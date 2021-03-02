Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash
Formula E / Breaking news

Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut

By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew

Nick Cassidy says he exceeded his own expectations in his maiden Formula E weekend in the Diriyah E-Prix after showing top six pace in both qualifying and race trim.

Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut

Following a successful stint in Japan that yielded titles in both Super Formula and SUPER GT, Cassidy has moved to Formula E this year with Audi customer Envision Virgin Racing.

Taking part in his very qualifying session in the all-electric category, the Kiwi took full advantage of a rapidly-evolving track in Group 4 to set the sixth fastest time, only two tenths off the pace of Mercedes’ Nyck de Vries.

This provisionally put him into superpole, but he was later found to have gained time under a FCY caused by the crashed Dragon Penske of Sergio Sette Camara - a ruling that was described as a “big f*** up* by Nico Muller, who was also demoted to rear of the grid for the same offence.

Later that weekend, Cassidy illustrated strong energy management skills, climbing from 10th on the grid to fifth in Race 2 before a number of crashes lower down the field brought the action to a premature halt.

The 26-year-old didn’t ultimately get to keep the result after being hit with a 24-second post-race penalty for speeding under FCY, but the pace he showed throughout the weekend left him encouraged for the rest of the season.

 “Really, really happy - I felt definitely one of the strongest on track,” Cassidy said of his performance to Motorsport.com. 

“Early on I could feel I was very very strong. At the end probably I thought I had the two Techeetah guys covered, the DS guys, Robin [Frijns] was coming back to me quite quickly [in terms of lap time]. Maybe that [overtaking him] was possible but probably on the edge. Yeah, pretty happy.

“I thought on Friday I was pretty good in qualifying. On Saturday I was a bit unlucky with some circumstances. 

“[But] I can take a lot of confidence from Saturday knowing that I had the pace to be on the front row and be on the podium or the chance for the win. 

“It’s probably more than what I expected from my first weekend. It just gives me a lot of confidence.”

Read Also:

After losing his provisional top-six starting position in the first leg of the Diriyah E-Prix, Cassidy was unable to make much progress up the order from the back of the field, ending up 17th out of 19 classified finishers.

But the changes the Envision team made overnight transformed its fortunes, allowing Cassidy to provisionally finish fifth - before being demoted to 14th after the penalty - and teammate Frijns to take second behind race winner Sam Bird (Jaguar).

Cassidy explained: “I said to my guys ‘on Friday, I felt really strong for the package that we have. I felt like I executed the race pretty well yesterday, [but] didn’t have the speed’. 

“And my reference was Robin and I rate him quite highly so my first FE race to be [up] there [with him], not trying to say I was stronger or anything but using him as the reference for the moment I felt really competitive with that. Just compared to the others we weren’t competitive. 

“Full credit to the team, the guys basically worked all night. They really pushed through massive hours last night and we treated the situation very seriously and I’m really pleased with how the team turned around. 

“Wasn’t probably a perfect day on my side of the garage because in the end as a customer team we don’t get any [private] testing. In a way it was a bit of a test session for my car today. It probably hurt in qualifying. Definitely felt like being front row material. 

“But anyway to then put it together. The race was very encouraging and yes a very pleasant turnaround.”

shares
comments

Related video

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash

Previous article

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Nick Cassidy
Teams DS Virgin Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

3h
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

3
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Mazepin set to race under neutral flag after CAS ruling

Latest news
Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut
Formula E

Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut

58m
Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash
Formula E

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash

Mar 1, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start
Formula E

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

Mar 1, 2021
Dennis slams Wehrlein for "driving me into the wall"
Formula E

Dennis slams Wehrlein for "driving me into the wall"

Mar 1, 2021
Formula E takes control of Audi team licence sale
Formula E

Formula E takes control of Audi team licence sale

Mar 1, 2021
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Feb 27, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1 02:20
Formula E
Feb 27, 2021

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues. 00:35
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues.

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season
DTM / Breaking news

Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season

Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support
DTM / Breaking news

Haupt commits to DTM with factory Mercedes support

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

More from
Nick Cassidy
Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing
Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2020
Super GT / Opinion

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2020

Why Cassidy will be no ordinary rookie in Formula E Prime
Formula E / Opinion

Why Cassidy will be no ordinary rookie in Formula E

More from
DS Virgin Racing
DS becomes second FE manufacturer to commit to Gen3
Formula E / Breaking news

DS becomes second FE manufacturer to commit to Gen3

Virgin Racing treating Esports rounds as "real race weekends"
Video Inside
Esports / Breaking news

Virgin Racing treating Esports rounds as "real race weekends"

Bird laments "waste of time" Marrakesh FE battles Marrakesh E-prix
Formula E / Breaking news

Bird laments "waste of time" Marrakesh FE battles

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020

Trending Today

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine presents new A521 Formula 1 car

Haas announces livery reveal date for VF-21 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas announces livery reveal date for VF-21 F1 car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Who's to blame for NHRA Pro Stock's predicament?
NHRA NHRA / Commentary

Who's to blame for NHRA Pro Stock's predicament?

Steve Park Injured at Atlanta
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Steve Park Injured at Atlanta

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Tony Eury Jr. reflects on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last ride
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Tony Eury Jr. reflects on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last ride

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Opinion

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

Latest news

Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime
Formula E Formula E / Analysis

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

Dennis slams Wehrlein for "driving me into the wall"
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Dennis slams Wehrlein for "driving me into the wall"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.