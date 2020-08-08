Formula E
Previous
Formula E / Berlin E-prix II / Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: D'Ambrosio leads da Costa in practice

By:
Aug 8, 2020, 10:37 AM

Mahindra Racing driver Jerome d’Ambrosio topped the combined Formula E free practice times with a late flying lap on the Tempelhof Airport circuit to depose Maximilian Gunther.

A 1m06.723s effort on full 250kW power, set after the chequered flag for the second 30-minute session, boosted d’Ambrosio above Guenther by 0.109s. 

Ahead of the second brace of races, the Berlin track was washed to clear some of the rubber laid down from the two E-Prix won by Antonio Felix da Costa on Wednesday and Thursday.  

Michelin also issued revised tyres pressures, down by 0.1-bar, which resulted in the cars lapping with identical times to the reversed circuit layout used previously. 

A strong time for defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne, who only scored a single point earlier this week, put him in third place ahead of Nissan e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi - the polesitter for the Berlin E-Prix last season. 

Nyck de Vries rounded out the top five for Mercedes ahead of points leader da Costa - who is already in mathematical contention of winning the title with three rounds to spare. 

Da Costa topped the free practice one running on a 1m06.831 ahead of d’Ambrosio, and the DS Techeetah pilot led for much of the opening minutes in the second session after his 200kW first effort. 

But on his full power run, he locked up under braking in the second sector to lose 0.2s, having beaten Vergne’s sector one benchmark. 

Serge Sette Camara was seventh for the Dragon Racing squad, beating Audi’s Lucas di Grassi and Gunther’s teammate Alexander Sims. 

Stoffel Vandoorne completed the top 10 for Mercedes, ahead of Porsche's Andre Lotterer i and the Venturi of Edoardo Mortara. 

Despite beating da Costa’s early time courtesy of an attack mode boost, Mitch Evans would fall to 13th as Jaguar continued to struggle for pace. 

The only stoppage across the two sessions came courtesy of double DTM champion Rene Rast. 

In first practice, his Audi car stopped exiting Turn 4 after only 10 laps and could not be restarted, which led to a brief red flag period. 

In the later and hotter practice run, he ended the times in 22nd ahead of both NIO 333 drivers Oliver Turvey and Daniel Abt.  

Berlin E-Prix - First practice report

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'06.831
2 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.915 0.084
3 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'07.212 0.381
4 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.216 0.385
5 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 1'07.218 0.387
6 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.231 0.400
7 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'07.235 0.404
8 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'07.248 0.417
9 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.316 0.485
10 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.381 0.550
11 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.407 0.576
12 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'07.428 0.597
13 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'07.432 0.601
14 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'07.456 0.625
15 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 1'07.459 0.628
16 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.496 0.665
17 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.661 0.830
18 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'07.739 0.908
19 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'07.775 0.944
20 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.850 1.019
21 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'08.065 1.234
22 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'08.571 1.740
23 Germany Daniel Abt
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'08.621 1.790
24 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 1'11.035 4.204
View full results

Berlin E-Prix - Second practice results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.723
2 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.832 0.109
3 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 1'06.866 0.143
4 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 1'06.879 0.156
5 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 1'06.900 0.177
6 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 1'06.943 0.220
7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 1'06.949 0.226
8 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 1'06.987 0.264
9 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.019 0.296
10 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 1'07.034 0.311
11 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.069 0.346
12 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 1'07.098 0.375
13 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'07.119 0.396
14 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.128 0.405
15 Switzerland Nico Müller
United States Dragon Racing 1'07.134 0.411
16 United Kingdom James Calado
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'07.195 0.472
17 Brazil Felipe Massa
Monaco Venturi 1'07.210 0.487
18 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 1'07.219 0.496
19 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.313 0.590
20 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 1'07.324 0.601
21 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Porsche Team 1'07.388 0.665
22 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 1'07.403 0.680
23 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'07.590 0.867
24 Germany Daniel Abt
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'08.001 1.278
View full results

 

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Berlin E-prix II
Drivers Antonio Felix da Costa
Teams Techeetah
Author Matt Kew

