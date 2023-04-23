Berlin E-Prix: Cassidy wins second race as protestors delay start
Nick Cassidy took his first win of the Formula E season in the second Berlin E-Prix after the start was delayed when protestors gained access to the track.
Envision Racing’s Cassidy took what proved to be a commanding win having led for the final 16 laps of the race, maintaining his position at the head of the field while saving enough energy despite not running in the slipstream.
The Kiwi climbed from eighth on the grid after losing his qualifying duel time due to an infringement, and was never truly headed after moving to the front at the Turn 6 hairpin.
Jake Dennis shadowed Cassidy throughout the final portion of the race, and although the Andretti Autosport driver was never more than a few car lengths behind, the Briton never looked likely to make a move.
His runner-up position is the first time since January that he has scored points, as both he and Cassidy made gains on championship leader Pascal Wehrlein who could only finish seventh for Porsche.
DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne completed the podium, having battled back past Mitch Evans and Antonio Felix da Costa after falling behind the Jaguar and Porsche drivers approaching the final 10 laps of the race.
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Evans, who took victory in Saturday’s Berlin E-Prix on the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, finished ahead of da Costa despite the two making small contact at the Turn 9 hairpin in the closing stages.
The concertina effect slowed da Costa’s team-mate Wehrlein, allowing Maximilian Gunther to move ahead into the final turn.
The Maserati MSG driver had climbed from 21st on the grid after a disastrous qualifying performance in the wet to finish sixth, just ahead of Wehrlein.
Vandoorne finished eighth having not featured near the head of the field but remained within touching distance of the leading pack.
Nico Muller took his first points of the season in ninth having started on the front-row alongside polesitter and Abt team-mate Robin Frijns in a shock qualifying performance.
With the race held in dry and sunny conditions – a stark contrast to the wet and treacherous conditions of qualifying – the Abt machines were always going to struggle compared to the rest of the field and dropped back despite leading initially.
This was after the start was delayed by several minutes after protestors gained access to the circuit as cars performed burnouts while taking up their grid slots, before they were quickly removed.
Formula E Berlin E-Prix - Race 2 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Car
|Gap
|1
|Nick Cassidy
|Jaguar
|2
|Jake Dennis
|Porsche
|0.442
|3
|Jean-Éric Vergne
|DS
|1.292
|4
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar
|1.769
|5
|A.F.da Costa
|Porsche
|2.460
|6
|Max Günther
|Maserati
|2.981
|7
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Porsche
|3.545
|8
|S.Vandoorne
|DS
|4.851
|9
|Nico Müller
|Mahindra
|6.612
|10
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO
|7.822
|11
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan
|9.461
|12
|Lucas di Grassi
|Mahindra
|9.462
|13
|René Rast
|Nissan
|9.678
|14
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|11.780
|15
|S.Sette Câmara
|NIO
|13.687
|16
|Norman Nato
|Nissan
|13.749
|17
|Robin Frijns
|Mahindra
|22.937
|18
|Jake Hughes
|Nissan
|29.580
|19
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar
|34.381
|20
|Sébastien Buemi
|Jaguar
|1'03.532
|21
|André Lotterer
|Porsche
|1'04.102
|Edoardo Mortara
|Maserati
|Retirement
