP1, as the Swiss driver continued his excellent Berlin form and eclipsed Rowland - who had led the opening proceedings of the session.

Rowland was first to set a representative laptime, opening with a 250kW power lap straight out of the gate - before being beaten by Mahindra teammate Alexander Sims in the initial flurry of laps - who set a 1m06.564s.

After that Robin Frijns hustled his Envision car to the top of the times, going just under a tenth faster, as the Dutchman showed signs of a rebound after struggling in the first race with the unique Tempelhof track surface.

Following that was Rowland's return to the zenith of the timesheets, who chipped 0.09s out of Frijns, as Stoffel Vandoorne then wedged himself between the two to get among the frontrunners.

But the Venturis then suffused the upper echelons of the timing board, with di Grassi the first to surpass Mortara's FP1 time - which Mortara himself then beat albeit falling just short of taking the bragging rights away from his Brazilian stablemate.

Rowland kept third from Vandoorne, as Pascal Wehrlein made his way up to fifth place to ensure Porsche had representation among the top five.

Jake Dennis overcame a distinctly wide moment at Turn 1, dropping deep into the corner at which his title hopes ended last year, to climb up to sixth place - 0.009s off Wehrlein.

Having set the fastest middle sector, Jean-Eric Vergne was seventh fastest, 0.005s ahead of Frijns at the close of the session while Oliver Turvey fired his NIO 333 machinery up into ninth.

Antonio Felix da Costa completed the top 10, a hundredth of a second clear of Sergio Sette Camara who had impressed in making the duels for the first race.

In FP1, Mortara picked up from where he left off on Saturday, opening Sunday morning with a 1m06.373s lap to top the times as the top 17 were all within one second of each other. The full 22-car grid was all within 1.444s of Mortara's headline time.

Andre Lotterer had been second, just over 0.05s away from the Venturi driver, as Dennis beat Wehrlein to third.

Berlin E-Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 1'06.133
2 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'06.286 0.153
3 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.400 0.267
4 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'06.458 0.325
5 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.462 0.329
6 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.471 0.338
7 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah 1'06.485 0.352
8 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'06.490 0.357
9 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'06.496 0.363
10 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah 1'06.522 0.389
11 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'06.531 0.398
12 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.542 0.409
13 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.564 0.431
14 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'06.664 0.531
15 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'06.717 0.584
16 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.756 0.623
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 1'06.764 0.631
18 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 1'06.774 0.641
19 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.788 0.655
20 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'06.830 0.697
21 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.929 0.796
22 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'07.398 1.265
View full results

 Berlin E-Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'06.373
2 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.430 0.057
3 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.512 0.139
4 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.589 0.216
5 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.607 0.234
6 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah 1'06.659 0.286
7 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'06.697 0.324
8 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 1'06.743 0.370
9 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah 1'06.765 0.392
10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.793 0.420
11 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.804 0.431
12 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'06.859 0.486
13 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.908 0.535
14 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 1'07.095 0.722
15 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'07.130 0.757
16 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.205 0.832
17 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.256 0.883
18 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.514 1.141
19 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.551 1.178
20 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.569 1.196
21 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'07.793 1.420
22 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.817 1.444
View full results


 

