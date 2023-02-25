Subscribe
Previous / FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race Next / Mahindra withdraws from Cape Town E-Prix with rear suspension concerns
Formula E / Cape Town ePrix Practice report

Cape Town E-Prix: Cassidy beats Mortara in practice

Nick Cassidy’s late lap in Cape Town E-Prix's second practice session put the Kiwi on top, as he posted a 1m08.118s at the flag to overhaul Maserati MSG Formula E rival Edoardo Mortara. 

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
Cape Town E-Prix: Cassidy beats Mortara in practice
Listen to this article

Although warm at 22 degrees C, the session began under slightly overcast conditions as the morning cloud was yet to burn away. 

Mortara was the first driver into the 1m11s as the times quickly began to tumble, but was quickly shuffled out of top spot as the pace aligned with that from Friday’s FP1 session. 

Jean-Eric Vergne stepped into the 1m10s, but was then overhauled by Sacha Fenestraz’s 1m10.869s  as the opening five minutes proved to be a hive of activity. 

The Nissan driver’s time stood for about two more minutes before another flurry of quick laps, and Mortara fired his way back to the top with a 1m10.034s. 

His Maserati MSG team-mate Maximilian Gunther then kicked his team-mate's benchmark into touch with a 1m09.305s, as the German had reached for a 350kW lap. 

After five minutes on top, his countryman Rene Rast eclipsed his laptime by 0.2s, posting a 1m09.092s to sit fastest halfway through the session – and was subsequently joined by McLaren stablemate Jake Hughes in the top two positions. 

Fenestraz then returned to the top with a 1m09.022s, creating a Nissan-powered top three, until Sam Bird shattered the Japanese firm’s stranglehold with a 1m08.550s. His team-mate Mitch Evans followed that up with a pair of purple sectors in the final two-thirds of the lap to go second in the order. 

Dan Ticktum then knocked the Jaguar pair off the top, but was quickly moved aside by Mortara moments later as the session wound down into its final runs. 

Nick Cassidy then snatched top spot at the death of the session, posting a 1m08.118s to beat Mortara’s effort. 

Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Mortara’s lap was good enough to stay second, clear of Ticktum, Evans, Bird and Stoffel Vandoorne. 
Antonio Felix da Costa was seventh-quickest from Gunther, with Wehrlein and Fenestraz completing the top 10. 

Mortara’s FP1 headliner of a 1m09.700s was a late effort in Friday afternoon’s session, as the Swiss knocked Sam Bird off the top of the timesheets in a twice red-flagged event. 

Fenestraz was first to set a representative time five minutes into the Friday session, doing a 1m14.839s, before home favourite Kelvin van der Linde hit the top with a 1m13.978s. 

Hughes placed his McLaren onto the top with 1m13.229s, moments before a red flag; Sebastien Buemi crashed on the exit of Turn 9 along the waterfront, surfing into the wall to tear off his right-rear wheel.  

Owing to the length of the Buemi-enforced stoppage, 10 extra minutes were tacked onto the end of the session as a result to allow the drivers more time to acquaint themselves with the rigours of the Cape Town circuit. 

Moments after the resumption of the session, Hughes raised the bar with a 1m11.891s before Mitch Evans found 0.2s over the Briton to move above him in the timings. 

Bird briefly hovered above Jaguar team-mate Evans to head the session, but his tenure was fleeting as Gunther poked in a 1m11.612s. 

Stoffel Vandoorne grabbed a 1m11.538s to move into top spot, until Mortara found four tenths to head the session with 15 minutes left. 

Evans broke into the 1m10s with a 1m10.816s, before Abt’s van der Linde came to a stop at Turn 7 to produce a red flag. Lucas di Grassi parked up in the meantime after suffering a suspension failure. 

With the session restarted again for the final few minutes, Bird surpassed the 70-second barrier with a 1m09.858s to knock team-mate Evans off the top. He held the bragging rights for a couple of minutes, but was displaced by Mortara before the chequered flag. 

Cape Town E-Prix - FP2 results (top 10):

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'08.118
2 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'08.425 0.307
3 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'08.446 0.328
4 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'08.472 0.354
5 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'08.550 0.432
6 1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United States DS Penske 1'08.668 0.550
7 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
Germany Porsche Team 1'08.721 0.603
8 7 Germany Maximilian Gunther
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'08.911 0.793
9 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'08.923 0.805
10 23 France Sacha Fenestraz
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'09.022 0.904
View full results

Cape Town E-Prix - FP1 results (top 10):

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'09.700
2 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'09.858 0.158
3 23 France Sacha Fenestraz
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'09.887 0.187
4 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
Germany Porsche Team 1'09.994 0.294
5 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'10.021 0.321
6 58 Germany René Rast
United Kingdom McLaren 1'10.138 0.438
7 7 Germany Maximilian Gunther
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'10.139 0.439
8 3 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'10.179 0.479
9 17 France Norman Nato
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'10.199 0.499
10 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'10.375 0.675
View full results

 

shares
comments

FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race

Mahindra withdraws from Cape Town E-Prix with rear suspension concerns
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Vergne: Da Costa's Cape Town FE attack mode miss cost me victory

Vergne: Da Costa's Cape Town FE attack mode miss cost me victory

Formula E
Cape Town ePrix

Vergne: Da Costa's Cape Town FE attack mode miss cost me victory Vergne: Da Costa's Cape Town FE attack mode miss cost me victory

Cape Town E-Prix: Da Costa puts stunning late move on Vergne for victory

Cape Town E-Prix: Da Costa puts stunning late move on Vergne for victory

Formula E
Cape Town ePrix

Cape Town E-Prix: Da Costa puts stunning late move on Vergne for victory Cape Town E-Prix: Da Costa puts stunning late move on Vergne for victory

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alpine launch

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

Latest news

Fenestraz, Cassidy disagree on Cape Town FE final lap contact

Fenestraz, Cassidy disagree on Cape Town FE final lap contact

Formula E

Fenestraz, Cassidy disagree on Cape Town FE final lap contact Fenestraz, Cassidy disagree on Cape Town FE final lap contact

Ferrari: No cause for alarm over Red Bull’s impressive F1 test pace

Ferrari: No cause for alarm over Red Bull’s impressive F1 test pace

Formula 1

Ferrari: No cause for alarm over Red Bull’s impressive F1 test pace Ferrari: No cause for alarm over Red Bull’s impressive F1 test pace

How F1 teams made the most of last day of 2023 testing in Bahrain

How F1 teams made the most of last day of 2023 testing in Bahrain

Formula 1

How F1 teams made the most of last day of 2023 testing in Bahrain How F1 teams made the most of last day of 2023 testing in Bahrain

Tasmania TCR: Sweeny takes early series lead

Tasmania TCR: Sweeny takes early series lead

TCRA TCR Australia

Tasmania TCR: Sweeny takes early series lead Tasmania TCR: Sweeny takes early series lead

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne won in Hyderabad How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Inside Porsche's strong Gen3 start The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

2023 Diriyah E-Prix analysis How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

First impressions of FE's new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated FE opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this Evans' best chance yet? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Analysis: Valencia pre-season test 10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.