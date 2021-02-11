Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Carroll joins NIO as reserve FE driver

shares
comments
Carroll joins NIO as reserve FE driver
By:

The NIO 333 Formula E team has signed former Jaguar Racing driver Adam Carroll as its reserve driver ahead of the 2020-21 world championship season.

Northern Irish racer Carroll did not compete last year owing to the pandemic, but will contest the GT Cup in 2021 alongside Oliver Webb in a McLaren 570S GT4 for new squad Greystone GT.

The 2009 A1 GP champion will travel with NIO 333 for the opening double-header round of the new campaign in Saudi Arabia and be on standby to replace Oliver Turvey and new signing Tom Blomqvist.

In addition to a one-off outing in the mothballed Jaguar i-Pace eTrophy competition, Carroll competed for the works Jaguar FE team when it made its championship debut in 2016-17.

A hasty entry and powertrain build to replace the team of ex-Formula 1 driver Jarno Trulli meant Jaguar finished last of the 10 teams that season.

Carroll scored two points, finishing seven places behind teammate Mitch Evans, before being dropped in favour of inaugural FE champion Nelson Piquet Jr.

The ex-BAR Honda F1 test driver has undertaken simulator runs of the Diriyah circuit at NIO 333's Oxfordshire base.

Carroll said: "I am very happy to be joining NIO 333 FE team as reserve driver. Formula E is a fascinating championship to work in; it is extremely high level and technically complex.

"It has been interesting to see how the cars and systems have developed since I raced with the series in 2017 and the NIO 333 team is pushing very hard for the coming season.
"I look forward to the challenge ahead."

NIO 333 has finished bottom of the teams' standings for the past two years in FE but enters 2021 with a new powertrain after a placeholder campaign following its buyout by Lisheng Racing on the eve of last season

Team principal Christian Silk added: "Not only is Adam a very talented racing driver, but he is also a good friend of the team.

"The role of reserve driver is obviously very important to us and I am very grateful that we have such a safe pair of hands in this key position.

"I am sure I speak for the whole team when I say we are looking forward to working with Adam again."

DS becomes second FE manufacturer to commit to Gen3

Previous article

DS becomes second FE manufacturer to commit to Gen3
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Adam Carroll
Teams NIO Formula E Team
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

2
Formula 1

F1 braced for sprint race, engine freeze decisions

3h
3
Formula 1

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed

4
Stock car

Bristol goes dirt!

5
NHRA

Richard Tharp, 1976 Top Fuel champion

Latest news
Carroll joins NIO as reserve FE driver
Formula E

Carroll joins NIO as reserve FE driver

1h
DS becomes second FE manufacturer to commit to Gen3
Formula E

DS becomes second FE manufacturer to commit to Gen3

2h
Formula E to impose fee on quitting manufacturers in Gen3 era
Formula E

Formula E to impose fee on quitting manufacturers in Gen3 era

Feb 10, 2021
Mercedes admits new FE powertrain a "massive risk"
Formula E

Mercedes admits new FE powertrain a "massive risk"

Feb 9, 2021
Saudi Arabia Formula E races never in doubt despite travel ban
Formula E

Saudi Arabia Formula E races never in doubt despite travel ban

Feb 9, 2021
Latest videos
Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Official testing in Valencia 01:57
Formula E
Dec 11, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Official testing in Valencia

Formula E: Audi garage tour with Allan McNish in Berlin – Season 6 finale 04:20
Formula E
Nov 30, 2020

Formula E: Audi garage tour with Allan McNish in Berlin – Season 6 finale

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle 22:00
Formula E
Sep 14, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

More from
Matt Kew
DS becomes second FE manufacturer to commit to Gen3
Formula E / Breaking news

DS becomes second FE manufacturer to commit to Gen3

Formula E to impose fee on quitting manufacturers in Gen3 era
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E to impose fee on quitting manufacturers in Gen3 era

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime
Extreme E / Opinion

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

More from
Adam Carroll
Evans surprised Mexico shunt wasn’t race-ending Mexico City ePrix
Formula E / Breaking news

Evans surprised Mexico shunt wasn’t race-ending

Carroll gives up WEC to focus solely on Formula E
WEC / Breaking news

Carroll gives up WEC to focus solely on Formula E

Formula E season three predictions: Can Buemi be beaten?
Formula E / Preview

Formula E season three predictions: Can Buemi be beaten?

More from
NIO Formula E Team
Blomqvist beats Abt to second NIO Formula E seat
Formula E / Breaking news

Blomqvist beats Abt to second NIO Formula E seat

NIO has "ambitious" targets after testing new powertrain
Formula E / Breaking news

NIO has "ambitious" targets after testing new powertrain

The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler Prime
Formula E / Special feature

The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler

Trending Today

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

F1 braced for sprint race, engine freeze decisions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

F1 braced for sprint race, engine freeze decisions

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed

Bristol goes dirt!
Stock car Stock car / News

Bristol goes dirt!

Richard Tharp, 1976 Top Fuel champion
NHRA NHRA / News

Richard Tharp, 1976 Top Fuel champion

Force vs. Schumacher - When bad blood spills over
NHRA NHRA / Commentary

Force vs. Schumacher - When bad blood spills over

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR to review Kyle Busch and Joey Logano fight - video
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to review Kyle Busch and Joey Logano fight - video

Latest news

Carroll joins NIO as reserve FE driver
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Carroll joins NIO as reserve FE driver

DS becomes second FE manufacturer to commit to Gen3
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

DS becomes second FE manufacturer to commit to Gen3

Formula E to impose fee on quitting manufacturers in Gen3 era
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E to impose fee on quitting manufacturers in Gen3 era

Mercedes admits new FE powertrain a "massive risk"
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes admits new FE powertrain a "massive risk"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.