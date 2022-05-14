Tickets Subscribe
All
Formula E / Berlin ePrix I Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: Lotterer beats Mortara to top practice times

Andre Lotterer logged the fastest time in Berlin E-Prix free practice, posting a late 1m05.967s lap to lead the Formula E morning timesheets ahead of qualifying.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Berlin E-Prix: Lotterer beats Mortara to top practice times
Lotterer overturned Edoardo Mortara's hold of the session with a lap set after the chequered flag had flown on the second free practice session, putting his Porsche on top prior to his and the team's home event.

The Mercedes duo of Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries set the first timed laps of the second practice session, but the times quickly tumbled into the pace from the earlier session - Alexander Sims (Mahindra) first to break into the 1m06s in FP2, swiftly followed into that bracket by DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix da Costa.

Mortara was next to vault to the top, posting a 1m06.274s to go just 0.004s slower than Mahindra driver Oliver Rowland's morning benchmark, as Sergio Sette Camara (Dragon Penske) was just shy of the Venturi driver's time.

Robin Frijns then took the advantage, the Envision driver posting a 1m06.104s to put almost two tenths over Mortara.

The Dutchman's effort then withstood a fast opening sector from Rowland, as the Briton was a tenth away from reclaiming his morning position atop the leaderboard.

As Rowland went second, Pascal Wehrlein was next to lead the session for Porsche, deposing Frijns as the session timer ticked towards the halfway point with a 1m06.073s.

But Mortara hit back, coolly slotting his car on top once more with the first lap below 1m06s, a 1m05.993s. Then followed Sebastien Buemi (Nissan), who posted a 1m06.047s to get within touching distance of the fastest time.

Lotterer finally eclipsed Mortara's time by 0.026s, rocketing to the top of the charts and leaving Mortara to be content with second.

Buemi was fourth ahead of Wehrlein, who made it two Porsches in the top four, as Frijns and Mitch Evans (Jaguar) completed the top six.

Avalanche Andretti man Jake Dennis was seventh fastest from da Costa, with Rowland and Vandoorne completing FP2's top 10.

Rowland had earlier headed a tightly contested first free practice session, where his timesheet-topping lap withstood a late siege from multiple regular frontrunning drivers - ultimately standing ahead of Venturi's Lucas di Grassi by 0.053s.

Monaco winner Vandoorne was third fastest from Mortara, while Dennis and Wehrlein completed a top six separated by under a tenth of a second.

Berlin E-Prix FP2 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'05.967
2 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'05.993 0.026
3 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'06.047 0.080
4 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.073 0.106
5 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'06.104 0.137
6 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.149 0.182
7 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.193 0.226
8 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah 1'06.201 0.234
9 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.208 0.241
10 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'06.252 0.285
11 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'06.295 0.328
12 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 1'06.347 0.380
13 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'06.388 0.421
14 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 1'06.428 0.461
15 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.446 0.479
16 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.505 0.538
17 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah 1'06.673 0.706
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'06.685 0.718
19 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'06.694 0.727
20 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.713 0.746
21 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'06.714 0.747
22 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.339 1.372
Berlin E-Prix FP1 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.270
2 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Monaco Venturi 1'06.323 0.053
3 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'06.358 0.088
4 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'06.359 0.089
5 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.362 0.092
6 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.368 0.098
7 France Jean-Eric Vergne
France Techeetah 1'06.373 0.103
8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'06.376 0.106
9 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
France Techeetah 1'06.403 0.133
10 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'06.489 0.219
11 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'06.506 0.236
12 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'06.618 0.348
13 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.644 0.374
14 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'06.669 0.399
15 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.730 0.460
16 Germany Maximilian Gunther
France DAMS 1'06.740 0.470
17 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.769 0.499
18 United States Oliver Askew
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.946 0.676
19 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'07.022 0.752
20 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.121 0.851
21 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.543 1.273
22 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.630 1.360
