Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Dennis remains on top in second practice
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix I News

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying

By:

Jean-Eric Vergne led a remarkable DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying for the 2021 Berlin E-Prix Formula E season finale as Mercedes’ points leader Nyck de Vries endured a torrid session. 

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying

Vergne, the pacesetter in the group stages at the Tempelhof Airport venue after his run from group three, which was fastest in all three sectors, was the last car to run in superpole. 

The two-time title winner, currently 12th in the points, lost four hundredths of a second to teammate Antonio Felix da Costa, who was quickest after his superpole lap, in sector one. 

But Vergne turned that small deficit into a minor 0.017s advantage through the middle part of the lap and then completed his 1m06.227s effort to nab a 13th Formula E pole by 0.073s. 

That denied a hat-trick of Berlin poles for defending champion da Costa, but the Portuguese still shocked by converting his unfavoured group one position into a superpole appearance. 

Lucas di Grassi ran to third as Audi begins its farewell weekend in the championship, the Brazilian another 0.127s in arrears of da Costa as Edoardo Mortara led a strong charge from Venturi Racing.  

The Mexico race winner was just 0.015s adrift of di Grassi, having converted his group two running order, and pipped fifth-starting teammate Norman Nato, who is fighting to be resigned by Venturi Racing for the 2022 season. 

Sebastien Buemi, enduring an uncharacteristically slow season for Nissan e.dams, made it through to superpole but was off in all three sectors, including shipping half a second in the middle loop, to land sixth place and wind up almost eight tenths off the pace.  

The group four contenders seemed to stumble across better conditions as both Nato and Buemi, who set the fastest first sector in group qualifying, had bolted into the top six at the last throw of the dice. 

Their late climbs to second and fifth in the pre-superpole shootout came at the expense of free practice pacesetter Jake Dennis and then Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans.  

Dennis opted for a bold strategy in group one, dispensing with any kind of banker lap on the abrasive concrete to not increase the risk of overheating his rear tyres in the hot conditions. 

That initially gained him a place in superpole, but he will now start eighth behind Evans, the Kiwi progressing soundly from his group two run but missing the superpole cutoff by 0.013s. 

Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein ran to ninth place, with BMW Andretti racer Maximilian Gunther overcaming a slight glance with the concrete barriers to complete the top 10. 

Oliver Rowland, who enters his final weekend as a Nissan e.dams driver, ran to 11th amid complaints of a lack of rear grip due to a drop off for the group three qualifiers in the heat. 

Sam Bird was a subdued 12th after his group one run, but the Jaguar Racing driver will drop to 15th thanks to a three-place grid penalty for causing a collision in the second London race. 

An understeering Audi for Rene Rast did not stop him from beating rookie Nick Cassidy as Andre Lotterer and Alexander Sims felt the damage of the slower group three conditions and could only manage 15th and 16th ahead of an impressive Tom Blomqvist for NIO 333.  

Points leader Nyck de Vries was way down the order as teams’ title contender Mercedes endured a torrid session at the site of its first-ever Formula E race victory. 

De Vries was 0.334s off the pace, especially shipping time in the final sector, having opted for a preparation lap prior to his full power flier, and landed 19th ahead of Oliver Turvey. 

Worse still, teammate Stoffel Vandoorne’s supposed group three advantage came to nothing as he was behind Alex Lynn in only 22nd place. 

Envision Virgin Racing driver Robin Frijns, second in the table and six points adrift of de Vries, ran well deep into the final corner of his group one run at a cost of half a second. 

He will line up 23rd ahead only of Dragon Penske Autosport newcomer Joel Eriksson.

