Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Sette Camara has not “done one corner” in new Dragon FE car
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E drivers call for change to qualifying format

By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew

Formula E drivers have made renewed calls for a change to the series’ controversial qualifying format, which they believe could become a determining factor in the championship fight.

Formula E drivers call for change to qualifying format

The current system of qualifying was introduced ahead of season five in 2018/19, replacing the lottery method that had been in place previously. As per the new format, the entire field is still grouped on the basis of their championship positions, but the top six drivers must go out on track first, with the other groups following them in descending standings order.

This has proved successful in terms of delivering a mixed starting grid, with the added entertainment aspect of fastest cars having to make their way up the field.

However, the system has also come under fire from several quarters, with critics believing it hampers the leading championship contenders just to improve the show.

Moreover, rapid track evolution often forces drivers to wait until the dying moments in their group session before leaving the pits, leading to some farcical qualifying sessions.

In the penultimate round of the 2019/20 season in Berlin, DS Techeetah duo Jean-Eric Vergne, Antonio Felix da Costa, Audi’s Lucas di Grassi and Nissan driver Sebastien Buemi all failed to complete their timed laps before their six-minute group session was over.

More recently, Jaguar’s Mitch Evans lashed out at Nissan rival Oliver Rowland for backing up the field in the second Diriyah qualifying, which meant the chequered flag was shown before he or Audi’s Rene Rast could begin their flying laps.

Rowland himself was adversely affected by the current format in Saudi Arabia, qualifying 10th and 13th respectively for the two races after being put in the first group on each occasion.

The Nissan driver, who believes he had the pace to be on the front row in Riyadh, said Formula E should consider cutting the gap between final practice and qualifying to ensure the track is grippy enough for drivers starting in the first group.

This, however, wouldn’t be without its pitfalls, as any driver that suffers a crash in practice may not be able to take part in qualifying due to the limited time frame to repair the car.

“It’s a bit too extreme sometimes,” Rowland told Motorsport.com when asked for his views on the qualifying format. “I get that they want exciting racing, but at the same time from a racing driver’s point of view…

"[In Riyadh] I feel like I did the best job of anybody and I came away with sixth and ninth [in the races]. It doesn’t really show the full picture of everything that was going on. 

“Creating exciting racing, I get that. I just think there is a better way to do it. Or put qualifying a bit closer to FP2 so the track isn’t completely in mess for Q1. [If] qualifying [was] half an hour after free practice two, it’s fixed. That’s how I see.”

Asked if the qualifying format could play a role in deciding who wins the championship this season, Rowland said: “Of course. I don’t think anybody’s gonna run away with it. It could be someone in the group two in the last race wins and wins the championship. 

“Last year, Antonio [Felix da Costa] managed to do in a few races in group one and win, and he won the championship. The real aim has to be to win from group one, and then you win the championship.”

Read Also:

The Diriyah E-Prix wasn't the first time Evans was caught out by the current qualifying format, having also failed to set a timed lap in the Marrakesh round 12 months ago.

However, while on that occasion Jaguar admitted that the team simply left it too late to release Evans from the pitlane, it feels it left enough margin for the Kiwi to start his flying lap this time.

Team principal James Barclay instead pointed the finger at Jaguar's rivals, calling them out for a lack of sportsmanship.

“What happened there was a professional foul in essence,” Barclay told Motorsport.com. “Holding drivers up is something which we need to look at. 

“We’re at the world championship level now, everyone should have an opportunity to have a quali lap. All’s fair in love and racing, but you have to really allow fair sportsmanship and that pushed the mark. 

“Where we are in the pitlane, basically the teams at the top of the pitlane can simply wait for us to leave. As soon as we leave, they go in front of us and they control the pace. 

“To control the pace to the point where you force a rival not to start his quali lap, for me that crosses the line.”

shares
comments

Related video

Sette Camara has not “done one corner” in new Dragon FE car

Previous article

Sette Camara has not “done one corner” in new Dragon FE car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aston Martin reveals new F1 safety and medical cars for 2021

16h
2
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

16h
3
Formula 1

Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever

6h
4
Formula 1

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing

1h
5
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Latest news
Formula E drivers call for change to qualifying format
Formula E

Formula E drivers call for change to qualifying format

47m
Sette Camara has not “done one corner” in new Dragon FE car
Formula E

Sette Camara has not “done one corner” in new Dragon FE car

Mar 6, 2021
Gunther: One-lap pace let BMW down in Diriyah FE
Formula E

Gunther: One-lap pace let BMW down in Diriyah FE

Mar 4, 2021
How Formula E's three 2021 rookies fared in Diriyah
Formula E

How Formula E's three 2021 rookies fared in Diriyah

Mar 3, 2021
Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut
Formula E

Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut

Mar 2, 2021
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Feb 27, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1 02:20
Formula E
Feb 27, 2021

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues. 00:35
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues.

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Auer returns to DTM with Mercedes customer Winward Racing
DTM / Breaking news

Auer returns to DTM with Mercedes customer Winward Racing

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC
WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020

Trending Today

Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the chances of a VW Group F1 entry are better than ever

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

Artwork: Audi R18 e-tron quattro Champion Racing
WEC WEC / Blog

Artwork: Audi R18 e-tron quattro Champion Racing

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Kovalainen: SARD carrying momentum into new season

SBRS: Announcing Formula Dodge R/T 2000
Other open wheel Other open wheel / News

SBRS: Announcing Formula Dodge R/T 2000

Doug Chandler to continue late wife's sponsorship of two Funny Cars
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

Doug Chandler to continue late wife's sponsorship of two Funny Cars

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Formula E drivers call for change to qualifying format
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E drivers call for change to qualifying format

Sette Camara has not “done one corner” in new Dragon FE car
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Sette Camara has not “done one corner” in new Dragon FE car

Gunther: One-lap pace let BMW down in Diriyah FE
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Gunther: One-lap pace let BMW down in Diriyah FE

How Formula E's three 2021 rookies fared in Diriyah
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

How Formula E's three 2021 rookies fared in Diriyah

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.