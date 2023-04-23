Berlin E-Prix: Cassidy wins second race as protestors delay start

Envision Racing’s Cassidy took what proved to be a commanding win having led for the final 16 laps of the race, maintaining his position at the head of the field while saving enough energy despite not running in the slipstream.

The Kiwi climbed from eighth on the grid after losing his qualifying duel time due to an infringement, and was never truly headed after moving to the front at the Turn 6 hairpin.

Jake Dennis shadowed Cassidy throughout the final portion of the race, and although the Andretti Autosport driver was never more than a few car lengths behind, the Briton never looked likely to make a move.

His runner-up position is the first time since January that he has scored points, as both he and Cassidy made gains on championship leader Pascal Wehrlein who could only finish seventh for Porsche.

DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne completed the podium, having battled back past Mitch Evans and Antonio Felix da Costa after falling behind the Jaguar and Porsche drivers approaching the final 10 laps of the race.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Evans, who took victory in Saturday’s Berlin E-Prix on the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, finished ahead of da Costa despite the two making small contact at the Turn 9 hairpin in the closing stages.

The concertina effect slowed da Costa’s team-mate Wehrlein, allowing Maximilian Gunther to move ahead into the final turn.

The Maserati MSG driver had climbed from 21st on the grid after a disastrous qualifying performance in the wet to finish sixth, just ahead of Wehrlein.

Vandoorne finished eighth having not featured near the head of the field but remained within touching distance of the leading pack.

Nico Muller took his first points of the season in ninth having started on the front-row alongside polesitter and Abt team-mate Robin Frijns in a shock qualifying performance.

With the race held in dry and sunny conditions – a stark contrast to the wet and treacherous conditions of qualifying – the Abt machines were always going to struggle compared to the rest of the field and dropped back despite leading initially.

This was after the start was delayed by several minutes after protestors gained access to the circuit as cars performed burnouts while taking up their grid slots, before they were quickly removed.

Formula E Berlin E-Prix - Race 2 results

Cla Driver Car Gap 1 Nick Cassidy Jaguar 2 Jake Dennis Porsche 0.442 3 Jean-Éric Vergne DS 1.292 4 Mitch Evans Jaguar 1.769 5 A.F.da Costa Porsche 2.460 6 Max Günther Maserati 2.981 7 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 3.545 8 S.Vandoorne DS 4.851 9 Nico Müller Mahindra 6.612 10 Dan Ticktum NIO 7.822 11 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan 9.461 12 Lucas di Grassi Mahindra 9.462 13 René Rast Nissan 9.678 14 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 11.780 15 S.Sette Câmara NIO 13.687 16 Norman Nato Nissan 13.749 17 Robin Frijns Mahindra 22.937 18 Jake Hughes Nissan 29.580 19 Sam Bird Jaguar 34.381 20 Sébastien Buemi Jaguar 1'03.532 21 André Lotterer Porsche 1'04.102 Edoardo Mortara Maserati Retirement