Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Dennis "imagined" he'd lose second to de Vries at Diriyah FE start Next / Askew: Diriyah FE points run 'most fun racing in a long time'
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix I News

Da Costa blames "overly aggressive" Ticktum for lap 1 Diriyah FE exit

By:

Antonio Felix da Costa lamented a bout of software issues at the start of Formula E's Diriyah opener, which left him "vulnerable" to an "overly aggressive" Dan Ticktum.

Da Costa blames "overly aggressive" Ticktum for lap 1 Diriyah FE exit
Listen to this article

Da Costa's race was over on the first lap following a string of misfortune, in which he suffered with power issues on the line which meant he was slow to get away.

He was then caught between Oliver Askew on his left and Dan Ticktum on his right at the first corner, with the latter stuffing his NIO 333 car past da Costa's DS Techeetah.

The Portuguese driver was left with terminal suspension damage and had to retreat immeditely to the pits, and felt that Ticktum should have dialled down his aggression at the start.

"As soon as I got off the line, my car switched off - some kind of software problem - and then it came back on," da Costa explained.

"But obviously you're very vulnerable at that moment with just cars coming across you, and I got to T1 and the driver [Ticktum] on my inside locked up which then hit me. I hit another guy and I broke my front left suspension.

"I was a bit unlucky because I got put in the middle of two rookies between Ticktum and Askew.

"One of them was overly cautious which to me was the right approach, which was Oliver and good for him, he had a good race.

"And Dan, he just came where there was no [room], he shouldn't have been there and was overly aggressive and yeah, he ended my race."

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333, NIO 333 001

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333, NIO 333 001

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Ticktum said that while the incident into Turn 1 was unfortunate, he felt that he was focused on trying to get a clean start and hadn't "lunged" into the first corner.

The Brit was also less complimentary about Askew's driving than da Costa, stating that the American driver "spent more time hitting me than not hitting me" in the early part of the race.

"I was on the inside into turn one," Ticktum told Motorsport.com.

"I mean, it was obviously very unfortunate. [Antonio] is a driver I respect a lot, but I didn't know that there's three cars on the outside, you know, I'm just on the inside. And it's not like I lunged into Turn 1.

"I just tried to focus on getting a clean start - that didn't happen.

"Then Askew, a couple of laps later in Turns 18 to 21, spent more time hitting me than not hitting me in that section of track.

"So I ended up having to overconsume a lot, and then he ran me very wide, nearly into the wall in the last corner.

"It was right on the borderline of a penalty, I would say, it's about harsh as you can get in terms of you know, aggressive racing.

"I went to the back basically, and then just tried to focus on getting used to everything: energy management, being consistent, and I was in fairness.

"I was quicker than my teammate and GIovinazzi. and I just feel like if I wasn't hampered at the start I could have maybe been in the top 15."

shares
comments

Related video

Dennis "imagined" he'd lose second to de Vries at Diriyah FE start
Previous article

Dennis "imagined" he'd lose second to de Vries at Diriyah FE start
Next article

Askew: Diriyah FE points run 'most fun racing in a long time'

Askew: Diriyah FE points run 'most fun racing in a long time'
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime
Formula E

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

Antonio Felix da Costa More from
Antonio Felix da Costa
Da Costa: Formula E can rebound after "punch in the face"
Formula E

Da Costa: Formula E can rebound after "punch in the face"

Da Costa makes gym jibe at FE rivals after Berlin crash Berlin E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Da Costa makes gym jibe at FE rivals after Berlin crash

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling Prime
Formula E

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling

Latest news

Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah
Formula E Formula E

Mortara: FE rivals tried to make me use too much energy in Diriyah

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race
Formula E Formula E

De Vries explains first-to-10th slump in second Diriyah FE race

Diriyah E-Prix: Mortara wins for Venturi after late-race safety car
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Mortara wins for Venturi after late-race safety car

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries pips Mortara to pole by 0.005s
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries pips Mortara to pole by 0.005s

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off Prime

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After teammate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Prime

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series Prime

The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series

As Formula E prepares to enter its new Gen3 era, many have pondered the prospect of its existing machines continuing in a feeder category. But before such a programme could be embarked on, there are several important questions that must be satisfactorily answered.

Formula E
Jan 4, 2022
De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Prime

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was wide open until the final race after its most unpredictable season yet. Eventual champion Nyck de Vries explains why this made his title-winning experience such a different experience to conquering F2 in 2019

Formula E
Dec 7, 2021
Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong Prime

Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong

Formula E welcomes a mix of past, present and future for the 2021-22 season. The old guard facing off against a sprinkling of newcomers, a fresh qualifying format amid a sporting rules shake-up and a range of minor tweaks to the existing all-electric machines are all subplots to the final campaign before the next generation arrives

Formula E
Dec 3, 2021
The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams Prime

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two FE teams

Electing not to share data with its competitive customer team would have been a straightforward means of gaining an edge on at least one of Mercedes' Formula E rivals last season. But by reciprocating the relationship forged under its initial HWA guise, when it was a customer to Venturi, both teams have reaped the rewards

Formula E
Nov 30, 2021
How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait Prime

How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait

With its ultra-successful sister team in Formula 1 and a support network providing some of the best minds and resources in the business, Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James knew his squad had all the winning ingredients. But mixing it together was no easy feat and required key attributes to be grown from within

Formula E
Nov 29, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.