Berlin E-Prix: Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'06.227
2 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'06.300 0.073
3 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'06.427 0.200
4 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'06.442 0.215
5 71 France Norman Nato
Monaco Venturi 1'06.489 0.262
6 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'07.011 0.784
7 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.568 0.341
8 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.592 0.365
9 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.612 0.385
10 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.627 0.400
11 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'06.658 0.431
12 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.713 0.486
13 33 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 1'06.729 0.502
14 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'06.736 0.509
15 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.789 0.562
16 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.814 0.587
17 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'06.837 0.610
18 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'06.852 0.625
19 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'06.902 0.675
20 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'06.948 0.721
21 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.972 0.745
22 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'07.006 0.779
23 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.156 0.929
24 6 Sweden Joel Eriksson
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.815 1.588
View full results
shares
comments
Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Dennis remains on top in second practice

Previous article

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Dennis remains on top in second practice
Load comments

Trending

1
WRC

Belgium WRC: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

16 min
2
MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

3
MotoGP

MotoGP too expensive for us, says Kawasaki

4
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

22 h
5
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest news
Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying

9m
Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Dennis remains on top in second practice
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Dennis remains on top in second practice

2 h
Berlin E-Prix: Dennis pips Mortara in tightly-bunched FP1
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Dennis pips Mortara in tightly-bunched FP1

17 h
Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level
Video Inside
Formula E

Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level

17 h
FIA moves to close FE safety car loophole used by di Grassi
Formula E

FIA moves to close FE safety car loophole used by di Grassi

18 h
Latest videos
Formula E: Nato targets strong finish after toughrookie season 02:31
Formula E
18 h

Formula E: Nato targets strong finish after toughrookie season

Formula E: Dennis to remain with Andretti after BMW's exit 00:34
Formula E
22 h

Formula E: Dennis to remain with Andretti after BMW's exit

Formula E: Sam Bird talks about the season finale 04:55
Formula E
23 h

Formula E: Sam Bird talks about the season finale

What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars? 06:41
Formula E
Aug 12, 2021

What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars?

Why Don't Formula E Cars Drive Flat-Out? 06:57
Formula E
Aug 11, 2021

Why Don't Formula E Cars Drive Flat-Out?

More from
Matt Kew
Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Dennis remains on top in second practice Berlin E-Prix I
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Dennis remains on top in second practice

Berlin E-Prix: Dennis pips Mortara in tightly-bunched FP1 Berlin E-Prix I
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Dennis pips Mortara in tightly-bunched FP1

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row London E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

Jean-Eric Vergne More from
Jean-Eric Vergne
London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice London E-Prix I
Formula E

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice

Vergne: It’s a “good thing to be sad” over missed New York win chance New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

Vergne: It’s a “good thing to be sad” over missed New York win chance

Who should Red Bull choose to partner Verstappen in 2020? Prime
Formula 1

Who should Red Bull choose to partner Verstappen in 2020?

Techeetah More from
Techeetah
Polesitter Da Costa: Monaco time to turn things around Monaco E-Prix
Formula E

Polesitter Da Costa: Monaco time to turn things around

Da Costa blasts FIA claims after controversial Valencia FE race Valencia E-Prix I
Formula E

Da Costa blasts FIA claims after controversial Valencia FE race

How an ex-F1 star "erased" his past Prime
Formula E

How an ex-F1 star "erased" his past

Trending Today

Belgium WRC: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag
WRC WRC

Belgium WRC: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

MotoGP too expensive for us, says Kawasaki
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP too expensive for us, says Kawasaki

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Lundgaard: Family will “have a heart attack” over grid position
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: Family will “have a heart attack” over grid position

LSR: Pontiac Firebird Breaks 300 MPH at Bonneville
General General

LSR: Pontiac Firebird Breaks 300 MPH at Bonneville

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Prime

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place.

Formula E
Jul 28, 2021
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Prime

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature.

Formula E
Jul 26, 2021
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021

Latest news

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Dennis remains on top in second practice
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Dennis remains on top in second practice

Berlin E-Prix: Dennis pips Mortara in tightly-bunched FP1
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Dennis pips Mortara in tightly-bunched FP1

Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.