Channel 4 signs exclusive multi-year broadcast deal with Formula E

All 16 races will be broadcast on the free-to-air Channel 4 and its online streaming service All4, or on the network's YouTube service.

This also includes a race highlights package, while the YouTube channel will also host Formula E's all new qualifying format ahead of each race.

It will continue to make use of Formula E's live world feed, featuring presenters Vernon Kay and Nicki Shields and commentators Jack Nicholls and Dario Franchitti.

"Formula E is a fantastically exciting sport and this deal is wonderful news for sports fans," said Channel 4's head of sport Pete Andrews.

"We're proud to be showcasing a sport with sustainability at its heart and one that plays such an important role in seeking to combat the climate crisis."

"The multi-year partnership with Channel 4 is great news for fans across the UK and for the continued growth of our sport," added Formula E's chief media officer Aarti Dabas.

"Last season saw more fans around the world tune into our live race programming than ever before.

"With Channel 4 established as the regular free-to-air home for Formula E in the UK, we look forward to better serving our passionate fanbase while attracting new fans to the excitement of all-electric street-racing."

TV Commentator Jack Nicholls, TV Presenter Nicki Shields, TV Pundit Dario Franchitti Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Formula E has had multiple homes on UK TV across its previous seven seasons, starting out with ITV during its first two seasons before moving to Channel 5 for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

The series then moved to the BBC for the start of the Gen2 regulations across its digital and red button platforms, while Channel 4 also broadcast last season's London E-Prix as a one-off before inking its longer-term deal with the series.

Formula E has reported an audience growth of 32% from the previous year, thanks to increased free-to-air TV deals, adding that the figures also exceed pre-pandemic levels.

French publication and broadcaster L'Equipe has also extended its arrangement with Formula E to host the championship on its online channels into FE's eighth season.