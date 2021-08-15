Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Berlin E-Prix: De Vries tops opening practice for Mercedes Next / Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix II Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland pips Gunther in final practice

By:

Oliver Rowland snared the fastest lap over Maximilian Gunther in the final Formula E practice session ahead of the 2021 Berlin E-Prix 14-way title decider at Tempelhof Airport. 

The Nissan e.dams racer, entering his last race with the team, led with his 1m06.372s full 250kW power yardstick that he set with two minutes of the half-hour session left to run. 

That flying lap on a circuit that has been reversed overnight put Rowland 0.043s clear of BMW Andretti racer Gunther as the German manufacturer enters its final Formula E race in which any one of 14 drivers stand in mathematical contention to win the title. 

Norman Nato, meanwhile, earned the fourth-fastest time ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne.

With points leader Nyck de Vries in sixth behind Saturday polesitter Jean-Eric Vergne, it was a formidable display from the Silver Arrows powertrain. 

Rookie driver Jake Dennis clocked seventh ahead of Saturday race winner Lucas di Grassi while Envision Virgin Racing driver Nick Cassidy led Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein inside the top 10. 

Race one podium finisher Mitch Evans ran to 11th ahead of Rene Rast and Andre Lotterer. 

Ahead of the field diving into the pits with six minutes remaining ahead of their full power runs, it was Edoardo Mortara who headed the timing screens following his attack mode hot laps. 

The Venturi Racing driver, who clocked second in the first race on the conventional anti-clockwise layout, bolted to the top with his 1m06.977s flier using the 235kW power mode. 

That put the Puebla E-Prix winner, who sits second in the points heading into the final race of the season, clear of defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa by a strong 0.162s. 

After Mortara became the first driver to dip under the 1m07s barrier, his teammate Nato, fourth in the Berlin opener, ran to the third-best attack mode time and was 0.203s off Mortara as Gunther clocked fourth for BMW Andretti. 

Mortara, who sits three points off de Vries in second, would eventually rank 14th in the session ahead of Sam Bird and da Costa. 

De Vries, who set the pace in first practice, had been running in second behind teammate Vandoorne during the standard 200kW laps before Jaguar Racing’s Bird made an early place for the 35kW attack mode boost. 

That put the Brit, who retired on Saturday with a suspected battery issue, to the top of the timing screens as he landed a 1m07.353s to run ninth hundredths of a second clear of Vandoorne. 

However, Gunther looked impressive through the different settings as on his first use of attack mode, again ran to the top with a 1m07.185s after seven minutes of the session.  

FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'06.372
2 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.415 0.043
3 71 France Norman Nato
Monaco Venturi 1'06.502 0.130
4 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'06.579 0.207
5 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'06.609 0.237
6 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'06.781 0.409
7 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.784 0.412
8 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'06.833 0.461
9 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'06.852 0.480
10 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.889 0.517
11 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.897 0.525
12 33 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 1'06.929 0.557
13 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.960 0.588
14 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'06.977 0.605
15 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.990 0.618
16 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'06.995 0.623
17 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'07.097 0.725
18 6 Sweden Joel Eriksson
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.123 0.751
19 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 1'07.143 0.771
20 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.171 0.799
21 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.266 0.894
22 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.284 0.912
23 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.431 1.059
24 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'07.467 1.095
View full results
